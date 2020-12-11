68% of ESPO's holdings don't trade on US exchanges, making the ETF one of the easiest ways for a US-based investor to gain international exposure.

Video games are the fastest-growing industry within media, with consumer spending on video games more than tripling over the last 20 years.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Anh-Tuan Bui as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Summary Thesis

Even before COVID, video games had a uniquely compelling value proposition as a highly immersive, social place to hang out and create stories with your friends. This value proposition made gaming the fastest-growing industry within media with global consumer spending on video games (excluding China) tripling from $30B in 2000 to $100B in 2020 (vs. the music industry, for example, which has seen revenue fall by 1/3). There are many reasons to believe that the drivers of the rapid growth in gaming should continue in the future and I believe that the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is a great way to play these long-term trends.

Furthermore, COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns are permanently accelerating these trends, as more and more people who were stuck at home with nothing to do discovered the magic of gaming and made it a core part of their lives.

Video games are no longer just for dorky teenagers, as even NBA stars Gordon Hayward and Karl-Anthony Towns are known to be hardcore gamers and use gaming to expand their social media audience. As a result, the video game industry has done phenomenally well in 2020, with the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index returning 74% year to date.

As we eventually leave lockdown, I believe that habits formed during this time period will persist and that the video games industry should still continue to grow users, revenue, profits, and free cash flow at a healthy pace due to the following tailwinds:

Video games are the only media form where the user experience is demonstrably continuing to improve and as the experience continues to improve, more people will become interested in spending more time and money gaming.

New business models within video game are allowing companies to monetize more effectively.

The video game industry is more heavily indexed towards Asia and, in particular, China than the rest of media sector, and economic growth is higher in China than in the West.

ETF Description

ESPO is an ETF that tracks the performance of the global video gaming and eSports industry. The summary statistics of the ETF are below:

The ETF is fairly concentrated with its top 10 holdings representing 62% of the Fund's holdings. Furthermore, many major video game companies aren't traded on the US stock exchanges and thus investing through ESPO is one of the only ways for many US investors to get exposure.

Top 10 Holdings

Company Ticker Weight Tencent 700 8.52% NVIDIA NVDA 7.62% Sea SE 7.04% Advanced Micro Devices AMD 6.80% Bandai Namco 7832 6.05% Nintendo 7974 6.05% Bilibili BILI 5.82% NEXON 3659 5.01% Activision Blizzard ATVI 4.95% Take-Two TTWO 4.57%

Holdings Summary

The companies within ESPO create various products across the video game industry and can be broadly classified as:

Mobile gaming platforms that control distribution of mobile gaming apps in major gaming markets. Think of this as if Apple's App Store or Google Play didn't have mobile games and you had to go to a separate app store in order to discover and download games. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the mobile gaming platform of China and Sea (SE) is a major mobile gaming platform in Southeast Asia

Graphics processing chip (GPU) manufacturers that create the hardware necessary to render video game graphics on both personal computers (PCs) and dedicated video game consoles. NVIDIA (NVDA) makes GPUs for PCs and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) makes GPUs for the PlayStation and Xbox, both of which have a new product cycle in 2020.

Video game publishers & developers that create and publish the games that we play. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is the creator of the "Call of Duty", "Warcraft", and "Candy Crush" games, Take-Two (TTWO) is the creator of "Grand Theft Auto", Bandai Namco, NetEase (NTES), and NEXON create major hit games for the Asian markets.

Console makers that create the game systems that we play games on. Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is the creator of the Switch. Neither Sony (PlayStation) or Microsoft (Xbox) are in ESPO.



#1 User Experience that Continues to Improve

One of the key reasons that video games are the fastest-growing sector in all of media is that video games are the content type that is the most heavily dependent on tech and as tech continues to improve, so has the user experience and thus the number of people interested in consuming gaming content.

One of the most obvious ways that video games are improving user experience is through better graphics, which creates a more immersive user experience. Graphical capabilities should continue to improve as 1) a new console cycle is arriving in 2020 with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox launching, which should provide a nice boost to AMD and 2) the new Unreal game engine will be released in 2021, which should improve PC graphics and provide a nice boost to NVIDIA.

A more powerful way the user experience has improved is video games fully embracing new technology and form factors to deliver new experiences to players. Video games have gone from being played on arcades to consoles to PCs to mobile phones and tablets. Each form factor has allowed for a fundamentally different playing experience, for example, the shift from arcade to console meant that you could save games and allowed for longer narrative stories while the shift to online gaming meant that you could play with friends and on the go and turned narrative stories into a social experience. One great example of how games are taking advantage of new technology to deliver new experiences is the Travis Scott concert that took place in the massive Battle Royale game "Fortnite" when the whole world was locked down for COVID-19 and was seen by over 12M live viewers.

Interestingly, the unlocking of new experiences from different form factors has resulted in very little cannibalization, meaning players who started gaming on an older platform continue to play on it while adopting the new form factor while the new form factor also unlocked new users who are interested in the new gaming experience being delivered. This very different from music, where digital downloads killed CDs, or TV, where Netflix is killing cable, and allows the video gaming industry to continually add new users and grow the amount of time and money people spend gaming.

While nobody knows what the future might hold, it's a pretty strong bet that technology will continue to advance and that gaming will continue to take advantage of these technological changes, whether it be AR/VR, cloud gaming, etc., to improve the user experience. A better user experience should be the tide that leads to more revenue growth across the industry and lift all boats within ESPO.

#2 New Business Models are More Effective at Monetization

In the old days of video games, you bought a game like "Super Mario Bros", beat it, and then you were done with that game forever. This meant that you only spent once for your gaming experience, i.e. when you bought the game. However, video game businesses are shifting towards a business model of Games as a Service where they continue to add content and live operate games so that players can never truly beat a game and can continue to play. In order to monetize this new content, video game publishers created 3 new business models 1) subscriptions (think "World of Warcraft" charging players $15/month) 2) downloadable content, and 3) microtransactions (paying real world money for digital goods or services in a game).

The microtransactions method proved to be a very powerful monetization method when combined with a new business model, the free-to-play (F2P) mobile or PC game. While it might seem paradoxical that a game could make more money by NOT charging a user anything to play, there are 2 powerful keys to the business model.

The first key is by being free to play, games minimize the barrier to entry and maximize audience and downloads since if a user is on the fence about playing a new game, he may not try it if it cost $60 but might if he doesn't have to pay anything at all. As evidence, "Madden" is one of the most successful franchises in video game history with a huge launch every year and has sold 130M copies over its 20+ year history. The "Candy Crush" franchise is games you probably haven't thought about in 5 years, and it still has 200M+ players playing it just today.

The second key is by allowing for microtransactions, games can essentially price discriminate and get the maximum amount of revenue out of each user. For example, when the Korean "Lineage" games shifted their business models from subscription to F2P their average revenue per user (ARPU) more than doubled and in the case of "Lineage I" went to an astounding $1,337 per user (vs. the average traditional video game ARPU of $60).

These 2 keys explain the success of the business model and are why some of the biggest revenue generating games in the world are entirely F2P - Epic's "Fortnite" and Riot's "League of Legends" (both companies are at least partially owned by Tencent) are estimated to have generated $1.8B and $1.5B of revenue, respectively, in 2019 vs. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's" $1.1B haul in that year. The Games as a Service business model has also led to more consistent revenue and profit growth as games are no longer a Hollywood-style hits driven business but instead something more akin to a recurring Software as a Service business.

The F2P, microtransaction model is used by all large mobile gaming companies (over 35% of ESPO's holdings utilize this model including Tencent, Sea, Zynga, and NEXON) and as mobile continues to become a larger percentage of the industry, this business model should lead to more effective per user monetization in the future, which, in turn, should lead to more revenue growth and a higher valuation for the gaming industry and ESPO.

#3 Rise of Asia

Gaming occupies a fundamentally different space within the cultures of Asian countries than they do in the West. While watching TV is the way people in the West create shared cultural experiences ("Did you see the last Game of Thrones!?"), in Asia gaming fills this role.

China in particular has become a gaming behemoth with a very strong focus on PC and mobile gaming. As PC and mobile internet penetration has risen over the past decade, gaming revenue has increased from $3B in 2008 to $41B in 2020.

China Video Game Market (in Yuan)

As China's economic growth continues to be much higher than that of the US and other developed economies, there is still a lot of room for gaming to grow within China. Since 60% of ESPO's holdings are based in Asia (including Tencent which controls all distribution of mobile games in China and NetEase which is the #2 gaming publisher in China after Tencent), ESPO should be well positioned to capitalize on these trends going forward.

Valuation

While ESPO trades at 32.8x on a look-through price to earnings basis, the companies within ESPO own crown jewel media assets, are great businesses with strong moats, and are capitalizing on long-term tailwinds that should propel strong revenue and profit growth in the future (analyst estimates are for +10% revenue CAGR and +16% earnings CAGR over the next 5 years). I believe this is a more than fair price to pay and recommend ESPO as a good long-term ETF holding for your portfolio.

Risks

China: Since so much of gaming's growth is coming from China, there are 2 key risks around growth in that country. The first risk is that the Chinese government has to approve new games before they can be launched in the country. The government has blocked games from being published before due to a fear of kids playing too many games and could do so again, which would hurt Tencent and most of the publishers and developers. The second risk is that economic growth in China overall could slow down, which could hurt the amount of money Chinese people are willing to spend on games.

Since so much of gaming's growth is coming from China, there are 2 key risks around growth in that country. The first risk is that the Chinese government has to approve new games before they can be launched in the country. The government has blocked games from being published before due to a fear of kids playing too many games and could do so again, which would hurt Tencent and most of the publishers and developers. The second risk is that economic growth in China overall could slow down, which could hurt the amount of money Chinese people are willing to spend on games. Innovative New Media: Video games compete with all other forms of media for people's attentions. There is a risk that short form video like Tik Tok or other forms of entertainment could prove to be more popular, hurting the amount of time people want to spend gaming.

Video games compete with all other forms of media for people's attentions. There is a risk that short form video like Tik Tok or other forms of entertainment could prove to be more popular, hurting the amount of time people want to spend gaming. New Title Risk: While many gaming companies have shifted to more of a recurring business model, the industry still needs successful new game launches to continue to grow. There is a risk that new titles may not be as popular with consumers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, SQNNY, BILI, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.