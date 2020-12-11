On November 19, KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) announced an FPO, planning to raise USD 2.1 billion at USD 58 per ADS (1 ADS = 3 shares). EqualOcean previously sketched BEKE's business model and competitive outlook, elaborating on its revenue drivers and main pain points.

We believe that BEKE is likely to maintain strong growth with an expanding Agent Cooperation Network (ACN) but its stock price is currently too high, compared to that of its major Chinese counterparts. The overall performance of the local Real Estate (RE) market will put limitations on BEKE 's market performance. Besides, the market is interconnected at many levels. The company's chairman, for example, is also the chair of China's largest housing rental management firm Ziroom, which has been influenced significantly by Danke's recent scandal.

The growing market is yet to reach maturity

Founded in 2001, BEKE's precedent was Lianjia, an offline RE brokerage chain in China and now a sub-business under BEKE. The company's development can more or less be seen to reflect China's 'commercialized housing' development. (Before China's reform and opening up, residential housing resources were not tradable when they were owned by the country; commercialized housing refers to tradable residential properties here, which differs from commercial buildings.) According to the latest data, over 1,715 sq km of commercialized housing space was sold in 2019 countrywide. The transaction area maintained a 7% CAGR in 2009-2018 and, in the near future, the uptrend will remain with smaller acceleration under the maturing RE regulation system and the government's intention to pin on RE bubbles.

Chinese RE brokerage business was upgraded along with the dot-com boom and the rise of mobile Internet. Lianjia was previously a RE brokerage partner at 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), a craigslist-like site in China. The brokerage chain gradually became independent from 58.com and incubated an open platform based on its decade-long experience and understanding of the RE brokerage business, which became Beike Housing later.

BEKE's business: MLS and Zillow

From planned to market economy, China's RE development history is shorter than that of developed countries, and hence the development of the brokerage system that resides on the maturity of the RE industry has been slower. RE brokerages, however, are essential when the RE market grows to a certain level, with millions of buyers and sellers making deals at the same time. In China, BEKE is among the pioneers in the space. Unlike 58.com, Lianjia is more than a RE information system but also a transaction platform for all RE chain brokers in China.

In the United States, MLS systems offer a collaborative environment for RE brokers to make deals and it is a proven business model in the RE industry. In China, the answer to MLS is BEKE's ACN, which was spun off from Lianjia's decades-old RE brokerage business. Adding on 'Housing Dictionary,' BEKE is a mix of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and MLS companies: house buyers check housing information and brokers complete deals in one place. A few years ago, everyone had a chance to launch a similar business, but the first-mover advantage and technological prowess made BEKE the biggest player in the game.

Building the ACN is time-consuming and the older the ACN, the more powerful and irreplaceable it is in the industry, with more users and more authentic listing property information. At the moment, BEKE's ACN has no matched competitors in China.

BEKE has been creating synergies for the RE brokerage industry, which can be seen in its financial results. BEKE started from providing an e-marketplace for secondhand property transactions – over 72% of revenue was generated from secondhand RE deals in 2017. Since then, it has been changing. In the third quarter of 2020, the secondhand deal revenue hit 45% of the total earnings, while sales from new property deals surpassed the secondhand RE deals for the first time.

In China's largest cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, urban development has reached certain limits in terms of housing resources, making secondhand property transactions grow faster. In lower-tier cities, the RE market is rather a blue ocean and a secondhand RE market of significant size is years away.

From the cost of sales breakdown, the change of 'commission – split' grew drastically, increasing from 6% in 2018 to 44% in 1Q-3Q 2020. The increasing expenses were boosted by the growth of external RE brokerage partners. At the end of 3Q 2020, there were over 447,000 RE brokers using BEKE, which increased by 174.2% compared to the same quarter in 2018. Meanwhile, the number of RE brokerage brands increased from 116 in 2018 to 273 in 3Q 2020. The developing dealer side reflects on BEKE's revenue and cost of revenue during the platform's expansion.

The general and administrative expenses inflated from 2018's CNY 4.9 billion to 2019's CNY 8.4 billion, and in the first three quarters of 2020, the expenses were CNY 5.7 billion. The 2018-2019 administrative expenses growth rate was nearly 72%, but the increment was the result of its 'share incentive plan' – the same reason for the 1Q-3Q 2020 figure. BEKE spent CNY 350 million, 2.5 billion and 1.7 billion in 2018, 2019 and 1Q-3Q 2020 respectively to award employees. Removed the influence from the equity incentive plan, BEKE's administrative expenses were under control: administrative costs (excluding equity incentives) to revenue ratio in 2018, 2019, 1Q-3Q 2020 was 16.0%, 12.7% and 8.4% respectively.

Risk 1. Inflated valuation?

An enabler of the Chinese digital RE brokerage industry, BEKE has a certain premium in the capital market. The business is currently valued at rather high multiples, compared to its local competitors like Fangdd (NASDAQ:DUO), 5I5J and WorldUnion.

In the US, BEKE is often compared with similar assets like Zillow and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). Zillow and BEKE are too young to show meaningful PE ratios, so we compare these companies' PS and PB instead. Zillow is at a relatively high PS compared with other RE business firms; Beike is in the middle, but its valuation ratios are the highest among its Chinese peers. It is more proper to compare Beike with its Chinese peers as they compete in the same RE market.

RE brokerage is not matured enough. The industry standard is yet to form. In a burgeoning market, opportunities are too many and juicy meat attracts flies. For instance, some RE brokers who violate professional ethics give heavy strikes on newly-built trust from customers.

BEKE's efforts on 'housing dictionary' and ACN are leading the standard, which helps to build RE brokerage's reputation. Marketing the concept of a 'digital brokerage', BEKE is popular among tech-savvy investors. As a result, it is enjoying a relatively high valuation. Yet, BEKE is not the only transformation leader: 58.com and WorldUnion are developing quite a few technology-driven models, too – but the market is seemingly yet to realize this.

RE brokerage is a low-frequency business when buying a house costs much more than buying a cake and the one-time fraud consequence is more severe than it is in other businesses. For a long time, China's emerging RE brokerage suffered from a damaged reputation. In the meantime, the soil is not fertilized enough for RE brokerage to sprout.

Among new property sales in China, brokers do not have much strong bargaining power when many property developers have their own channels to sell new buildings. A prosperous secondhand RE property market is critical to brokers and the industry's performance in the secondary market. China's second-hand property market has been growing from the top-tier cities to surrounding areas, but the size is yet to inspire stock performance. Not like top-tier cities, second-handed RE property sales are yet to bloom in lower-tier cities and brokers are waiting for the time to come.

Risk 2. Market regulation

The US is considering to approve a stock exchange reform that may prevent Chinese companies from being listed in the US. BEKE employs the VIE structure and, if the new regulation is approved, it may face a risk of being delisted from the US bourse.

Risk 3. Affiliate company Ziroom involved in chaotic housing rental market

Ziroom's affiliation with BEKE is a risk factor.

Ziroom's long-time competitor Danke has been in severe crisis since its CEO Gao Jing was arrested for cheating in June 2020. Later, Danke exposed its capital chain rupture in recent scandals. The crisis aroused public concern towards Danke and its housing rental business peers including Ziroom.

An economic recession is the last strike on Danke's housing rental business. With a decreasing number of tenants and the accumulated rent payable to landlords, Danke is unable to fill the liquidity blackhole that it dug for itself during the aggressive expansion. Housing rental companies rent at high in order to rent more properties than competitors and lease at low to acquire more tenants.

The 'buy-high, sell-low' expansion strategy loads up the financial burden on housing rental firms and banks are introduced to provide financial support. But this is merely a capital game, companies are losing money in fierce competitions. The business seems sustainable only if in a growing rental demand side, but the pandemic reveals the most vulnerable points of the business and gives the last strike on the forerunner Danke.

Ziroom is more cautious than Danke, but it is also bothered by scandals: 'rental loan' and apartment air problem. China's government rolled out regulation policies on the rental housing business in 2019 after a series of housing rental chains' falls. According to the new policy, only 30% of the total rent can be in form of 'housing rental' loan for all housing rental companies and those who surpassed the bar have up to three years to adjust the percentage back to the acceptable line. Companies with high capital leverage were pushed to the corner.

Danke brought a tsunami to the housing rental management business and no business can benefit from a giant's collapse: when customers' trust vanishes, the winter will be cold for all. Ziroom swiftly drafted plans in certain cities targeting Danke's clients that were affected by its business default by offering discounted housing rentals, which showed that Ziroom operated soundly. The response temporarily alleviated the situation, but the trust is yet to be restored.

Housing rental is a strategic move in Zuo's business map, which is now lacking profitability but a way to culture BEKE's users and hence attract more brokers to its platform. A platform only exists when both the demand and supply sides are big and fragmented enough.

Bottom line

BEKE is an RE brokerage reform leader and standard builder, but now it is overpriced given the overall market performance. BEKE has the potential to reach Zillow or Redfin's valuation ratios only when China's RE brokerage industry is as developed as the United States', or it will be always limited by the ceiling of the industry. Now is not the best timing to hold the stake – buy at the dip. Investors should also be concerned about market regulation risk: BEKE is a Chinese firm listed on the US bourse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.