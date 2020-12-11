High financial leverage which brought it close to bankruptcy in 2018 is now working in its favor for extremely high returns.

Danaos is the perfect vehicle to capitalize on the upcoming bull market in container shipping

With container ship-leasing rates going from three-year lows to decade highs in just five short months and continuing to increase, outlooks for the container ship leasing companies have changed dramatically and investors have had to move fast to revalue shares accordingly. Although Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares have appreciated a whopping 400%+ since their lows in July, they remain massively undervalued. DAC's considerable exposure to improved rates with 25 ships coming up for recharter in the first half represents a more than 60% improvement in year-over-year net earnings at current rates and more than an 80% improvement in earnings per share after a recent share buyback. With consensus that current rates will hold up through Chinese New Year and a historic low newbuilding orderbook coming up in 2022, I believe rates will remain strong and DAC ships will all recharter favorably in the coming months and years. Although my favorite way to play the burgeoning bull market in container shipping is arguably Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) soon to be acquired by Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) as discussed in my recent article, DAC is an equivalent bargain that I also expect to be a muli-bagger and a great way diversify within the sector and mitigate management risk.

Box rates and containership leasing rates are at decade highs

Container shipping rates are at 10-year highs as containerized trade volumes surge double digits past all-time highs due to catch up after under ordering during the beginning of the pandemic combined with an unexpected surge in demand as people allocate more of their income towards imported goods rather than services and eating out. There is simply not enough ship capacity to carry the goods people want to ship right now. With the container liner companies making around $2,000 profit per 40ft container shipped and every slot available getting sold, it makes good business sense for the container lines to pay up to this amount per slot of capacity lease ships as they become available.

Harpex Containership Leasing Rate Index:

Rates for containership leases have followed suit, continuing to skyrocket from the July bottom. Carriers are claiming to be booked solid through at least Chinese New Year mid-February. There are mixed opinions on what happens after Chinese New Year, but I would like to call attention to the fact that the industry participants that are closest to this market and know it the best are putting hard money down saying rates will stay high through 2022:

Using the 4,250 TEU ship size as an example from the latest New ConTex rate chart above, container liners are paying 93% of the one-year rate to lock charters for a two-year period. This implies that the container liners that know this industry best are expecting a mere 14% drop in 2022 from today's decade high rates. Journalists and analysts can speculate however they like, but for the purposes of this article, we will be using hard numbers being paid on 12- and 24-month contracts today as our best guess on future rates.

DAC's 25 Ships Rechartering in the First Half Of 2021 Bring a Huge Earnings Jump

Using fleet employment data from DAC's most recent quarterly filing and the latest Harpex and New ConTex rates, I built a model to calculate exactly how much revenue each ship is contracted and/or forecasted to make in each month through 2022 end. I then layered this revenue data into modeled 2021 and 2022 financial statements to give me a picture of earnings metrics in the next two years.

(Source: Author's model based on data from latest DAC quarterly filing and New ConTex rates)

As you can see from my model, with 25 ships rechartering in the first half of 2021 at significantly higher rates, DAC's quarterly revenues are expected to increase by nearly $27 million in Q3 2021 vs. the most recent quarter. Virtually the entire increase drops straight to the bottom line.

(millions) Q4 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 122 562 588 COGS 35.0 140 140 Depreciation 27 108 108 Other G&A 7 28 28 Interest 13 52 52 Net Income 40.4 233.8 260.0 Shares Out 20.5 20.5 20.5 EPS $1.97 $11.40 $12.68 PE 1.29 1.16 Cash From Ops 67.4 341.8 368.0 buyback 31.1 (millions) Q4 2020 2021 2022 Cash & ST 142.7 484.4 852.4 Tot Assets 2,131.3 2,365.0 2,625.0 Debt 1583.4 1583.4 1583.4 Net Debt 1,440.7 1,099.0 731.0

Modeling out expected net earnings and cash flows through 2022 end, we see that DAC trades at an absurdly low 1.29X 2021 and 1.16X 2022 forward earnings. After two years at these expected rates, DAC will have cut its net debt in half from today's levels.

DAC is also incredibly cheap and getting cheaper fast when approached from the book value side of things

To calculate an estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) for DAC I backed out $574 million from net equity that DAC disclosed on its 2019 year-end filing that its vessels were held above fair market value on its balance sheet at the time. This gives us an approximate forecasted net equity value at 2020 year-end of $435M.

(millions) Q4 2020 2021 2022 NAV 435.0 668.7 928.7 NAV per share $21.22 $32.62 $45.30 P/NAV 0.69 0.45 0.32

The above model which assumes constant ship values with 2019 year-end shows DAC trading at just 70% of its fair book value today, less than half of its fair book value at 2021 end, and less than a third of fair book value at 2022 end.

But ship values are not constant. Ship values naturally increase in periods where earnings expectations are high and decrease when earnings expectations are low. Seeing as earnings expectations are far higher today than they were at 2019 year-end, it is no surprise that ship values are rising fast and can reasonably be expected to settle significantly higher than they were at 2019 year-end. Add in DAC's financial leverage, and a very modest increase of say 10% of the value of its fleet represents a 56% increase in DAC NAV:

NAV assuming a 10% increase in net depreciated ship values:

(millions) Q4 2020 2021 2022 NAV 679.2 912.9 1,172.9 NAV per share $46.20 $62.10 $79.79 P/NAV 0.32 0.24 0.18

A more reasonable expectation is that DAC trades at less than a third of its fair NAV in the immediate term and around a fifth of its projected 2022 ending NAV.

Enterprise Value to EBITDA

(millions) Q3 2020 2021 2022 Enterprise Value 1,660.0 1,400.3 1,032.3 EV/EBITDA 5.6 3.6 2.5 Market cap @ 5.6 EV/EBITDA 301.4 561.0 929.0

With net debt decreasing dramatically and EBITDA increasing meaningfully, DAC shares will need to about double in 2021 and more than triple from today's levels by 2022 end to maintain DAC's EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.6.

No matter which way you slice it, DAC shares need to appreciate significantly just to stay in line with today's valuations.

Why Is DAC So Cheap?

DAC is Pretty Ugly in the Rear View

Due to a variety of reasons that can be cited including a financial restructuring to avoid bankruptcy in 2018, a later dilution in 2019, and corporate governance concerns, DAC shares have been punished and remain undervalued as investors continue to associate the Danaos name with financial troubles and epic shareholder losses.

It Has Been a Very Bad Decade to be A Ship Owner

The shipping business is a highly supply and demand sensitive business with long cycles of boom and bust created by long-term structural imbalances like the massive trade growth that overwhelmed shipbuilding capacity after China being admitted to the World Trade Organization from 2001 to 2008, and the corresponding hangover of excess shipbuilding capacity since. Within the longer "structural" cycles are shorter boom bust cycles from demand shocks and periods of higher or lower ship deliveries depending on demand outlook, availability of ship finance, and government support programs. Overexuberance buying assets at huge premiums at the top of the last cycle or during any of the interim periods of higher rates has led to massive value destruction at every publicly-listed shipping company I can think of, so DAC is in good company.

But There Have Been Great Decades to be a Ship Owner and We Just Entered One

Anyone Remember This?

(Source: Trading View)

It can be hard to find a shipping company that still trades under the same ticker today that it did during the last shipping bull market. For lack of an example in the container sector, I have referenced Frontline (NYSE:FRO) above which enjoyed over 5,000% returns from 2002 through 2008 which were pretty common for any type of shipowner during that period. Although nobody really expects a repeat of these types of returns, some of the same factors that were at play then are starting to present themselves now.

Not Enough Ships to Support Growing Demand

(Source: Harpex with author's annotations)

As you can see in the above 10-year chart, containership rates have been in a long-term upcycle of higher highs and higher lows since the 2012 bottom with the exception of the 2016 supply shock related to the opening of the new Panama Canal, and the destocking demand shocks related to Trump's trade war, and COVID-19. Excess supply of ships was already tightening significantly before becoming completely overwhelmed by the recent demand spike.

(Source: NMCI Q3 2020 Presentation)

Although slowing in recent years from the long-term CAGR of 6.5%, container trade volume growth was still incredibly robust prior to the start of the Trade War (2018) at around 5% per year. With evidence that these demand shocks have already passed and further easing of trade tensions under Biden, it is not unreasonable to believe that we will go back to 5% per year growth we saw prior to the start of the trade war in 2018.

Not Enough Ships Ordered in 2022

(Source: Danish Ship Finance)

2021's orderbook already on the small side relative to recent years. Should we get a "normal" trade growth year of around 4-5%, these new ships will merely prevent the current imbalance from getting worse. With 2022 fleet growth forecasted at around just 1% of current fleet and it being largely too late to add ships for 2022 delivery, the imbalance will get significantly worse if we see trade growth of 4-5% again in 2022.

Shipowners are really good at ordering ships when rates are high but are already playing catch up with earliest relief likely to come with ships delivering in throughout 2023. But finding capable shipbuilding capacity and willing ship finance going forward is going to be much harder than it was in the past. This is best summed up in a recent research report by Danish Ship Finance:

"There are several factors constraining production capacity. Just 65 out of 287 yards have the capacity to build vessels larger than 100,000 dwt and only 60% of global capacity has experience implementing a non-fuel oil engine. While product assortment will be important, yards must build up track records, as vessel owners cannot afford to make wrong decisions." (Source: Danish Ship Finance)

Not only will it be hard to find shipyards technologically capable of building the next generation of ships required by new IMO regulations, but shipbuilding capacity is also likely to be constrained in the large sizes that all sectors are favoring right now due to economies of scale, especially container shipping:

(Source: NMCI Q3 2020 Presentation)

The above graphic shows that 80% of the new containership capacity on order falls into the large and ultra-large sizes and owners have had no interest in any new midsize capacity.

The Start of Another Shipbuilding Capacity Constrained Supercycle

The 2022 orderbook is likely to be grossly insufficient to meet demand, and although it is possible to catch up in 2023 and 2024, there are structural difficulties that are expected to greatly restrain ordering. Should the industry actually catch up by 2023-2024, the surge of ships ordered in the 2002-2008 boom will begin reaching their normal end of life and even early obsolescence due to newer technological requirements related to IMO greenhouse gas requirements. Similar to the boom in the early 2000s, when there is not enough shipbuilding capacity to keep up with demand, shipowners make a killing. For containership owners and Danaos in particular, I believe this has already begun.

DAC Management In A New Era

DAC's management has done what I believe to be a very commendable job digging out of the pit that it dug itself with poor decisions made a decade ago with creative finance that has allowed it to survive and has put it on very strong footing today.

(Source: Danaos Q3 2020 Presentation)

DAC has managed to secure significant charter coverage at very profitable rates in the coming years. Even without the recent rate spike, DAC's 81% revenue-weighted charter coverage in 2021 already guaranteed profitability.

A recent share buyback and a note in its most recent quarterly presentation about reinstating dividends give me confidence that we will see a balanced capital allocation strategy going forward that will reward shareholders:

(Source: Danaos Q3 2020 Presentation)

With $343M cash from operations expected in 2021, DAC could initiate a 20% dividend today and still have 5X dividend coverage, buy back shares, and still have a ton of cash left over to buy ships.

Risks

Some believe that a trend of "Nearsourcing" of supply chains has begun due to technological innovations that bring down unit costs without the use of cheap labor in the developing world which would negatively impact trade volumes.

There is the possibility that ships for the new low carbon era are built as infrastructure projects by governments rather than private enterprise causing early obsolescence of existing private fleets.

Recession, slowing trade growth, or other unforeseen negative demand shocks could result in an oversupply of ships in the future and low rates.

Poor corporate governance could result in reduced returns for DAC shareholders.

Conclusion

DAC is a misunderstood company with an ugly history in a much reviled industry. At the same time, it is a massively profitable company with a huge contracted earnings base and significant exposure to a drastically improved market that will see it have markedly improved earnings in 2021. Although shares have moved up significantly, it still trades at a mere 1.3X forward earnings as Wall Street has been slow to catch up with its rapidly improving prospects. Not only is the future bright in the relatively certain coming two years, restrained ship ordering suggests that this could be the start of an even longer trend of exceptional earnings. I am confident that DAC shares will continue to move up rapidly over the course of the next year as DAC recharters its ships at higher rates. I fully expect to see my DAC shares above $30 in 2021 and to start collecting a very nice dividend on them.

