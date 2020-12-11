PepsiCo was able to grow revenues for 2020, despite its largest division being hamstrung by restaurants, hotels, and offices closed or at reduced capacity for most of the year.

PepsiCo's large portfolio of billion dollar brands has enabled the company to not only survive, but grow during challenging times, making it a great cornerstone for most portfolios.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a great core holding for most investment portfolios as it provides consistent stable growth with an attractive dividend yield. In today's low interest rate environment, the company's dividend is now higher than most corporate bonds and has a long history of growing the dividend at an attractive rate. Most importantly, PepsiCo has been able to grow in 2020, despite a number of the core customers for its largest division - hotels, restaurants, and offices - being closed or at reduced capacity for most of the year. As we enter the final stage of the COVID Pandemic, PepsiCo could be a good addition to your portfolio.

Introduction

Today's historically low interest rate environment and nosebleed valuations for many companies have made it challenging for investors to position their portfolios correctly. While traditionally the bond portion of one's portfolio could offset most volatility in the equity markets, that is not the case in the current market. One solution to this conundrum is to incorporate high quality equity positions into one's portfolio that act like bonds with the added bonus of capital appreciation. One prime example of this is PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo is a compelling company that most investors should consider as a core position in their portfolio for a number of reasons. First, the company has a well diversified set of products that has helped the company navigate even the most challenging environments with ease. Second, the company has been a steady engine of growth that has generally kept pace with the S&P 500 Index with less volatility. Third, the company has an attractive dividend, especially compared to bonds, and a long history of steadily growing distributions to investors. Lastly, the company continues to trade at a fair valuation, which provides a nice entry point for investors today.

PepsiCo's Strong Portfolio of Businesses

At its core, PepsiCo's success is in its unbelievably strong portfolio of brands. Impressively, as of the end of 2019 PepsiCo has 23 distinct brands that generate at least $1 billion in annual revenues. Most consumer products companies are considered a success when they are at $1 billion in sales. PepsiCo has nearly two dozen of these behemoths. Similarly impressive is the company's operational footprint, which delivers their products to consumers in more than 200 countries.

PepsiCo's Impressive Portfolio of Leading Brands

Source: PepsiCo's Presentation to CAGNY 2020.

To make this large portfolio and vast customer footprint more manageable, the company has divided the business into six divisions:

Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) - PepsiCo's chips and dips division for the United States and Canada providing products from iconic brands like Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos, Sun Chips, Lay's, and Sabra.

(FLNA) - PepsiCo's chips and dips division for the United States and Canada providing products from iconic brands like Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos, Sun Chips, Lay's, and Sabra. Quaker Foods North America (QFNA) - Led by the Quaker Brand of products, this division sells products in the hot cereal, cold cereal, snack bar, rice snacks, and others to customers in the United States and Canada.

(QFNA) - Led by the Quaker Brand of products, this division sells products in the hot cereal, cold cereal, snack bar, rice snacks, and others to customers in the United States and Canada. PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) - Beverage division for the United States and Canada providing products for stores, restaurants, offices, vending, hotels, schools and other consumer outlets.

(PBNA) - Beverage division for the United States and Canada providing products for stores, restaurants, offices, vending, hotels, schools and other consumer outlets. Latin America (LatAm) - Providing both global and local branded beverage, food, and snack products to consumers in 34 countries. This is one of PepsiCo's oldest divisions with over a 100 year history of operating in the region. As of the end of Q3 2020, the breakdown for this division was 10% beverage and 90% food/snack.

(LatAm) - Providing both global and local branded beverage, food, and snack products to consumers in 34 countries. This is one of PepsiCo's oldest divisions with over a 100 year history of operating in the region. As of the end of Q3 2020, the breakdown for this division was 10% beverage and 90% food/snack. Europe - PepsiCo is the leading manufacturer of savory snacks, hot cereals, and juices as well as the second-largest producer of carbonated soft drinks and dairy for Europe. The company delivers both local as well as global brands into this market and has a mix of roughly 55% beverage and 45% food/snack as of the end of Q3 2020.

- PepsiCo is the leading manufacturer of savory snacks, hot cereals, and juices as well as the second-largest producer of carbonated soft drinks and dairy for Europe. The company delivers both local as well as global brands into this market and has a mix of roughly 55% beverage and 45% food/snack as of the end of Q3 2020. Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) - Similar to the other international divisions, AMESA offers both global and highly localized brands to consumers in this large region. The division includes both developed and emerging markets and represents one of PepsiCo's growth areas as the company acquired Pioneer Foods in 2020 to boost the division's presence in Africa. As of the end of Q3 2020 the product mix was 30% beverage and 70% food/snack.

(AMESA) - Similar to the other international divisions, AMESA offers both global and highly localized brands to consumers in this large region. The division includes both developed and emerging markets and represents one of PepsiCo's growth areas as the company acquired Pioneer Foods in 2020 to boost the division's presence in Africa. As of the end of Q3 2020 the product mix was 30% beverage and 70% food/snack. Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China Region (NASDAQ: APAC (NYSE: UL

From a revenue and operating margin standpoint, the two most important divisions for PepsiCo are FLNA and PBNA, representing a combined 57% of the company's revenues and 65% of the company's operating profit. From a geography perspective, roughly 58% of the company's revenues come from the United States (63% when Canada is included) and 69% of the operating profit from the United States and Canada.

Key Financial Highlights, Product Mix, and Geography as of Year End 2019.

Source: 2019 Financial Report.

This makes the core focus of PepsiCo's business the beverage (PBNA) and chips & dip (FLNA) divisions with a significant amount of growth coming from the company's other divisions. Given PepsiCo's strong core with divisions focused on growth in other regions, it is no wonder the company has been a steady grower for years.

COVID Pandemic's Impact on the Business

Fortunately for shareholders, this robust business model has been able to navigate the challenges of 2020 and has even seen the company grow revenues at a 3% pace. (see table below) Comparatively, the goal at the end of 2019 was for the company to grow revenues by 4% in 2020. It is impressive for nearly any company to be close to their revenue goals during such a challenging time.

First Three Quarters of 2020 vs. 2019

Source: PepsiCo Q3 2020 10-Q."Other" represents the combined AMESA and APAC divisions.

Not surprisingly, on a dollar basis the biggest contributors to revenue growth came from FLNA (+$816) and PBNA (+$291). I would note that "Other" also had impressive growth at a 12.1% rate and a +$548 contribution to revenue growth. This was largely due to the acquisition of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. in 2020.

On the operating margin side, the story is a little different. While a number of the divisions saw growth in profits, the net effect was a small decline in profits for the first nine months of the year. This was in large part due to the nearly 20% decline in PBNA during this period. For the most part, the lower operating profit margin for 2020 has been the result of higher operating costs associated with the COVID Pandemic.

From a shareholder perspective, PepsiCo's stock has generally kept pace with the S&P 500 Index for the year with lower volatility. This has been invaluable for investors, especially during the steep market selloff in March - May earlier this year. Over the longer term PepsiCo's beta, a good indicator for the level of volatility a stock has compared to the broad equity market, is 0.75. This lower beta/defensive nature of PepsiCo's stock is the byproduct of their well diversified portfolio of consumer products that are generally in demand irrespective of economic conditions.

Diversification Helped in 2020 - PepsiCo's Stock Returns vs. the S&P 500 Index ((SPY) ETF)

Data by YCharts

PepsiCo's Stable Base to Support the Dividend

PepsiCo's highly diversified business has provided a stable base in which the company has been able to support an attractive dividend with a 48-year history of steady growth. Digging even deeper into the company's financials, one sees a cadence to quarterly revenues that has been extremely consistent over the past decade. On a calendar year basis the company tends to peak in the fourth quarter and then hits its trough in the first quarter of the following year to then climb to a new peak throughout the remainder of that year. Against this pattern, the company has generally seen modest growth over the course of each year since the middle part of the last decade.

A Decade of Consistent Revenues and Operating Income

Data by YCharts

This consistency in revenues and ultimately operating income has enabled management to support an impressive yield and dividend growth that should serve as tailwind for PepsiCo's stock. While today's dividend yield of 2.8% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, with the S&P yielding only 1.6%, this can be an attractive income source for equity investors.

On the fixed income side, PepsiCo could also be an interesting alternative to a corporate bond portfolio.

First, from a yield perspective, PepsiCo's current yield is similar to that of an investment grade corporate bond portfolio. In the table below we compare the yield of PepsiCo to that of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Bond ETF's (LQD) yield as a surrogate for a corporate bond portfolio. Historically, LQD offered investors a higher yield compared to PepsiCo's stock. Currently, PepsiCo's yield sits at a slight premium to LQD.

PepsiCo vs. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Bond ETF's Yield

Data by YCharts Secondly, PepsiCo has a nearly fifty year history of increasing its distributions to shareholders, most recently at a 8%+ rate over the past five years. A corporate bond portfolio, on the other hand, can only increase its distributions to shareholders by replacing the bonds in its portfolio.

Secondly, PepsiCo has a nearly fifty year history of increasing its distributions to shareholders, most recently at a 8%+ rate over the past five years. A corporate bond portfolio, on the other hand, can only increase its distributions to shareholders by replacing the bonds in its portfolio. Lastly, and most importantly, a fixed income portfolio is simply that - a portfolio delivering a fixed stream of income - and investors generally do not expect to see any capital appreciation from the portfolio. Alternatively, PepsiCo has the potential to deliver capital appreciation as the stock price can, and generally does, appreciate in addition to the growing dividends paid to investors.

A move by bond investors into PepsiCo's stock due to the company's relatively attractive yield, potential for continued dividend growth, and lower beta to the markets could provide a significant tailwind for the stock. This phenomenon of bond investors shifting to stable, defensive equities with compelling yields occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At that time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Hidden Gem - Hotels and Restaurants

Fortunately for investors today, PepsiCo's stock continues to trade at fair valuations despite the company's good performance in 2020. One of our popular valuation metrics is looking at the multiple the company's shares trade at relative to book value. Over the latter half of the past decade, PepsiCo has traded in a range of 10x to 16x book value. Currently, the company sits at 14.2x, a value that is neither rich nor cheap.

PepsiCo's Price to Book Value per Share - 10 Years

Data by YCharts

What should be interesting for investors is that the company has continued to grow revenues despite one of the largest divisions seeing operating margins compress by almost 20% this year. Digging a little deeper into PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), this division's future performance could be a boon for shareholders for 2021 and 2022. PBNA provides beverages in stores, restaurants, hotels, offices, vending, and other outlets. Considering the impact the COVID Pandemic has had in these areas, it is amazing that the company has seen any growth from this division compared to the prior year.

For the most part, growth for PBNA has come from the "store" channel as restaurants, hotels, vending, and offices have been generally closed or at reduced capacity for the majority of the year. Additionally, it is not surprising that the operating margin for the division has declined by so much as the profit margins for many of the products sold in the "stores" channel tend to be much lower than restaurants, hotels, and offices. As these parts of the economy re-open, investors should benefit from a notable uptick in revenue for this division as well as a sizeable rebound in PBNA's operating income.

Risks

Investing in any company is not without risks and PepsiCo certainly has its own set of risks. The primary risk for PepsiCo tends to focus around its core products. Many of the iconic brands that dominate the company's portfolio are considered unhealthy. This bucks the trend among consumers to be increasingly more health conscious. Fortunately, PepsiCo management has identified this as a key risk and has been actively working to make their products healthier and also acquire key brands that health focused consumers prefer.

Another risk for PepsiCo is their vast geographic footprint. It can be challenging to operate a truly global business with distribution in more than 200 countries. As political leadership and consumer sentiment changes, PepsiCo may fall into a position in which they need to exit a key market. If this were to occur, the impact to investors could be significant.

Lastly, PepsiCo does ultimately sell food products to consumers. One constant concern for any food company is the impact that a health based recall could have on the company. For example, PepsiCo's Sabra division had a recall in 2015 due to a listeria contamination in their factory. While the contamination did not get into the finished product, the company still recalled all related products as a precaution. This recall cost the company millions in both disposal of existing products as well as potential future sales. While this may seem trivial, the impact would be much greater to investors if a recall were to take place in one of the company's "billion dollar" brands.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PepsiCo is a compelling core holding for most portfolios. For traditional equity holders, it provides portfolio stability and an attractive dividend yield that has grown at an 8%+ rate. For investors looking to offset the lost income in their bond portfolios, PepsiCo is an attractive stock as it offers a higher yield than many investment grade bonds and has significantly lower volatility than the broader equity market. Lastly, now is a good time to add PepsiCo to one's portfolio as the company's beverage division is poised to deliver double digit operating income growth to investors as the pandemic finally comes to a conclusion.

One final note: I hope you enjoyed this article and my analysis of the company above. One favor that I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so that you can receive real-time e-mails for the articles that I publish and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha community. I value this as a personal Thank You for this article and a vote of support as I share my experience and views in the markets to the broader Seeking Alpha Community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.