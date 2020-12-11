Big Lots' (BIG) business model is most often compared to that of Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG). While all three companies appeal to shoppers seeking bargains, both of the latter firms have more than 10 times as many stores as Big Lots. That is not where the differences between these rivals ends.

Big Lots is rapidly transitioning to a company focused on an omnichannel shopping experience, and the recent acquisition of Broyhill Furniture has the firm devoting a large percentage of floor space to reasonably priced yet attractive home furnishings.

Big Lots can also boast of a robust stock buyback program and a much improved balance sheet. Having recorded blockbuster results for three consecutive quarters, the stock quintupled off its 52 week lows.

However, even though the latest quarterly results recorded a $0.10 revenue beat and a comp sales increase of 18%, the shares fell 10%.

Nonetheless, I contend the stock is not only a deep value play but a growth stock. I have reason to believe a transformation is in progress that can lead to outsized gains for investors.

Recent Developments

Let's start with last year's results. Naysayers will point to the modest 1.6% YoY growth in the firm's top line. At first glance, that's not much to crow about; however, if you dig deeper, you'll find Big Lots' bottom line ballooned by 54%.

Comps grew by 10.3% and 31.3% during the first two fiscal quarters while Q2 saw adjusted EPS grow from $0.53 to $2.75 YoY. Skeptics will point to the advantage "essential" businesses had due to COVID; however, Big Lots outperformed many rivals.

Returning to the comparison of the firm to Dollar Tree and Dollar General, I provide the following charts outlining growth in revenues and comparable sales over the last three quarters.

Source: Data from company reports/ Charts by Author

It is apparent Dollar Tree is the laggard among the three. While Dollar General took the lead out of the blocks, Big Lots outperformed both rivals over the last six months. Yes, YoY beats slowed as restrictions eased, but Big Lots is outpacing the two dominant names in this space.

I believe COVID has led to many consumers walking into a Big Lots for the first time, and it is reasonable to believe there will be a stickiness in the relationships formed during this period. I also opine initiatives spearheaded by management are resulting in a broadening of Big Lots' customer base.

The firm launched Operation North Star with an emphasis on funding changes through a reduction in expenses and leveraging the company's private label brands. Also, The Lot and Queue Line initiatives are in place in 694 and 630 stores respectively, and management claims each of those changes add one to two percentage points to comps.

A Nimble Competitor

Within a few weeks of the genesis of the COVID crisis in the US, Big Lots implemented a curbside pickup program. Unlike Dollar General, which has a similar offering, Big Lots associates take orders to customers' cars rather than requiring pickup within the store.

Early in June, Big Lots introduced a partnership with Instacart to deliver products to customers' homes. In July, the firm's same day delivery options were buttressed by a second agreement with PICKUP.

Roughly a month ago, Big Lots was ranked as the #1 omnichannel retailer in the Total Retail's 2020 Top Omnichannel Report.

And so those two pieces of our e-com journey, along with BOPIS (buy-online/pickup-in-store) that we started last year and curbside pickup that we started in the first quarter, all these things working together has allowed our e-commerce business to grow to over $140 million year-to-date, which is four and a half times last year's sales, Bruce Thorn, CEO

Possible Game Changers

In Q1 of this year, Big Lots announced the acquisition of Broyhill Furniture. Furniture accounts for over a quarter of the company's sales, and Broyhill provides the retailer with a well known, respected brand in home furnishings.

Broyhill is now on track to generate close to 400 million in first year sales and we continue to firmly believe it can be a billion dollar brand for Big Lots over time. Broyhill customers spent twice as much as non- Broyhill customers and 10 times as much as non furniture customers. This dynamic is driven both by basket size and visit frequency. One third of Broyhill customers are new to Big Lots and 50% of Broyhill customers have already returned to make a second purchase either in-stores or through biglots.com. Q3 Earnings Call, Bruce Thorn, CEO

Last June, the firm closed on the sale/ leaseback of its distribution centers. Shortly before that, Big Lots paid down the outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility with $120 million of cash on hand.

As of the most recent 10-Q, the company owed less than $39.5 million in long-term debt while holding nearly $550 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In August, management approved an open-ended share repurchase of up to $500M, commencing September 1. If the company uses the entire sum for stock buybacks, investors are looking at a business with a market cap of $1.8 billion retiring over a quarter of the shares outstanding.

Although I don't consider this on par with the above, midyear Big Lots welcomed Walmart's (WMT) Senior VP and general Merchandise Manager for that firm's grocery business, Jack Pestello, to the company. During his tenure as the Senior VP of Private Brands, Pestello nearly doubled sales while reducing sourcing costs.

I view a company's executives as a pivotal consideration when assessing an investment, and Pestello will likely strengthen Big Lots' management team.

Some Anecdotal Information

Prior to initiating my investigation, I had not stepped foot into a Big Lots for many years. I had characterized its stores as appearing as if "a truck backed into the store and dumped merchandise onto the floor." When I vocalized this image, I generally received a knowing nod from friends and acquaintances.

That is not true today.

I visited my local store a few days after Black Friday, and it was in pristine condition. It was well stocked, and merchandise sat in an orderly fashion upon the shelves. The center of the store was devoted to rather attractive displays of Broyhill Furniture.

The following is perhaps of greater importance. For those that have not read my bio, I am a retired LEO. As a favor to a friend, I am heading the Loss Prevention efforts for a local TJ Maxx (TJX) over the holidays.

I used my time there to query the store associates and managers on their opinion of Big Lots. To my surprise (I guesstimate I "interviewed" nearly two dozen people), everyone I spoke with had a positive opinion of the company.

It is important to note that TJX is a store providing steep discounts on their merchandise, and their employees receive 10% discounts on purchases. Nonetheless, every employee I spoke with frequents Big Lots stores, many on a regular basis.

Forecast: Chances Of Rain On The Parade

I won't bog down the savvy bunch that is SA readership with details, but I have concerns regarding the US economy going forward. I provide a link to this single article as food for thought on that topic.

I also must question Big Lots' Broyhill Furniture acquisition. I'm not claiming the deal is a negative, to the contrary, it could represent a huge positive. It simply stands as an anomaly among the businesses catering to bargain hunters. Consequently, I have a sort of nagging disquietude concerning the move.

Valuation And Dividend

As I write these words, the stock trades for $46.60 per share. The average 12 month price target of 9 analysts covering BIG is $53.64. The price target for the 6 analysts rating the stock since the last two quarterly results were reported is $62.83.

The stock provides a yield of 2.62%. The payout ratio is below 16%, and the five year growth rate is nearly 29%.

My Perspective

Big Lots shares tumbled despite the strong results in Q3. The following headline sums up investors' concerns:

Big Lots, Ollie's lag despite Q3 beats, as Q4 may not measure up

While I don't believe one should be totally dismissive of the possibility Big Lots could record unimpressive results in the future, I posit the following should also be considered.

As outlined above, the company appears to be gaining traction with a variety of initiatives.

Being rated as the #1 omnichannel retailer is no mean feat. The same holds true of the company's financial position and the possibility that management might retire over a quarter of the firm's shares outstanding.

I will also posit that COVID has sent many new consumers into a Big Lots store, and some of those customers will adopt the retailer as a business of choice. Like the burgeoning in ecommerce sales, habits learned during this crisis may prevail long after the all clear alarm has sounded.

However, an important consideration is the relative valuation of the stock compared to Big Lots' closest rivals. While I understand the current results skew valuations to some degree, I believe a comparison with Dollar General and Dollar Tree is in order.

P/E FWD P/E PEG

BIG 2.52 7.62 0.28

DG 20.94 20.99 1.31

DLTR 27.06 17.67 2.59

I must conclude BIG stock is a buy, and I believe there is a possibility the company is in the midst of a transformation that could lead to long-term growth in the business moving forward.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decisions. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and contemplate seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.