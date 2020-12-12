Canada's Warren Buffett Is Buying REITs And You Should Too

We explain why you should consider doing the same.

These are not just empty words as he's putting his money where his mouth is. As an example, his firm recently invested ~$500 million in a British REIT.

Bruce Flatt recently noted that REITs are arguably the most undervalued investments in today's market.

Probably the greatest discount out there between what you would see as value and price is in REITs and real estate securities.

These are the words of Bruce Flatt, who's commonly known as Canada's Warren Buffett. He is a billionaire investor with a track record that rivals the world's best, and he's famous for buying hated assets at deep discounts to fair value.

To give you an example, he was a big investor in sustainable energy even before it was called so. It may seem surprising to many of you, but sustainable energy was once referred to as "hydro" and it was hated by most investors. Bruce Flatt saw an opportunity to buy good assets at cheap prices, and today, his firm owns nearly $50 billion worth of sustainable energy assets. Needless to say that he has made a killing on these investments.

What's his big bet today?

Office buildings.

Class A malls.

And all other real estate with long streams of income.

He believes that today's negative narrative on office and retail is wrong and that these assets will be loved again in the future. Moreover, he believes that 0% interest rates will cause real estate values to rise substantially in the recovery.

His firm Brookfield (BAM), which is his version of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), has been buying a lot of properties in the past few years, and more recently, they have shifted their attention to the discounted REIT market:

“We have switched our focus for investments to the listed stock markets… There are some stocks and debt starting to trade at a large discount to intrinsic value and we are focused on these.” Bruce Flatt

Many REITs are priced at enormous discounts to the underlying value of the properties they own. And therefore, they're getting a much better deal by buying REITs at 50 cents on the dollar than by buying private real estate at full market price.

For instance, earlier this year, they bought a 7.3% stake in British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY), which is one of the largest office and mall REITs in the UK, and more recently they bought even more shares, bringing their ownership just shy of 10%. This is of course just one example among many others. They also are buying stakes in a number of other REITs that they perceive as undervalued.

Below we discuss why you should consider doing the same:

The Case for Buying REITs Before The Vaccine Changes Everything

At High Yield Landlord, we are REIT (VNQ) investment specialists and we have rarely been as bullish as today. We have more than doubled our REIT portfolio in 2020, and we expect to keep buying more as long as the prices remain so low.

There are five key reasons to be greedy while others are fearful:

Reason #1: Valuations are at a near 10-year low

As mentioned earlier, REITs are today hated by the market, and as a result, they are priced at discounted valuations. This is particularly true smaller and lesser-known REITs which commonly trade at just 40-60 cents on the dollar:

This shows you that REITs are much cheaper than private real estate investments in today's market. Historically, REITs have traded at a slight premium because they represent liquid, diversified, and professionally managed real estate. That's worth a premium, but you get it at a discount today.

Then based on earnings, REITs also are very cheap relative to other equities. REITs are currently priced 13x FFO (equivalent of EPS in REIT world) compared to 36x EPS for the S&P500 (SPY).

Finally, based on yield spreads, REITs are now trading at near their lowest valuation in a decade. This is because REIT yields have expanded even as the 10-year Treasury has collapsed:

The size of the yield spread has historically been a great predictor of future returns, and the current spreads suggest that REITs are priced for >20% annual returns in the coming years.

Reason #2: Fears Are Overblown

REITs have gone through many bear markets in their 30-year-plus history. Yet, they have always fully recovered and eventually outperformed the rest of the stock market:

Is this time different?

No.

We believe that investors have overreacted once again.

This time, REITs sold off because of two main reasons:

Zoom (ZM) is supposedly going to kills offices.

And Amazon (AMZN) is going to kill malls.

But there are two major issues with this bearish narrative:

First off, 90% of REITs don't invest in offices or office buildings. Most of them invest in more defensive property types that are doing just fine and have a sustainable future ahead of them. Examples include warehouses, distribution centers, manufactured housing, timberland, single family rentals, data centers, cell towers, apartment communities, etc.

Based on that alone, fears are overblown because these defensive REITs should not have been dragged down with mall and office REITs. A REIT that invests in apartment communities has nothing to do with a REIT that invests in offices. They share the "REIT structure" but it's comparing apples to oranges.

Secondly, the story of tech killing offices and malls is much more nuanced than the market appears to understand. Not all properties are created equal, and the better-located, higher-quality properties, which REITs commonly own, will do fine in the long run. Class A malls already have seen their sales recover to ~90% of pre-crisis levels according to Macerich (MAC), and Class A office leasing remains surprisingly strong even in the worst impacted cities like New York. SL Green (SLG) just hiked its dividend by 3%, and has already signed 400K square feet of Manhattan office space in the fourth quarter.

To be clear, offices and malls will suffer, but the highest-quality properties will recover because of three things: Location, location, location. Finally, if you disagree, you can just skip offices and malls. Most REITs don't even invest in them.

Reason #3: Interest Rates Are Now at 0%

One consequence of the COVID-19 crisis is that interest rates have dropped to zero.

This is a game-changer for REITs, but it still isn't gaining much attention because the market is so fearful.

The drastically lower interest rates will benefit REITs on three levels:

(1) Higher cash flow: As they refinance their debt, their interest expenses will go down, which immediately increases cash flow. UMH Properties (UMH) recently refinanced some of its preferred equity, resulting in significant cash flow growth to shareholders. Its share price has nearly doubled since March.

(2) Faster growth: REITs grow by raising rents and buying new properties. Now that the cost of debt has come down, their new investments will be even more profitable. STORE Capital (STOR) recently noted that its current investment spreads are the largest ever.

(3) Yield compression: Because investors have fewer options to earn income, the demand for REITs will rise in the coming years, lifting their valuation multiples to higher levels.

This third point deserves to be discussed in greater detail because it's the catalyst that will ultimately push REITs to new all time highs.

Reason #4: High-Yield in Today's Yield-less World

Today, investors have very few options to earn income.

Treasuries (IEF) yield less than 1%.

Corporate bonds (LQD) yield 2-3%.

And regular stocks are not any better.

Data by YCharts

Yet, a lot of very large investors absolutely need income. Think about pension funds, insurance companies, banks and retirees as an example.

If they cannot earn enough income from Treasuries, bonds or regular stocks, they will be forced to look for higher yielding alternatives, and very few assets provide as much safe and growing income as real estate.

Today, there's more cash than ever before that's waiting to be invested:

A large portion of this cash will end up going to REITs. This will push valuation multiples to higher levels and lead to rising share prices.

Right now, a lot of investors still don't feel comfortable buying REITs because of the pandemic. But the vaccine is just around the corner and it will change everything.

Reason #5: The Vaccine Will Change Everything

REITs suffered because of the pandemic, and therefore, they also will benefit from its end.

The good news for REITs is that we now have three vaccines with encouraging results, and many more already in phase two or three trials:

Vaccinations already have started in the UK and the awaited approval is imminent in the US.

REITs are up by over 10% since the interim results came out in November.

If it only took interim results to raise prices by 10%, what do you think will happen once we start to actually vaccinate people?

We think that REITs will head higher, much higher.

Just like Bruce Flatt, we think that REITs remain extremely undervalued and offer substantial upside potential once the vaccine is deployed, the world returns to normal, and REITs reprice to the 0% interest rate world. Skip to the 24:55 part to hear his thoughts on REITs:

Many of our largest holdings still offer >6% dividend yields and 50%-100% upside potential as this repricing occurs.

The bottom line is that you should buy REITs before the vaccine changes everything.

