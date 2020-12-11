At the current valuation, the company is beyond a "full" valuation and merits a "HOLD", at an overvaluation to even a conservative target of $75/share.

Since then, things have changed considerably. Since the pandemic and my initial article, things have appreciated more than 80% including company dividends.

Eastman Chemical Company was one of my primary basic material investments during all of early 2020 once the pandemic struck. The company's fundamentals and safeties were impressive.

When I wrote about Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), I received a couple of messages questioning my logic and timing for investing in as obviously a pandemic-impacted company like Eastman. Other investors were doubtful things would come back for the company for the next 2-3 years, and thought they would be able to get appealing entry points at prices well below what we saw back then.

I can honestly say that I hoped there was some truth to those expectations, or at the very least that the company wouldn't appreciate as quickly as it certainly has.

Unfortunately, quality is quality, and quality doesn't stay cheap long - at least not in this particular case.

The purpose of this article is to perform a bit of an autopsy of a broken, bullish thesis. It's broken in the way that the company now trades at well above pre-pandemic valuation levels and has provided returns I personally did not expect as quickly as this.

Let's look at just what caused this development.

Eastman Chemical Company - How has the company been doing?

In my original article, I made a case for the Eastman Chemical company. The company, as I wrote:

The company quite literally manufactures hundreds of various chemical, fiber, and plastic products in a vast variety of markets. Some examples include adhesives, agriculture, coatings, electronics, housewares, energy, food/beverage ingredients, furniture graphics art, hygiene, medical devices and equipment, ophthalmics, packaging, transportation, signs, and pharma. (Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Eastman Chemical Company)

Indeed, one can wonder when the operations are as diverse as this, what impacts the entirety of the company would see following the pandemic. Well, 3Q20 is out and has been out for a few weeks. It's clear that despite the company holding some areas which have taken hits as a result of the pandemic, most of the company's operational areas continue delivering stellar results.

9M20 FCF is at record levels, EPS is showing impressive trends, and YoY numbers are more or less stable across the board, with sequential numbers growing impressively. Sequential results show between 5% and 18% positive change, and most YoY numbers are down no more than a few percentages, with the worst seen in chemical intermediates, and the best results in advanced materials.

Results during both 9M20 and 3Q20 are impressive...

...with impressive amounts of debt reduction, returns to shareholders, and other things. The company has, naturally, kept its dividend intact, and its credit rating hasn't really suffered.

The company's end-market visibility is improving, with demand normalizing and even largely-impacted areas recovering in August/September of 2020.

Specific large recoveries are found in automotive, building, and construction, while resilient markets such as pharma and textures never really suffered any horrible drop but are more or less flat on a YoY basis. The company's mix, simply put, is similar to how it was for FY19.

The company considers demand to be good and recovering at this point. With improvements materializing and approaching YoY levels, things are positive. While overall, long-term visibility remains poor due to COVID-19, the company has managed to reduce short-term costs by around $40M during 4Q20, in addition to the $110M annual improvements already made during 1Q20-3Q20. The company has also received sustainability awards.

We've also gotten a bit of a 2020 outlook and forecast, with a projected $1B in FCF for FY20, a projected 4Q20 EPS in line with YoY, and the company predicts to be able to give a mid-quarter update as trends materialize more clearly. Even with that said, however, it's clear that the company's current trends are moving in a positive trajectory, and that any sort of continuation of demand is set to benefit Eastman. The only sort of development that would hamper company trends going forward here is any sort of return to a significant lockdown. I consider this to be a very unlikely possibility, given that we know have several vaccines in play across the world.

So, as we look at Eastman Chemical Company, we see a company that's reverted very nicely in terms of valuation and share price but hasn't really returned to above-COVID-19 trends, which would somehow be indicated by the company's current trading ranges. Investors seem to see fundamental strength in the company - and I completely agree with this. Eastman Chemical is one of the more defensive plays in the sector, and that's also the reason I bought the company all those months ago.

Let's look at the valuation the company currently demands for its stock.

Eastman Chemical Company - What is the valuation?

Current valuation for the company reflects the title of this article quite well.

A quick glance at the historical chart will show you that Eastman is trading at around 17.5X average weighted P/E on a few years basis, and a quick glance back in time will tell you that this is well above the company's historical average.

The only way you'd make an acceptable 8-9%+ annual RoR from this company is if the company completely shifted its valuation trend, namely trading at a P/E closer to 15X than 11.5X. In such a case, annual rates of return could exceed 9% for the next few years.

However, in doing so, you're betting on a fundamental break from a fairly well-established valuation discount - and you're doing it in a company that's essentially fairly cyclical, even if it's a great company overall. There's an inherent risk in doing so, and one I'm not all that comfortable with. A quick glance at the historical discount valuation if the company were to trade around 11.5X P/E for the next few years shows us that returns would, in fact, be close to -3% per year until 2022. You would need Eastman, based on the increase in EPS expected over the next two years of 20% and 12% respectively, to trade at around at least 12.5X P/E for your returns to be positive. Even if they did that, your returns would be no more than 1.5% per year, which is nearly below the level of T-bills. Not exactly a positive scenario for any conservative dividend investor, as such things go.

So, while Eastman is a great company, and even a 27% miss rate with 10% margin of error both on a 1-year and 2-year basis by FactSet isn't enough to change things in a negative way, the one thing that is negative is, unfortunately, the one thing I need to see being positive when I invest in a company - valuation.

As things stand, I give Eastman a fairly generous target of $72/share, coming to around 12X P/E - and I'd buy the company at slightly above historical discount, no doubt about it. The company's fundamental qualities make this essentially a no-brainer. Eastman carries decent investment-grade credit ratings, has a safe-considered dividend, a payout ratio of below 50% TTM, 25 years of dividend growth including recession growth, excellent growth rate of 5-year average 12% in terms of dividend, and, a good moat (Source: Morningstar). All of these qualities make the company appealing - and more appealing than many of its peers.

However, even giving the company that somewhat generous target indicates overvaluation of 27% here. That's simply too much, and the yield of below 3% here is so far away from my yield and cost basis that it sours the suggestion of investing here. It's just not appealing.

Street targets are somewhat more exuberant for the company. Take a look at S&P Global targets.

Most analysts seem in agreement here, meaning they either accept a potential lower rate of return or believe in a fundamental change in valuation. Of course, these are the same analysts that less than half a year ago had a mean price target for Eastman of below $65/share, so consistency isn't exactly a strong point here. I view this price targets as far too uncertain and divergent from the company's historicals and fundamentals - but even if you were to consider these accurate, you'll still find the company's current price to be overvalued.

This should seal the deal for the question of EMN's valuation, and I view the company as a "HOLD" here.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean. It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however, you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Eastman Chemical Company is certainly a company you want to own. If you were lucky, you caught my article and decided to invest when the company was cheap back in March or April. But perhaps you found yourself investing in other conservative, excellent stocks instead. There were opportunities aplenty during those few months, in every single market sector.

However, going forward and if you're looking for class-leading Basic Materials/Chemical companies, you certainly can't go wrong with Eastman Chemical. The business is booming and reversing even during trends and times like these. For more of a complete overview of the company as a whole, I refer you to my first discount article on the company, where you'll find more basic information.

As of the time of writing this article, the company is, however, overvalued around 27% to a price target I consider to be quite conservative, which means that even a great company like EMN is, at such a valuation, no more than a "HOLD". I don't think you should buy EMN here.

Thank you kindly for reading.

