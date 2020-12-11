Adobe's Rule of 40 is very close to 60%, while being highly cash flow generative.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) is arguably one of the best SaaS companies around. However, in 2020, when most productivity cloud companies soared, Adobe was surprisingly a middling performer.

At just 15x forward sales, together with very strong profit margins of 42.9%, and a buyback of $15 billion, makes this stock very attractive.

Revenue Growth Rates & Guidance Discussed

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

There was a lot to like from Adobe's results, so let's get right in. I have no idea how it's possible that Adobe has managed to come away from fiscal 2020 and put out guidance as strong as it did for fiscal 2021. I'm not a shareholder here, but if I were, I would be really impressed. As for the after-hours reaction, I have absolutely no idea what the market was looking for.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see above, for Q1 2021 Adobe came out with guidance higher than the consensus. While looking out to fiscal 2021, the guidance at present is in line with expectations.

Again, I understand investors' despondency towards overstretched stocks with a lot of optimism priced in already. But despondency here? I wouldn't be surprised to see the market shaking off this frustration with the lack of positive surprises and pressing ahead. In essence, investors will come to terms with just how strong Adobe's performance continues to be.

To illustrate, please note the graphic below.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

I'm a sucker for these types of asset-light, high margin businesses. Given Adobe's ability to see its revenues translate to non-GAAP operating margins of 42.9% for fiscal 2020, this software dinosaur still punches above the Rule of 40.

In an era when shiny new companies, such as Slack (WORK) barely eke out 39% on the Rule of 40, Adobe has no problems in coming in at nearly 60%.

I ask of the reader, just how many stocks they know that are reporting 43% non-GAAP operating margins while still guiding for 18% revenue growth guidance for the year ahead. I follow many companies and I await your comments (surprise me).

The Big News: Buyback Galore

Adobe announced that it would be buying back $15 billion worth of stock, on top of the $2 billion it still has outstanding. This buyback will be taking place through 2024. Given Adobe's strong cash flow generation, this announcement doesn't surprise me entirely.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

In fact, as we can see, cash flows from operations were up 30% y/y in 2020. This is astonishing. On the one hand, $15 billion could arguably be put together to buy a new business. On the other hand, Adobe's balance sheet is rock solid and it could certainly take on some debt to buy something on the side.

Also, as far as management's go, Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen is arguably one of the best. He had enough vision to take what is essentially a one-product operation and turn it into a sprawling tech operation with tentacles into cloud, creativity, analytics, and advertising. I don't make it a habit of trusting management, but I would be willing to give Narayen the benefit of the doubt.

Valuation -- For Now, This Investment Still Makes Sense to Me

I believe that the market goes through swings. Where one moment it's the household names that trade at a premium, while the next, it's the brand new, shiny, and unprofitable companies with all the jazz that trade at a premium and the likes of Adobe get left behind.

What I consider quite astonishing is that in 2020, the year for digital acceleration, it's Adobe that underperforms its peers. I truly don't know how this is even possible.

Data by YCharts

Having said that, let's be fair. If Adobe growing at 56% is classed as a poor investment, particularly during a period when back in March/April the whole economy went into lockdown, then investors have no reason to complain.

However, if we take a step back and consider that presently Adobe trades for just 15x forward sales, this is not an expensive valuation at all. Indeed, we know that Adobe's revenues are 91% subscription-based.

As a reference point, Slack was expected to grow by 30% next year but it was priced at 21x forward sales.

Meanwhile, the highly acquisitive Salesforce (CRM) is expected to grow at 20% y/y, the same as Adobe. However, Salesforce trades at 8x forward sales. However, in the case of Salesforce, I question the company's ability to grow without acquisitions, whereas Adobe clearly has a platform that is organically growing very successfully.

Consequently, I proclaim that investors are not being asked to pay a large premium for Adobe, which is a truly impressive company.

The Bottom Line

Adobe is by far one of the best SaaS stocks to own. We have a combination of strong revenue growth while being highly cash flow generative.

I would struggle to see how investors could make a well-reasoned argument that the stock is fully priced. As for the after-hours reaction? Well, the market is known to be a little mercurial at times.

PRICE HIKE COMING JAN. 2021! After a very strong 2020, Deep Value Returns will be increasing its prices for new Members. Don't PROCRASTINATE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.