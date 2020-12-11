Buying the stock is a challenge requiring high risk tolerance and time to hold the shares; the share price has been volatile this year but there is potential for investors.

Management is experienced, owns 43% of the shares, is buying back more on the open market, and expect to earn a profit in 2021.

The Little Company That Might

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) is a relatively small, nascent, China-based entrant into auto parts manufacturing. Founded in 1993, CAAS primarily produces power steering systems and components for passenger and commercial vehicles. CAAS seems prime for the retail investor looking for a challenge and retail investors are becoming a growing “more powerful collective force than the professional investor…in stock-market activity.” We prefer to trade individual stocks than ETFs. I recommend buying CAAS if you are risk-tolerant with time to hold shares and watch sales grow.

Manufacturing alternative-fuel vehicles and parts are the sixth fastest-growing industry in China. The nation is committing its treasury to be the worldwide leader of the new fuel, electric passenger, commercial, aerospace, and marine transportation development and vehicle production.

According to IBIS World 2020 Report, New Energy Vehicle manufacturing and revenues are estimated to have grown by more than one-third over the past five years benefitting from substantial government subsidies and infrastructure development including the installation of charging stations and EV battery R&D. Automotive News projects the trend continuing with cheaper, more efficient vehicles being sold over the next five years; there will be more hybrids, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and battery-swap stations popping up. Foreign-owned manufacturers are expanding locations in China, too. Thus, CAAS is well-positioned to thrive in this environment of planned transportation evolution, and investors in CAAS might be well-compensated for their confidence.

Batteries, Power Steering Systems Are The Core of EVs

The core of the salability of EVs is their batteries. In a previous article, I review the value of investing in EV battery development highlighting two battery producers. In another article about China-based Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELYY) (OTCPK: GELYF), I re-emphasize that batteries are the heart of successful EVs. No one knows the critical importance of batteries to EVs better than Elon Musk. So, too, the power steering systems and components are critical. They are what the drivers hold in their hands making the vehicle easy or difficult to turn and maneuver. In February 2020, Musk’s company recalled 3,183 Model X vehicles because problems with the power steering system made the vehicles harder to handle. These were not a CAAS system or components.

While car companies and other industries were pre-dominated with EV battery development issues, CAAS management realized the siren importance of the power steering systems in high-tech vehicles. In a new report for Mordor Intelligence, China/Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market (CAGAR 6.26%) for automotive electric power steering systems and components. Growth is further stimulated by the demand for self-driving vehicles and other high-tech features. Electric power steering systems reduce overall weight and increase fuel efficiency.

The MI report goes on to claim, “China is the largest automobile market in the world,” selling more than 25M vehicles annually. India is fast emerging as one of the growing markets. Both China and India are committed to New Energy Vehicles and smart cars. CAAS Chairman, Hanlin Chen, told The New York Times last month that CAAS sells advanced steering products to the largest auto manufacturers in China. Plus, CAAS is selling into the North and South American markets.

Given our sales momentum, we expect to sell over 144,000 steering units for use in Chinese EV models in 2020 and to reach approximately 200,000 units in 2021…

Worrisome Trends

I doubt the Biden administration is going to significantly ease trade relations with China any time soon. There are 210 punitive tariffs on Chinese goods and licensing barriers to shipments of “sensitive technology.” China is retaliating by flexing military muscle, engaging in unashamed industrial espionage, slowing purchases of items agreed to in last year's trade deals. Biden told the NYT, “he would not immediately remove tariffs on Chinese goods.”

Another worrisome trend about investing in Chinese companies is the reliability of the information and data emanating from there. I pointed to some issues in an article about the China-based Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., (KNDI); a month later information emerged questioning data from management. CAAS has also been suspected of distributing financial improprieties and distributing misinformation; a settlement hearing is scheduled next February.

CAAS is Gathering Momentum

There are other events now driving the share prices of China-based automotive companies. First, foreign investment is flowing into the country at a high clip: +23.7% ($14.25B) last September alone. This suggests that despite tough trade times and conditions from the pandemic, investors feel Chinese companies offer tremendous growth opportunities and a relatively safe harbor. China’s economic ministry is also moving to be more responsive to the securities reporting regulations of foreign nations that rule foreign investments and the operations of foreign companies overseas.

Monthly automobile sales in China from October 2019 to October 2020

Source Statista.com

The pandemic and rough seas between the U.S. and China played havoc in EV auto production and sales throughout 2020. The Fall was an especially uncertain time. Then in December, CAAS reported shipping a record number of steering units “to leading Chinese OEMs and North America aftermarket.” CAAS also installed a new assembly line for self-driving steering systems to keep up with the momentum of orders. At about the same time, CAAS shares selling for ~$3 each spiked to $10.50. Reports about increasing sales in China fueled an overall 107% jump in CAAS share price along with the previous news.

Also, in late 2020, positive guidance from CAAS management to shareholders was issued. There was talk about new products to keep pace with driving technology advances. Shipments developing to into Europe and into South America, particularly Brazil. Wall Street developed a “very bearish” rating for CAAS, especially on expectations of a 2021 sales boom following vaccine distributions and a return to work and leisure activities. Factor Grades from Seeking Alpha reflect the anticipated growth in revenues and strength of the company momentum:

Source Seeking Alpha

A blip in the momentum occurred recently when it was announced that an insider sold 10K CAAS shares near to a high of $9. Yet, he retains more than 91K shares in his portfolio. I don’t see that event as anything too organic to cause concerns about the company. In fact, a fair valuation for the shares would be well above the current selling price. The only matter holding me back from stating a value number is the company’s unprofitability but that is likely to change in 2021. Revenues will grow nearly 20% per year inter alia China’s comeback economy along with demands for smart mobility technology. Israel’s high-tech companies are doggedly pursuing these auto industry endeavors we’ve learned; they are worth reading about for the bigger picture.

CAAS holds a strong financial position. Short and long-term assets amount to $667M. Short and long-term liabilities total $355M. The debt to equity ratio has remained steady over the past five years (~14.5%). A debt of $44.6M is well-covered by cash flow from operations and cash/short term investments totaled $nearly $82M. Short interest is well-below one percent. The average management tenure is +13 years. The CEO owns 43.2% of the outstanding shares and the Board of Directors in August authorized a buyback of 5.2% of CAAS shares through open market purchases; these are two more signs the company is undervalued.

Source Infrontanalytics.com

The Takeaway

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is a relatively small, nascent, China-based entrant into auto parts manufacturer that is not yet profitable but enjoying respectable revenue growth. The company specializes in power steering systems for high-tech, New Energy Vehicles, and self-driving electric vehicles. CAAS supplies more than 60 Chinese manufacturers and sells into North and South America and Southeast Asia.

2019 was not a banner year but the forecast for 2020 and 2021 is for strong sales and emerging profits. For instance, the company announced on December 3, 2020, that CAAS shipped in the previous month 70K commercial vehicle steering systems to China truck OEMs and into North America.

The Chinese government is making a full-court-press to expand the passenger auto, truck, aerospace, and marine manufacturing sectors especially focusing on New Energy and self-driving vehicles with high-tech features. It is the sixth biggest growth sector among China industries. Additionally, foreign investment is encouraged and on the upswing. The large portion of shares held by insiders and the buyback authorization bode well for stabilizing the share price and minimizing volatility; however, as the share price has risen precipitously since March, so investors must be suspicious and cautious. It is now 32.5% above its 20-day moving average. The price is going up because of the promise (or hope) for earnings and revenues that are forecast to grow.

When the share price goes up and earnings per share are below zero there is reason to see this stock as a challenge. So, keep in mind what Dr. Seuss said about a challenge, “You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go…”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.