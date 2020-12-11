Gold And Silver Base Building In Preparation Of Next Rally

Keep a close eye on the upcoming meeting of the FOMC as any changes to monetary policy will impact the strength of the US dollar, the financial markets, in general, and, in due course, gold.

Thus far, the US dollar has been drifting lower throughout 2020 and has recently slipped below the support level of '92' on the US Dollar Index.

In my opinion, gold's fortunes are in part dependent on the value of the US dollar and the progress made by the S&P 500.

Introduction

Gold started the year at $1,550.00/Oz and looks to complete the year at around $1,800.00/Oz plus, registering a gain of $250.00/Oz or 16%. At one time, gold did trade above the dizzying height of $2,000/Oz, alas the rally had gone too far too fast and so a correction followed.

In my opinion, gold's fortunes are in part dependent on the value of the US dollar and the progress made by the S&P 500. Thus far, the US dollar has been drifting lower throughout 2020 and has recently slipped below the support level of '92' on the US Dollar Index. This slippage tends to be supportive of the price of gold in that an inverse relationship exists between them, so as the buck falls, gold prices tend to rise. It is a different story for the S&P 500 which despite losing almost one-third of its value when the coronavirus struck back in March 2020, it has since recovered to make a new all-time high. This success story is a magnet for investors' funds and, therefore, competes with gold for investment capital which tends to cap gold's progress.

The advent of this terrible virus has caused Central Bankers across the world to borrow and/or print copious amounts of money in order to provide the medical and financial support for those who have been badly affected. This creation of currency from thin air will, ultimately, dilute the value of that currency pushing hard assets such as gold to much higher price levels.

The next of the FOMC meeting is scheduled for 15/16th of December 2020 which may pass with little in the way of changes to the current policy position. However, given the pressure on the economy as per the recent dismal Jobs Report, we could see more Quantitative Easing as the Fed tries to ease the pain. Chairman Jay Powell and the newly appointed Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary have an enormous task ahead of them, so a lot will depend on how well they can coordinate their efforts to steer the economy through these difficult times.

Gold

The chart below shows the progress that gold has made this year along with its oversold position in March and its overbought position in August. The overbought position has now been unwound with the MACD and the RSI now in a neutral position. However, it should be noted that gold has formed a series of lower highs since August which suggests that rallies have been followed by considerable weakness which does not bode well for gold. The next rally needs to show a determined effort to reach the $2,000.00/Oz level in order to entice investors back into the gold and silver space.

Charts courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by Author

Silver

Following the COVID-19 dip in March, silver has doubled in price but now appears to be stuck in a trading range between $22.00/Oz and $25.00/Oz.

The technical indicators have unwound from their overbought position to a more neutral level leaving room for silver to move to higher price levels.

Charts courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by Author

Conclusion

The coronavirus cannot be ignored as it is having a dramatic impact on life, the economy, and monetary policy.

Keep a close eye on the upcoming meeting of the FOMC as any changes to monetary policy will impact the strength of the US dollar, the financial markets, in general, and, in due course, gold.

Hard assets such as land, property, precious metals can be considered to be a safe trade in today's climate, so it is worth allocating some of your investment funds accordingly. My preference is the gold and silver space via the physical metal and also through the acquisition of some of the top-quality stocks along with a few speculative trades in an attempt to maximize the leverage of the underlying commodity.

As you are probably aware, I am long physical gold and silver and own around 12 stocks in this sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). I am, of course, biased towards these stocks so please do some due diligence and satisfy yourself that you are making investment decisions that you are comfortable with, after all, it is your hard-earned cash that is going on the line.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get, the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully, our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.

If you are not already a Follower and wish to see our posts on gold, silver, and the associated stocks, then please hit the follow button in order not to miss out as this is a fast-moving market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, WPM, SSRM, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.