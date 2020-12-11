Given bluebird Bio’s delay in submission for their lentiviral LentiGlobin gene therapy, CRISPR Therapeutics is primed to jump ahead in the race for FDA approval and become the best-in-class treatment.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Michael Ronzetti as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The ASH conference never fails to disappoint on delivering field-shifting data, this time arriving as additional gene-editing efficacy data from CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) in their CTX001 trial. With positive efficacy and safety data, the momentum behind this first in vivo gene editing trial will be a major catalyst for CRSP growth in the months and years ahead.

Recently, CRSP announced data on a total of 10 patients that have been dosed the investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy, CTX001, showing consistent and durable responses to treatment over time. All seven enrolled patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, including three with the b0/b0 severe mutation, were transfusion-independent at their last follow-up. The three patients treated in the sickle-cell disease (SCD) trial did not suffer any vaso-occlusive crises from the point of treatment onward. Combining this announcement with their groundbreaking study in the New England Journal of Medicine that covered their 2 longest-enrolled patients signals green lights ahead for the company and CRISPR/cas9 related therapies.

Disease Overview

Source: CRSP Investor Presentation September 2020

Transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease are the most common monogenic (controlled by a single gene) diseases in the world, with annual diagnoses numbering 60,000 for SCD and 300,000 for β-thalassemia. Both are caused by mutations to the HBB gene, coding for a subunit of hemoglobin and presenting debilitating phenotypes such as anemia, pain, and a reduced life expectancy. Interestingly, elevated levels of fetal hemoglobin, a distinct form of the hemoglobin protein, is associated with improved morbidity and mortality in patients with β-thalassemia and SCD. Infants born with these diseases are without symptoms until the body downregulates and turns off the gene producing fetal hemoglobin, at which point the disease presents itself. Gene therapies such as CTX001 target the BCL11A gene that actively suppress fetal hemoglobin production and reactivate the production of fetal hemoglobin, providing curative relief from symptoms.

Current treatment options are quite expensive, burdensome, and limited to palliative management of the disease. These include life-long monthly supportive blood transfusions with small molecule iron chelators, or hematopoetic stem cell transplantations (HSCT) that run the very real risk of incompatibility between donor and patient. In the absence of these blood transfusions, patients with β-thalassemia will die within the first five years of their life, and even among those receiving monthly treatment, only 50-65% will live beyond the age of 35. Gene therapy remains in the investigational phase with several clinical trials ongoing, but is envisaged as providing an effective and lasting cure without the drawbacks of HSCT.

CTX001 Therapy

The CTX001 treatment is built on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform, in which a DNA-cutting enzyme and "guide" RNA target and break the BCL11A gene in a patient's removed blood stem cells, releasing the block on production of fetal hemoglobin. The patient then receives a chemotherapeutic agent to clear out diseased cells, and the engineered cell population is then introduced. With the fetal hemoglobin gene now active, the protein begins to restore missing and non-functioning hemoglobin in the patient, leading to relief of symptoms.

The hemoglobin increase in the ASH data with CTX001 is most likely attributed to fetal hemoglobin boosting the total population, in line with what the company set out to target. The endpoint for the CTS001 SCD trial, named CLIMB-SCD-121, was a proportion of fetal hemoglobin totaling 20% or more, sustained for at least 3 months after 6 months post-transfusion. In the 3 patients evaluated so far, fetal hemoglobin accounted for 30-48% of the total hemoglobin content and total hemoglobin levels at a normal 11.5-13.2 g/dL range.

That said, there are points of concern in the data that need to be in mind as we await more trial data. Specifically, one patient in the SCD trial experiences a drop from 11.8 to 10.3 g/dL hemoglobin from month 9 to month 12, though this stabilizes by month 15. There was also a two month decrease in a β-thalassemia patient between the fourth and sixth month, moving from 12.9 to 12.5 to 11.6 g/dL. This data, of course, is all countered within the trial by the 1st patient in SCD-121 having a treatment-high hemoglobin content at the last follow-up at month 15.

Source: CRSP ASH 2020 Presentation

The safety profile of CTX001 was due for some scrutiny given the serious, though treatment unrelated, adverse events in the CLIMB trial for SCD. Although the safety data from all seven patients was in line with that from stem cell transplant and conditioning, one patient had four serious adverse events that all resolved, and it is still not clear whether they were linked to the trial. This data still needs replication in more patients and with longer follow-up periods, and we'll continue to watch the safety profile as both clinical trials for SCD and β-thalassemia are set to recruit 45 patients each.

From the regulatory standpoint, the FDA has already granted CTX001 the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for both SCD and β-thalassemia, as well as Orphan Drug and Priority Medicines designation from the European Commission and European Medicines Agency. These are all critical catalysts for the therapy to reach the clinic as soon as possible. As per Samarth Kulkarni, PhD., CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics:

We are pleased with the data presented at ASH, which demonstrate potential benefit and durability among a larger population of patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Additionally, the NEJM case study is the first peer-reviewed journal publication for our CRISPR/Cas9 gene therapy, CTX001. Together this is further validation of the potential of CTX001 to become a best-in-class therapy. We plan to continue the rapid advancement of our clinical trials to bring these much-needed therapies to patients.

Financial Diagnosis

The 2Q-2020 earnings report and balance sheet for CRSP released on October 28, 2020, shows $1,041 million in cash on hand, perhaps buffered by their recent $450 million public offering this summer. Based on the most recent operative expense of $92.4 million quarterly and low yet steady debt level ($49.2 million Sep 2020), they have enough cash on hand to operate out to Q2-2023, indicating a very strong cash position for the young biotech. There is also a positive increase in the research and development spending over time, from $57.2 to $70.1 over a year from Q3-2019 to Q3-2020.

The partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals began in 2015 and centered on SCD and β-thalassemia and developing CTX001, though it has since expanded to include Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). To date, CRSP has received a $75 million upfront payment in 2015, a $7M payment in 2017 for second patient dosing related to SCD, and a $175 million payment for DMD in 2019. CRSP is eligible for up to $420 million in milestone and product royalties for the SCD and β-thalassemia targets, and up to $825 million for DMD.

The revenue that was collected in late 2019 as a result of the Vertex upfront payments ($289 million) is not expected to continue absent any new collaborations or unexpected milestone payments. Investors should instead focus on the viability of the therapeutics CRSP is advancing in the clinic as the foundation of their investment thesis. For instance, the nearly $1.25 billion in milestone and upfront payments from Vertex as part of the CTX001 results and DMD research will be a large catalyst in the next 8-12 months.

Source: CRSP Third Quarter 2020 Financial Report

Potential Risks

Investment research is always an educated-guess game, and the inherent uncertainty in clinical trials will be an ever-present risk for CRSP. The more specific concern revolves around CRSP's main products, CTX001 and it's CAR-T trials, and whether or not efficacy and safety data will continue to be positive as patient data comes in. The durability of the treatment, as well as its standing among the field, will also be determined with future clinical data, and any negative event could sour investor outlook on the CRISPR technology.

There is also continued litigation between the Broad Institute and UC-Berkley/UC-Vienna that may impact how and to whom the CRISPR/cas9 technology can be licensed. A recent ruling this September was favorable to the Broad Institute and Editas Medicine (EDIT), who licenses out CRISPR technology exclusively, listing these groups as the senior party and placing the burden of proving who filed first on UC-Berkley. However, any future unfavorable judgment in this ongoing battle can greatly impact CRSP's ability to apply CRISPR technology.

Bottom Line

These are the first published results from CRISPR/Cas9 therapy in people with a genetic disease, and they deserve a lot more attention given the positive efficacy data and favorable position the companies find themselves now. Any potential valuation of CRSP is highly speculative given the irregular milestone payments and unscheduled clinical data releases, but if CRISPR can continue to deliver on the strong results with its CTX001 therapy as it expands its CAR-T pipeline, the company will deliver best in class therapies for several indications. CRSP's pipeline includes 9 therapeutics: 5 in the research phase and 4 in clinical trials, with an estimated pipeline market potential of around $223 billion (market average for each disease indication ~$36 billion).

For CTX001, the market is split between the β-thalassemia share at $2.9 billion (CAGR 10.8%) and the SCD share at $4.1 billion (CAGR 11%). Although a number of these therapies are still years ahead, data from CTX001 continues to offer a compelling long position, with Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley maintaining PT of $328 and $300, respectively. The Vertex partnership and heavy cash on hand, together with stable leadership and a robust and diverse pipeline, ensure this company will continue to operate effectively as it navigates these clinical trials, leading to my long "buy" recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.