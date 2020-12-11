This article analyzes Vanguard's ESG US Stock ETF, examining how its index chooses holdings and identifying the large cap stocks that have been excluded.

As I have been cruising the web exploring the world of ETFs, it has been impossible not to notice how frequently I run into ESG ratings. Blackrock (BLK) includes them on the product page for all the iShares ETFs I've looked at so far. Morningstar provides Sustainability Ratings for funds and ETFs as well as an ESG Screener. There is almost daily coverage in the business media on Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance issues as they apply to corporations.

Years ago, when the first supposedly-socially conscious funds hit the market I looked into them, but their performance was quite poor, and when I looked at their holdings I found quite a few companies listed in these funds that I would never have considered socially responsible. So my cynical assumption when the newer "ESG" label started making its way into the news was that this was just another version Greenwashing--another marketing ploy meant to attract smug Millennials.

But in the course of writing my last article, I was led again to think about the way that investors who become overly attached to their investments turn a blind eye to the harm done by some of the companies whose profits they share. I noted that several of the most harmful, like the tobacco companies have seen their stock prices stagnate, despite juicy profits. So I thought it might be time to take another look at ESG ETFs to see what they were up to.

Vanguard Offers What is Basically an ESG-Curated Total Stock Market Fund

Since I have been a Vanguard Investor since way back in 1988, when Vanguard was still a wonderful customer-centered company run by Jack Bogle, I started my research by looking into The Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV).

The fund is relatively new, going back only to 9/28/2018. It's small by Vanguard standards, with only $2.1 Billion in assets. It is meant to be the ESG version of a Total Stock Market Fund, holding stocks of all market cap sizes. Right now it holds the stock of 1,460 companies, which is 40% as many as are held in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). The expense ratio is .12% which is much higher than other Vanguard broad market indexes, but at the low end for ESG-only funds.

ESGV follows the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index, which is from a different index family than the CRSP index used by Vanguard's Total Stock Market Fund. The FTSE US All Cap Choice Index is a subset of a FTSE Global Choice Index, which is in turn a subset of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which is the index that Vanguard's Total World Stock Index Fund (VT) follows. These indexes seem to have been specially commissioned for Vanguard. No other ETFs follow the Global or the US Choice (i.e. ESG) index except Vanguard's.

ESGV's index is a strict market cap weighted index that makes no attempt to limit the weight of its top holdings.

How ESGV Excludes Stocks

ETFs usually pick stocks that meet some criteria, be it that they operate in a certain kind of industry or exhibit certain factors, like size or value. But ESG investing is all about what you don't invest in. It excludes stocks from a larger index rather than selecting them. So it is important to learn what criteria are used to exclude stocks from ESGV.

The customized index ESGV follows includes US stocks of all sizes but excludes investment trusts (including REITs), Limited Liability Partnerships, Limited Partnerships, Master Limited Partnerships, Limited Liability Companies (LLC) and Business Development Companies. As is typical with broad market indexes, a reasonable amount of the stock's float must be available for purchase and the stock must have a minimum average daily volume

The FTSE website tells us that its "Global Choice" series of funds screens out stocks based on two sets of criteria. The first centers on environmental concerns and weeds out stocks of companies that profit from:

• Non-Renewable Energy (Fossil Fuel and Nuclear Power) this includes the supply of equipment and services to oil fields and offshore platforms, companies providing pipelines, and those mining coal.

• Vice Products (Adult Entertainment, Alcohol, Gambling and Tobacco)

• Weapons (Chemical & Biological Weapons, Cluster Munitions, Anti-Personnel Landmines, Nuclear Weapons, Conventional Military Weapons and Civilian Firearms) This includes companies that produce specific and critical parts or services these weapons.

The second category embodies the Social and Governance parts of ESG eliminates companies based on:

• Controversies (based on the UN Global Compact Principles)

• [Unfavorable] Diversity practices

The FTSE site also explains how they decide which companies fit those parameters.

They decide which companies engage in sustainable activities using "product and activity involvement data are collected from publicly available information by FTSE Russell analysts. Where data is not obtained by FTSE Russell analysts, external sources are used to supplement the data including from Sustainalytics." [Link provided by the author.]

They determine which companies are involved in controversies or have poor diversity practices using data "sourced from Reprisk AG and Sustainalytics. The data are subject to regular quality checks to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy"

Another document provided by FTSE explains this process used by its funds to identify companies engaging in Sustainable businesses thus:

FTSE Russell’s data collection team is supplemented with an outsourced research company, Evaluserve. The data collected by Evaluserve is collected annually by an analyst from company reported documents (i.e. annual filings, policy documents, sustainability reports) where the wording is extracted from the source and tags are applied to the data. The collected data is stored in an in-house tool which links the underlying extracted data back to the source document.

All companies are contacted and given the opportunity to comment on the accuracy and completeness of the company’s data. Where companies identify pertinent information (i.e. information relevant to its assessment), such as revenues or product specific attributes which was not included in the assessment, then the analyst incorporates the applicable company changes and the assessment is updated. FTSE contacts every company and allow them to respond within a four-week timeframe.

Social and Corporate Governance issues are screened using this method:

FTSE Russell prioritizes internally sourced data over external sources. Where data is not obtained by FTSE Russell analysts, external sources are used to supplement the data. Sustainalytics provides data on company revenues activities, gender/diversity scores and controversies monitoring data that are used as derived inputs into indexes by FTSE Russell.

RepRisk’s online data platform provides users with company-level scores assessing the level of business conduct risk and reflecting any risk incidents related to a company. The platform also indicates the source material that underpins each assessment (e.g. print and online media, social media, think tanks, and government bodies). [Link inserted by the author]

It is worth noting that Sustainalytics, whose ratings are used by the FTSE "Choice" ESG indexes is a Morningstar company, which sheds some light on their new emphasis on ESG. Both Sustainalytics and RepRisk keep their data behind paywalls, making it impossible to know the details of how they assess companies ESG characteristics.

So What Stocks Made It into ESGV?

Below you can see a list of the top 50 stocks held by ESGV. Together they make up 51.01% of ESGV's entire holdings.

ESGV Holdings as of October 31, 2020

Source: Data from Vanguard.com

At first glance it looks a lot like every large-cap dominated ETF I've looked at over the last month. Since the FTSE site describes its ESG indexes as being "designed to help investors align their portfolios with their individual values," upon seeing this list I immediately copped an attitude, since the index holds the stocks of Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) whose profits come largely from selling sugar, diet drinks with chemicals in them that have been shown to affect hunger in ways that increase obesity, and snack foods fried in damaged oils that do terrible things to people's arteries, which doesn't seem to me to be a whole lot more socially conscious than companies selling high end liquor.

I also see big pharma well-represented, though the marketing practices of some of the companies on this list leave a lot to be desired, and have, at times resulted in them paying billion dollar fines--though of course, these were just "costs of doing business" since the companies earned many more billions from the questionable practices that led to the fines.

Some people might be surprised to see railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) on this list. The index also holds CSX Corp (CSX). These railroads periodically experience derailments that spill toxic waste on the communities unlucky to live near their tracks. Their diesel burning trains can sit for hours idling and emitting toxic chemicals at freight yards (we have one with a long history of being an unresponsive nuisance just a few towns from where I live, which is currently in the process of being acquired by CSX.)

And when it comes to governance, it is a bit strange to see Facebook (FB) included, given their history of tolerating and providing the means to fan hatred and violence. It is also hard to understand how they could pass a Governance screen, given their long history of dishonesty about the extent to which they misuse customer data and the way they allowed it to be used to spread lies and conspiracy theories by organizations hostile to U.S. democracy.

By the same token, Amazon (AMZN) made it through the Governance screen, despite its long history of predatory practices used against both competitors and, once competitors are eliminated, against their own vendors. Amazon is a hotbed of copyright violation, and is as likely to ban the copyright holder as they are the plagiarist. It changes contract terms on the fly without notifying those who accepted the contracts, most recently when they were caught lending out, for free, Audiobooks that had been listed on Amazon by producers who accepted contract terms that said they'd be paid. If they made it through the governance screen, someone in the many layers of shifted responsibility described in the FTSE document is not paying attention.

What Companies Have Been Left Out?

Looking at the list above, I was curious what major companies had been left out, besides the obvious ones like Big Tobacco: Altria (MO), Philip Morris (PM), Big Defense: General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Boeing (BA) and Big Oil: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX).

So I extracted the top 200 companies by weight in Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF and compared them with the top 200 companies in ESGV and to see what companies in VTI had not made it into ESGV.

Those 200 companies make up fully 76.32% of the value of ESGV by weight, even though there are another 1,260 companies in the ETF. So it seemed likely that this comparison would give me much a better idea of how the criteria described so vaguely by the index maker would play out in the actual fund.

Below is the list of the top 40 stocks by weight that are in the top 200 holdings of VTI but not in ESGV. This is by no means the list of the only stocks excluded, just the larger ones that play the greatest role in the returns of the ETF.

40 Large and Medium Cap Stocks Excluded from ESGV

Source: Data from Vanguard.com pages for VTI and ESGV. Table by the author

The first thing that stood out to me is how many Utility companies are on the list. Eversource (ES), which provides the electricity that is letting me type this at my computer, is one of them. That immediately made me wonder about the validity of the screens FTSE depends on. Eversource sold off the Vermont Yankee Nuclear plant years ago and it is now shut down. They have also shut down our local coal fired plant, and they have put a ton of money into improving rural lines so that they now respond very quickly to the increasing number of major weather-related outages our region is experiencing. When I checked Eversource out on another website that tracks ESG, they scored very well, but Sustainalytics, the service that FTSE uses, doesn't like them. Since Sustainalytics keeps the reasons why they don't like companies behind a paywall, they remain mysterious.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is also excluded though it has a significant presence in alternative energy. One wonders if any utility that has to serve millions of people in the real world today could make it through this set of screens. Whatever the explanation, this index and the companies it depends on to score companies on ESG does not like big utilities.

Four other omitted companies stood out to me, as being relevant to what I whined about in the previous section: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is excluded, as it should be, possibly because of its ongoing lawsuits about the metal on metal DePuy hip replacements that its executives knowingly allowed to stay on the market though they knew they were maiming users and killing the people who needed major surgery to have them removed.

I also see one railroad, Norfolk Southern (NSC) omitted. It is labelled as a polluter on an accessible ESG rating website. That makes me wonder if only companies that are recently in the news for problems get flagged.

Unlike Amazon, Walmart (WMT) was excluded, possibly because they sell guns. And finally we see that Snap Inc. (SNAP), owner of Snapchat, is on the list, even though FB is not. As I can't get into the data on those protected sites, I can't explore the reasoning more deeply.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also made the list of excluded companies, one assumes because of their many well-known scandals. But who knows?

I will give up trying to explain why some companies made it through ESGV's screens and others that fit the same mold didn't. My cynical side suspects that the Investor Relations departments of the companies that made it through sling a better load of bull.

Stockholders in the Companies Excluded from these ESG Indexes Should Take Note

Still, whether or not you agree with the whole concept of ESG investing, or like the way that they work in indexes like ESGV's, the high visibility of ESG investing and the many news stories that tell us that institutions like pension plans and endowments are starting to take ESG considerations seriously, should make you think if you own any of these 40 companies.

The loss of major institutional investors is a serious headwind for companies that don't pass those screens. The price performance of the cigarette companies, which lags so behind their earnings, are perhaps warnings to holders of other companies that may fall foul of these kinds of screens.

Ironically, Vanguard itself fails to meet ESG criteria. It is among the companies that choose not to use their enormous market power to nudge companies towards achieving ESG goals as is explained in this article: BlackRock, Vanguard Show Little Favor for Shareholder ESG Votes. Apparently, they are happy to take your money to invest it in their ESG fund, but my cynicism about this being Greenwashing is not entirely misguided.

Did Investors Lose Money Investing ESGV?

No. Not at all. As there is no Total US Stock Market index fund that follows the index that ESGV is a subset of I have compared the total return performance of ESGV since inception to that of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund.

ESGV Total Return since Inception vs. VTI

Souce: Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF ESGV

The outperformance you see on the chart lasted for shorter timeframes, right up until very recently. It is only over the past 3 months, that VTI started to outperform ESGV. Over that 3 month span VTI outperformed ESGV by 1.34%.

It is very possible that the poor performance of Energy stocks since 2018 is enough to explain this difference in performance. But the fund is too young to draw any serious conclusions. It's pretty clear, you won't go broke owning it. But the higher expense ratio compared to VTI may start to make a difference, and of course it is much more lightly traded so you may end up paying more of a premium to buy it.

ESGV Pays a Lower Dividend than VTI

This should not be a surprise, given that the excluded oil, tobacco stocks, and Utilities offer much higher than average dividends. Vanguard tells us that ESGV's SEC yield is 1.17% compared to VTI's 1.44%. But this isn't an index you would invest in for the dividends. In fact, for investors holding this ETF in a taxable account who concentrate on price appreciation, the lower dividend may be a plus.

Will It Last?

I have had unpleasant experiences in the past with Vanguard funds that change their mandates leaving me stuck with capital gains in a taxable account if I don't like the new mandate. That has taught me not to buy any but the largest and most popular Vanguard funds and ETFs. ESGV is a very young fund with relatively small assets. So there is no guarantee it won't turn into the Vanguard Tattoo Removal ETF in five years. That said, it is also quite possible that ESG investing may not be a fad and that this ETF will grow and perform splendidly. We won't know for years.

If the stock selection in this ETF does match your tastes in the kinds of companies whose stocks you'd like to own, there is no reason not to buy it in place of a Total Stock Market fund. But you would be well advised to buy it in a tax advantaged account just in case it morphs into something you don't want to own.

And if you don't agree with this investing style but hold some of the excluded stocks, rather than fulminate about the failings of "Young People Nowadays" or snarl about "Snowflakes", it might be wise to keep an eye on this style of investing and track whether institutions are actually acting on ESG rhetoric rather than using it to Greenwash.

Personally, I wish it was possible to buy an ETF that allowed me to delete specific holdings that conflict with my code of ethics while letting the index do its magic on the rest. But that probably isn't allowed. It ought to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long VTSAX, the fund version of VTI. I am also long VPU, the Vanguard Utility Index ETF. I have been an Amazon vendor since 1998 and am actively engaged with a professional organization that tracks Amazon's treatment of vendors and is currently protesting Amazon's treatment of audiotape vendors.