A secular bull market in energy equities appears to be emerging just as the secular bull market in growth equities ends in a euphoria.

Many investors have been on a roller coaster ride with energy equities, however, a bigger picture narrative that has been ongoing since the first quarter of 2019 is emerging.

Oil prices and oil equities have bounced back strongly over the past month, though almost all oil-focused equities are still down materially year-to-date in 2020.

Antero Resources shares are up 82.8% in 2020, leading the way for the top independent exploration and production companies.

"Time is the coin of your life. It is the only coin you have, and only you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you."

Carl Sandburg

(Source)

Introduction

2020 has been a year that will stand out in the history books. Beyond the surreal scope of the worldwide pandemic, financial markets have been on their own rollercoaster ride, reacting to the twists and turns of liquidity flows, fueled by central bank largesse, with amplified volatility in the out-of-favor sectors of the market, particularly the energy sector.

November of 2020 marked a cyclical turning point for energy stocks as a historic capital rotation continued. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) gained 44.1% for the month of November, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) gained 42.8%, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) increased 33.2%, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rose by 28.0%, $WTIC Light Crude Oil (USO) prices gained 26.7%, $BRENT Crude Oil (BNO) prices gained 26.2%, and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) increased by 23.5%.

This price rally in out-of-favor energy equities has continued in December 2020, partially obscured by the relentless focus on the in-favor equities, including red-hot initial public offerings of DoorDash (DASH) and Airbnb (ABNB) and the impending imminent S&P 500 (SP500) index inclusion of Tesla (TSLA).

Lost among this sea of volatility is that there has been a huge differentiation in energy equity performance in 2020 that traces its roots all the way back to the first quarter of 2019, when exploration and production companies started to get off the never ending treadmill of growth without free cash flow generation.

Somewhat quietly, the Appalachia-focused leading natural gas equities have been the performance leaders, with Antero Resources (AR) jumping to the front of the pack, posting a year-to-date gain of 82.8% through Thursday, Dec. 10's closing price, when many energy equities are still down a substantial percentage in 2020. This includes large-cap favorites like Exxon Mobil (XOM), which I remain bullish on, whose shares have declined 31.9% year-to-date, industry favorites like EOG Resources (EOG), whose shares are down 32.7% YTD, mid-cap favorite stocks like Cenovus Energy (CVE), whose shares are down 38.0% YTD, and previous dividend favorites like Vermilion Energy (VET), with VET shares down 66.4% in 2020.

This year, in 2020, I have written three generational buy articles on Antero Resources. Shares have returned 189.4% from the first article's publication date vs. the 8.3% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY), with the performance illustrated below.

(Source: Author's February 19th, 2020 Seeking Alpha article)

That first article's publication was prior to the widespread COVID-19 market sell-off, something that I identified as a potential black swan, however I never imagined the sequence of events that actually happened. The link to that first Antero article, and the subsequent follow-up articles, are shown with their publication dates below.

Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer - Published Feb. 19, 2020

Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Working Through The Near-Term Debt Maturities - Published July 29, 2020

Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Mapping Out The Free Cash Flow - Published Oct. 28, 2020

Importantly, Antero shares have significantly outperformed not only since the first articles publication, as detailed above, but with each subsequent publication too, with Antero shares rising 69.2% vs. an SPY gain of 12.6% from the July 29 article, and Antero shares rising 49.7% from the Oct. 28, 2020 article's publication, vs. an 12.1% SPY gain over the same time frame.

(Source: Author's July 29th Seeking Alpha article)

(Source: Author's October 28th, 2020 article)

In summary, an investor could have purchased Antero Resources shares across a range of time frames in 2020 and outperformed across the board. Adding to the narrative, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) just upgraded Antero shares to an overweight rating, confirming our bullish analysis, and supporting the transition of Antero's shares from out-of-favor to in-favor. Surprising to most investors looking from the outside in, there could still be a lot of room to run in Antero's shares, and the recent outperformance versus its exploration and production peers is hinting at its future potential.

Outperformance Vs. Peers

The following is a table that I put together on Oct. 4, 2020, and it listed the top independent exploration and production companies, which are the biggest producers behind Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX), in order of their absolute production size.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

These companies are listed in the same order below along with their year-to-date 2020 returns, inclusive of XOM and CVX, which are the two largest producers, and removing the acquired and restructured companies.

Exxon Mobil - Shares Are Down 31.9% YTD

Chevron - Shares Are Down 18.2% YTD

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Shares Are Down 46.6% YTD

ConocoPhillips (COP) - Shares Are Down 28.9% YTD

EOG Resources - Shares Are Down 32.7% YTD

EQT Corp. (EQT) - Shares Are Up 35.3% YTD

Antero Resources - Shares Are Up 82.8% YTD

Ovintiv (OVV) - Shares Are Down 31.3% YTD

Devon Energy (DVN) - Shares Are Down 32.3% YTD

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Shares Are Up 3.7% YTD

Apache Corp (APA) - Shares Are Down 34.5% YTD

Marathon Oil (MRO) - Shares Are Down 45.7% YTD

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Shares Are Down 19.9% YTD

Southwestern Energy (SWN) - Shares Are Up 40.5% YTD

Range Resources (RRC) - Shares Are Up 59.2% YTD

Continental Resources (CLR) - Shares Are Down 43.8% YTD

Concho Resources (CXO) - Shares Are Down 25.9% YTD

Hess Corporation (HES) - Shares Are Down 12.6% YTD

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Shares Are Down 44.3% YTD

Cimarex Energy (XEC) - Shares Are Down 22.8% YTD

WPX Energy (WPX) - Shares Are Down 37.9% YTD

CNX Resources (CNX) - Shares Are Up 25.4% YTD

Looking at the return profile above, it should be clear that the winner's year-to-date are the Appalachia focused, natural gas and natural gas liquids oriented energy equities.

Thus, while there are material opportunities in the oil focused companies, including in Occidental Petroleum, which I authored an article titled "Occidental Petroleum: Too Cheap To Ignore" on Aug. 7 2020, when shares were trading at the roughly $15 level, there's clearly a sea change in what investors thought about energy stocks entering 2020 and what they think about energy stocks exiting 2020.

Building on this narrative, the natural gas and natural gas liquids focused equities have outperformed throughout 2020 as shown in the return profile above, including the post March 23, 2020, broader stock market lows, as the performance chart shown below illustrates. More specifically, Antero shares have gain a remarkable 449.5% since the broader equity market lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The stocks that I have termed the Off To The RACES stocks, specifically Range Resources, Antero Resources, CNX Resources, EQT Corp. and Southwestern Energy have even rivaled the performance of the vaunted FAANG equities in 2020, as I illustrated in this public article titled, "Off To The RACES: Natural Gas Equities Outperforming FAANG."

With the celebrated Nasdaq quintet of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), struggling on a relative performance basis the past several months, with Apple shares still far below their early September 2020 highs, and energy equities surging, investors need to ask themselves what happens if a fraction of the money in the crowded large-cap growth trade seeks out relative outperformance of the suddenly surging energy equities?

Closing Thoughts - Only One Generational Opportunity

Energy stocks have been historically out of favor, with the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index dropping to roughly 2% at its recent nadir, a fraction of Apple's or Amazon's weighting, and Exxon Mobil, the longest tenured component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) being removed from the index on Aug. 31, 2020. I wrote about this topic with my article titled, "Exxon Mobil Exit From Dow Reveals S&P 500 Index Structural Flaws," and I firmly believe the removal of Exxon from the Dow Jones Industrial average marked the end of an era, and perhaps a marking the beginning of a historic inflection point in the financial markets.

We are seeing this historic inflection point real time in our model portfolios at The Contrarian, with our Best Ideas Model Portfolio up 36.5% year-to-date through last Friday, Dec. 4, vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF gain of 16.6%, and this is before this week's performance, where relative performance has been far superior to the benchmark index once again.

With commodity stocks, even after their recent rally, at the bottom of a range of historical relative valuations, there's potentially a long way to run in a reversion-to-the-mean trade.

(Source: Longview Economics, Macrobond)

Antero, for its part, even above $5 per share, is a long way from its 2018 level, or its 2016 levels, even though the company has bought back shares, and retired a significant amount of debt, while having much greater production today compared to those prior time periods, along with significantly lower costs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Similar yet very different to the red-hot initial public offerings and SPAC vehicles today, Antero saw initial share price gains post its 2013 IPO, yet shares fizzled shortly thereafter as we entered a secular bear market in energy equities. The great irony today is that we could be entering a secular bull market in energy equities, a potential generational opportunity in select energy shares as I have illustrated, just as the secular bull market in growth stocks ends in a spectacular, though ultimately doomed, euphoria.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, CNX, COG, CVE, DVN, EOG, EQT, OVV, OXY, RRC, SWN, XEC, XOM, AND SHORT SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.