My new target is well above all-time highs but now it's not so outlandish. My base case still exceeds the year 2000 levels.

The market is just beginning to factor in the growth in book value about to happen over the next two years after Micron grew book value in the trough.

The market is looking past weaker gross margins in FQ1 '21 because its sights are set on FQ3 '21 and beyond.

I wrote in June Micron would see $60 again, and less than six months later, the stock not only reached $60 but made it to $70.

I need you to go way back to June of this year (2020 feels like a decade) when Micron (MU) was trading for about $47. It was then I pointed out the positive industry fundamentals and how Micron was included in a selloff of stocks unlikely to capitalize on the work/play/learn-from-home environment. I summed up the problem as shares being "caught in the middle of a Wall Street cold war" and called for the stock to return to $60. It turns out to have been an understated prophecy as the fundamentals have begun coming in with what I expected. However, there's more to the story now as the trough officially ended with the company's earnings preannouncement last week.

The original guide for FQ1 '21 was for $5.2B in revenue and $0.47 in EPS at the midpoint. This would have returned it to FQ1 '20 levels after over $1 in earnings in FQ4 '20. However, last Tuesday's updated guidance now expects revenue of $5.725B and EPS of $0.71 at the midpoint. Gross margins are expected to be at 30.5% instead of 28.5% now also.

This is obviously a vindication of the bull thesis as the company has overcome the Huawei ban and softer Enterprise demand. However, digging a little deeper, you'll remember revenue of $5.44B netted the company an EPS of $0.83 in FQ3 '20. Yet, now it's expecting $0.71 on over $5.7B. The obvious difference is the gross margin, which was 33% in FQ3.

So we're nearly 3% down on gross margins on a like-for-like basis. The bears might point to this and still say, "Weaker margins are a cause for concern, and the market has gotten ahead of itself."

I have two counters to that:

Pricing is different - but changing - this quarter than FQ3 More importantly, the ramping of new nodes is heavier this quarter than it was in FQ3

DRAM Pricing Then And Now

Pricing in FQ3 was on the rise due to COVID-19 as enterprises were buying laptops and devices at an enormous clip to transition to work from home. Cloud was expanding capacity in the fastest timeframe we've ever seen. Individuals not prepared to play or learn from home also needed devices to get connected. FQ3 was the craziest time for this as it spanned March through May. April saw 12% increases in DRAM contract pricing:

The contract prices of DDR4 8 Gigabit DRAMs, which are used for personal computers, averaged US$3.29 as of the end of April, up 11.9 percent from US$2.94 in March, according to market research firm DRAMeXchange on May 4. It was the first time since April 2017 that DRAM prices recorded a double-digit monthly increase.

Pricing has since come down and eased off as enterprise demand let off and has become weak, admitted by most supplier CEOs, including Micron's and Broadcom's (AVGO) as recent as Thursday. This can be seen in October's DRAM contract pricing.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

But as I've presented before, Micron is more insulated from DRAM market pricing than most give it credit for. Yes, contract pricing influences the company, but Micron has pushed into high-value solutions which have insulated it from the wild pricing swings this year. You'll recall my table from my last Micron article:

Source January February March April May June July August YTD Server DRAM 2.83% 5.96% 5.02% 17.97% 0.00% 0.00% -6.36% -7.46% 13.76% PC DRAM 1.07% 1.41% 2.08% 11.90% 0.61% 0.00% -5.44% 0.00% 10.21% DXI ('spot') 12.58% 0.41% 7.60% -6.69% -14.92% -4.85% -5.74% -2.10% -24.69% Micron ASPs 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% -1.10% -1.10% -1.10% 2.50%

(Sources: BusinessKorea, DRAMeXchange, Micron's Earnings Presentations)

If Micron's ASPs come down 2% on average for the just-ended quarter, this will bring pricing flat-to-slightly-up on the year, but placing Micron's pricing to pre-FQ3 levels. The here and now of the preannouncement is the somewhat weaker pricing in FQ1 '21 compared to FQ3 '20 is contributing to the discrepancy in the two quarters' gross margins.

Investments Take The Cake

Number two is a critical one to keep in mind. The remaining gross margin discrepancy is found in the transition to newer nodes and the continued heavier NAND mix. The investment in newer nodes has not changed based on better sales; it's indifferent. This is what majorly shifts the just-ended quarter compared to the higher-margin FQ3. You might recall this commentary from the FQ4 earnings call:

We face headwinds in our gross margins in the first half of fiscal 2021 due to a mix shift toward NAND revenue, our pricing assumptions in the near-term driven by market conditions and temporarily higher costs related to our ramp of the first-generation replacement gate node and yield learning on new DRAM products such as graphics.

This topic was brought up a few times in the question and answer section where CFO David Zinsner added more color:

... the story is even beyond NAND, it goes into the DRAM space, for example, with graphics. I talked about that it would start out being a little bit of a headwind on our gross margins the first fiscal quarter because of the early ramp of the product. But as that hits its stride as we go through fiscal and calendar 2021, we would expect that to be very beneficial in the gross margin side.

Of course, the company continues to ramp its next-generation DRAM node, 1α, which is expected to have a huge windfall at the end of FY21.

So I think we are in very good shape on the cost side for FY’21. It just -- it starts out a little rough just because we have got to ramp these newer products, but for the year, it should be really good. And once we really hit our stride on 1-alpha, we are really bullish about the cost reductions there.

These investments are front-loaded to the first half of fiscal 2021. This means by the end of February this headwind will neutralize and turnaround to a tailwind. But even with the guidance raise, these ramps and yield learning were going to squeeze margins. The fact the company has a higher base of revenue to work with is a bonus and has allowed it to mitigate the pressured costs, giving more breathing room to free cash flow.

Why The Market Is Overlooking Gross Margins

At any other time, the market would have balked at the lower gross margins. But quite simply, the market looks six months out on Micron and has its sights set on the higher gross margin half of the fiscal year - right now squarely in FQ3 '21 (March-May).

Looking where the market is pointed, the consensus is DRAM pricing is going to firm in 1H2021. Trendforce revealed the hand of memory customers and how low supply in low-density DRAM is moving the price, and server DRAM is only a few months behind this rally. Additionally, as recently as Thursday, Trendforce confirmed seasonally weak Q1 might have better demand than normal. Lest you no longer subscribe to Trendforce's shaky authority in memory pricing or don't believe Micron's management, analysts have raised SK Hynix on DRAM pricing looking better starting in Q1 of 2021, also.

Micron will benefit immensely from not just the stronger pricing (which, as I talked about above, Micron is insulated from the movements, so it's not the major mover) but the demand and increased orders, which drives sales. Bit demand is where the leverage comes in for revenue, while pricing - combined with costs (read: node investments) - will be seen in the gross margin. But, I want to be intentional, pricing and bit shipments both affect revenue and gross margins, but one pushes the other harder. The exciting thing is the upcoming demand will push more bits to ship - the rest takes care of itself.

Getting To My New Target

Micron made it back to $60 then jumped well into the $70s, but how does it get to my new target of $120, implied by my title? It's been uncharacteristic for Micron to move 50%+ and not reverse or sell off meaningfully. These are share prices we haven't seen since the year 2000. So I'm suggesting something that just a few months ago would have been considered far-fetched for Micron: reaching all-time highs. But now, it looks quite possible based on not just the market perception of stronger fundamentals ahead but Micron's ability to grow its book value during the downturn.

Micron has been valued on a price-to-book metric, from peak to trough back to peak between a multiple of one and three. Based on this, it appears we are just past the early innings of this upturn.

Data by YCharts

The most recent peak brought us to a P/B of 3.09. I've put the share price on the chart to show the difference in where we are relative to the last peak. At a share price of $64 in 2018, P/B was around 2.85. Today at a share price of $71, it has just gone above a P/B of 2. Getting to a P/B of 3.09 means a share price of $105 based on the current book value of $39B and outstanding shares of 1.15B.

As earnings remain positive and the company maintains or grows its net cash position, book value continues to grow. The best part is, book value has continued to move higher in the trough. This is huge. And, the last upcycle from 2017 to 2019, book value grew over 155%.

Data by YCharts

We are now exiting the trough and heading into higher earnings land. Therefore, I must base Micron's future share price and its associated P/B multiple on where book value may be in another year because the market prices Micron on its at-then book value.

I'll assume book value grows at half the rate it did in the last peak (it's likely earnings may not shoot up to $4 in EPS per quarter in 2021 if things take a smoother approach to supply and demand). If book value increases to $69B by the time we exit CY22, a P/B value of 3 is $180 on 1.15B shares. However, we may be at the other side of the "cycle" (depending on how large the next cycle's amplitude is), so the stock won't be awarded a P/B of 3 at that point. So let's take the worst case of a P/B of 1. This gives us a bear case of $60.

But let's take the average P/B valuation of 1.64 and assume a more reasonable base case of $98 in 2022, should the cycle occur at the same rate it did in 2019. I also assume the old valuations will remain in the future - a P/B of 1 at trough levels. It's likely the market may rerate this because pricing the company for liquidation is not necessary if it remains profitable during the worst times. This is why I like the average P/B valuation.

A bullish target of $180, a bearish target of $60, and a base case of about $100 is where I'm at for 2022. However, I expect to reach higher than $100 in 2021, considering the valuation will grow as book value grows. We'll get both a higher book value and a higher multiple, leading to a more real-time share price of around $120 in late 2021, should book value move up in the manner I'm describing (book value of $45B and P/B multiple of 3). This is the culmination of the perfect storm - rising earnings, rising book value, and rising multiple. I'm not considering the share buyback program kicking into peak cycle gear to further support the P/S. I outlined this and a few more things for my Tech Cache subscribers, though, to show even more of a buffer of the $120 target.

Reward Far Outweighs Risk

Based on today's ~$70 share price, this is 167% upside for the bull case, 11.4% downside for the bear case, and 46% upside for the base case. My 2021 target of $120 brings 70% upside from today's share price. Will Micron dip below $60 in the next several months? Probably - I would not be surprised. But know under $60 the stock is very undervalued at a future discounted rate.

The valuation is nowhere near stretched. Based on trailing book value, the stock warrants a target price of $105 in a peak market environment. Watching book value also gain in 2021 on the back of improving earnings will give Micron even more fuel to reach $120 - potentially as much as $180 depending on how long the market will grant a peak multiple while the financials prove out.

