Value: The Best Investment Opportunity In A Decade

Share price is something that we have a tendency to obsess over. Is it up? Down? Sideways? Why is this stock going up? Why is this stock going down? With modern technology we can instantly track the variations of share prices in our portfolios throughout the day from nearly anywhere. This is both a positive and a negative.

When you are managing your own investments, it's certainly important to be in tune with your portfolio and to know what is going on. On the other hand, it's stressful, emotional, and reacting to price changes can lead to bad decisions. Often, we put entirely too much weight on what the stock price is at a given moment in time. When you look at share prices every day, a week suddenly feels like a "long" time and we put a lot of emphasis on results quarter to quarter.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we focus on the income coming from our investments. Measuring the value of our portfolio primarily based on the income it's capable of generating now and our outlook for how much income it can generate in the future.

At the end of the day, a stock portfolio is not a game for us, just looking to get a high score at a particular moment in time. We invest because we want/need the money for some other purpose. The true value of an investment portfolio is not the number that appears on our computer screens and changes when we hit refresh, it's the money we are able to take out today or in the future.

This is not to say that the current price is irrelevant. Many decisions that we make to buy or sell is based on the price we are paying or receiving. What we are saying is that it's important to keep in perspective that price is not the inherent value of an investment, it's a much more transient metric that most accurately reflects the current supply and demand for a particular stock.

Price Is What You Pay, Value Is What You Get

It's perhaps instinctual that we are prone to automatically combine "price" and "value." The reality is that while they are often correlated, they are not at all the same.

A very good example is AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). AGNC's share price has been trading at a very large discount to its book value since March. At the end of October, AGNC reported a tangible net book value of $16.31/share – up from $15.88 in September. Yet, even with a very good run on its share price, AGNC in December is not even trading at September book value, even though book value has been climbing for several months.

For AGNC, book value is a very good measurement of what the company is worth if it liquidated. Their assets are comprised primarily of agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) and cash.

This is an extremely liquid market with ADV (average daily trading volume) measuring at $292 billion per day. That's 6.6x higher than the average daily volume of all corporate debt combined.

Additionally, the market is not very volatile. The spread between the highest price and the lowest price for agency MBS in the past three months is approximately 1.5%.

This means that if AGNC were to choose to liquidate and distribute the proceeds to shareholders, we can be quite confident that they would be able to do so at a price that is very close to their current book value in a span of a week or two.

For some perspective, after the most volatile month in history for agency MBS, driven by the ultimate black swan that is COVID-19, AGNC's book value dropped 23%. So for the past several months, AGNC has traded at a 15%-20% discount to book value – a price that would be still below book value even if another black swan event nearly as severe as COVID-19 in March would occur again.

Supply and Demand

So why doesn't AGNC trade at book value, or at least a reasonable estimate of what book value will be in a month or two? Because a share of stock is not the right to liquidate a portion of a company. A share of stock is a fraction of ownership in a particular company.

Since the stock trades on the open market, it does not have a calculable value. It can be worth much more that one investor is willing to buy it for. This is because investors have a very large array of methods for deciding how much they are willing to pay. These methods range from very careful analysis of the business to random gambling.

The reality is that prices can change a lot, sometimes for no good reason, and sometimes in an aggressive tug of war between bulls and bears who both have what might be plausible ideas.

Consider Nikola (NKLA) which shot up to nearly $80, no doubt making a lot of bulls ecstatic, only to watch the stock come crashing back down. Many bulls thought that NKLA could be the next Tesla (TSLA), only to have the carpet yanked out from under them when story turned out to be a mirage.

Investors in both stocks have had plenty of opportunity to either make a lot of money, or lose a lot of money, depending on what price they paid. The price movements have been dominated not by the underlying asset values of the companies, but by the narrative that investors believed or stopped believing.

Nobody was buying NKLA for the money this company is making right now. NKLA doesn't even have any meaningful revenue. They were buying into the idea of NKLA and the potential they thought it had to be the next TSLA. They were buying with the hope and belief that at some point in the future someone else would pay an even higher price for ownership in the company.

As demand for shares increased and the idea that NKLA had a bright future became prevalent the price skyrocketed. Only to be knocked back down as the growth story suffered several set-backs and demand to buy shares reduced dramatically.

Growth Vs Value

Broadly speaking, we can separate stocks into one of two categories.

1- "Growth" Stocks

Those are the stocks which trade at a high price/earnings ratio. They are companies that investors see a lot of future potential in and the price is driven forward by the belief of many investors that the company is going to be one of the next big things.

Investors justify the price by projecting future earnings, not relying on current earnings and certainly with little to no consideration of the value of the actual assets of the business. After all, if the business is as successful as the bulls think it will be, then it doesn't matter how little money it is making right now.

In short, investors are persuaded to buy shares based on the belief in future growth. The price will keep going up for as long as that belief can keep going, and as we saw with NKLA, can drop quickly when that belief is put into serious question. It can result in devastating amounts of losses.

2- "Value" Stocks

These are stocks of companies which trade a lower price/earnings ratios. In most cases, much lower valuations. Readers can check the Price/Earnings ratio of the stock to see if it is expensive or cheap. These tend to be companies that most buyers are valuing based on their current earnings and/or actual assets. While they might have growth potential, the growth is going to tend to be more methodical.

Many high-dividend stocks investments fall into this category. The key to investing in these stocks is the amount the stock pays in dividends, and the safety of the dividend – both are key components in driving changes in share prices.

Just like supply and demand varies for a particular stock, it also varies between growth and value stocks. There is no question about it, for the past three years, growth stocks have been more popular and have had stronger demand than value stocks.

If we look at the big picture, we can see that growth doesn't always outperform so much. In fact, until the recent spike in growth stocks, value stocks have spent more time outperforming growth than underperforming, as seen in the 40-year chart below.

In fact, the last time growth outperformed this much was shortly before the dot-com bubble burst. Then growth stocks collapsed...

The dot-com bubble bursting was the catalyst that shifted the winds in favor of value stocks and value went on to outperform for over a decade.

Like any bubble, it's self reinforcing until it deflates. Investors in 2000 were piling into anything Internet because that is where anyone who was making money in the market was investing. Stories of people becoming multi millionaires from buying early into this tech company or that tech company inspired more money to pile in.

It's interesting to note that the growth investors at that time were not wrong. They were exactly right at how transformative the Internet would be. However, the market had lost any reasonable assessment of future value and prices were simply unreasonably high among growth stocks. Sentiment changed, and cash rotated into value investments.

What we have seen in recent weeks is a rotation back into value. While not as aggressive as the rotation we saw during the dot-com bust (at least not yet), news of COVID-19 vaccines have been a catalyst that has cooled down runaway growth stocks while reinforcing value stocks.

The rotation has started, and as the economy works on recovering from COVID-19, the high-flying growth stocks are going to underperform the slow and steady value stocks that are pumping out dividends to investors.

Value Stocks Tend to Be Less Volatile than Growth Stocks

Historically, value stocks tend to attract much less speculator and short-term traders than growth stocks. These speculations have resulted in the past in irrational exuberance in valuations. When this happens, a bubble builds up, and eventually bursts. When the markets crashes, it's growth stocks that suffer the most. Value stocks carry lower price valuations, and therefore their downside risk is lower.

Conclusion

It's very easy to become fixated on price when it's right in front of us everywhere we go. The temptation to go grab "easy money" in the market by buying something for $10 and selling it for $15 or $20 a week later is something we have all experienced. The FOMO when we see a stock running up, the fear of losing everything when it's crashing. These are all regular emotions that we all experience.

Seasoned investors will advise that you keep the emotion out of investing. Whether you decide to play on the rollercoaster that is growth investing, or you decide on meticulously analyzing the underlying business of a value investment, emotions need to be put aside.

Prices will change every day, but the business itself will have material changes much more rarely than that. Rather than a reflection of the business, the price is a reflection of the supply of willing sellers and the demand from willing buyers at a moment in time.

Ironically, the most quoted investment advice "buy low, sell high" is the opposite of what most in the market do. By definition, the most popular stocks to buy are those that are trading at the highest prices, while those trading at low prices are the least popular.

I'm an income investor with almost all of my portfolio invested in high dividend stocks. The vast majority of those are "value dividend stocks." With value stocks trading at cheap prices, I have been working on accumulating a portfolio full of them. This provides me with a substantial level of recurrent income with strong upside potential. I don't worry about market gyrations. My goal is to collect recurrent income, and this is a big safety net. As the rotation from growth into value continues, we will see prices of value stocks go up. This is going to be bittersweet because it means I will see unrealized gains, but it also means that growing my income stream will become more expensive.

2020 has been a brutal year for the share prices of value stocks relative to growth stocks, which means that it has been a great year to be buying value. With value stocks having underperformed growth, 2020 has been the best year to buy value stocks in over a decade. Historically, value has not only caught up but has routinely outperformed growth.

If you haven't been building your income stream this year with quality value picks, now is the time to start. Come 2021 and 2022, we will be looking back fondly at the opportunities to invest at the high yields available today. The high dividends offered by the markets today will not last for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.