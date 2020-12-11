Even under conservative assumptions about future growth, annual returns will be 12% or better. If management can even come close to their 5-year goals, expect this investment to double. Twice.

27% insider ownership, record volumes, and the stock has doubled in the last month. That doesn't mean it is too late to buy.

I have long been wary of investing in unprofitable companies. It never made sense to become part-owner of a business that is losing money. "Congratulations, you have a percentage claim on negative earnings". I have also shied away from stereotypical "growth" stocks because they often are the companies that don't make a profit, which is why they are usually valued based on price-to-sales ratios instead of price-to-earnings. Even if a growth stock has earnings to speak of, I find it fantastically challenging to value them still because high growth rates are hard to sustain for long periods of time. That makes it hard to approximate inputs for a DCF model. Whenever the growth starts to lag, rapid multiple contraction often occurs, decimating wealth.

Can you blame me for not wanting to mess with growth stocks? All these fears notwithstanding, I recently happened upon a profit-less growth stock that I simply couldn't ignore. My intent with this article is to explain why I am breaking several of my personal investing rules and taking the plunge on Enthusiast Gaming (OTCQB:ENGMF).

Image from Enthusiast website

What They Do

One of my biggest reasons for buying ENGMF is because they operate in the industry that has, in my opinion, the strongest tailwinds behind it: video gaming and esports. I went into great detail as to why I think this industry is one of the more sure megatrends of our time in this article. If you need a primer, read that article first.

Enthusiasts stated goal is to "own the fan experience". They describe it this way:

Take a Call of Duty fan or a Fortnite fan. When they're playing Call of Duty or Fortnite, they're playing that game on the Activision servers. They're on the Epic servers. But after they finish playing online with their friends they're not done being a Fortnite fan or a Call of Duty fan. As they continue on their journey of indulging in their fandom they can 1) read unique content or join a forum on one of our 100 gaming websites; 2) watch a YouTube video on one of our 1,000 channels, one of which happens to be the largest Fortnite community on YouTube; 3) follow our Call of Duty franchise, The Seattle Surge, or our professional Fortnite team, which play in the top leagues around the world; 4) watch live stream content from one of our many influencers on our Twitch channel; 5) attend a live or virtual event to connect with other fans, like at our most recent EGLX Show, which ran last week for four consecutive days on Twitch and featured live streaming content, tournaments, fashion shows, and much more; and finally, they can watch other gaming content from our library of 1,000 YouTube channels.

As you can see, Enthusiast owns a tremendous amount of content that they make available primarily through online resources and also via in-person experiences. The following graphic further highlights their platform:

Image from investor presentation

Enthusiast has a remarkably broad reach. They boast a monthly user base of 300 million people worldwide, generating 4.2 billion monthly views. For context, Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) both have 330 million monthly users. As it relates specifically to gaming, Twitch and Discord have 100 million monthly users. While Enthusiast is far less well-known in terms of brand name for now, the fact that they have more users than mainstream sites is indicative of their potential. Also note that esports fandom is expected grow at a compounded annual rate of 15% for several years, which will serve to further grow their user base.

Of note is their recent acquisition of Omnia Media which brought with it a tremendous amount of premium assets. Management described Omnia this way:

Omnia, which is based in Los Angeles, California, is the largest gaming platform on YouTube. Through both its owned and operated as well as its affiliated network, it has approximately a 1,000 channels, creating gaming-related content by some of today's biggest stars. The channels reach approximately 90 million unique viewers, and they generate over 3.2 billion views of content a month. Omnia produces and programs over 30 weekly shows across AVOD (advertising based video on demand) and OTT (over-the-top) channels and represents over 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch... with Omnia, we now have a more premium offering for advertisers in the form of highest value video advertising inventory.

One of the Omnia assets is BCC Gaming:

BCC Gaming is the #1 Fortnite community channel with more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 2 million followers on Instagram attracting more than 25 million unique viewers a month.

Enthusiast recently expanded the reach of its BCC Gaming asset by launching it as an over-the top channel on Samsung TV Plus. Now everyone who owns a Samsung TV, the best selling TV brand in the world, or phone will have exposure to BCC Gaming. Of this management said:

.... we will now produce and distribute premium original content to millions and millions of Samsung TV Plus homes, enabling us to reach a whole new audience. In addition, we've been working with other platforms such as Snapchat and Amazon to distribute content and are excited about the opportunities ahead for content distribution.

They also listed Twitch, Roku, and Twitter as potential future distribution partners.

Segments

Enthusiast reports in three segments, which they define as follows:

Number one is Media and Content, which comprises advertising revenues and other content-related revenue streams, such as content licensing. Number two is Subscription, which consists of revenues generated from paid subscribers through the Company's web and video properties, a majority of which currently resides in thesimsresource.com, but also includes subscribers to our new subscription offerings launched this year, including the Escapist magazine and Siliconera. And finally, number three is eSports and Entertainment, which comprises revenue generated by our flagship esports brand, Luminosity Gaming, as well as revenue from our entertainment brands, including Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience and Pocket Gamers Connect.

These several revenue streams provide a level of optionality that could lead to many years of sales growth in the 20% range. Ad sales across their hundreds of web pages will provide a constant albeit lumpy flow. Three of their sites are subscription based, generating a more even supply of money. Their expos are formatted around business to consumer and business to business styles, reaching a wide audience. Their esports teams drive sponsor partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. All of this will be discussed in further detail later. These things working together create an extremely robust business model, where traffic in one area naturally drives traffic to the others.

Media and Content Segment

This segment is currently their primary business, with the majority of sales derived from selling programmatic ad placements on one of their many pages. However, they recently launched a direct sales team in the first quarter of this year, which has been busy growing out this sub-segment. Their filings explain:

Enthusiast's web platform is generating over 30 billion advertisement requests a month which are exclusively monetized by the Company. The direct sales team is also responsible for developing long term clients looking for integrated advertising solutions across Enthusiast's brands.

This is an appropriate place to get into the difference between programmatic and direct ad sales, as they are very different both in terms of their nature and their margin profile.

Programmatic ad sales are what people frequently encounter whenever they get on the internet. Whenever you go to a web address, a lightning fast multi-step process occurs that ultimately ends with you seeing an advertisement. The process is exclusively automated. The gist of it is that an algorithm runs to match you with a selection of advertisements based on whatever information your browser has stored about you. Then, an auction occurs amongst the various brands whose ads are matched to you and the highest bidder wins the placement and puts their ad in front of your face. Again, it happens in seconds. Because the process is automated and because the system is by no means perfect, it is typically inexpensive to run ads in this manner. That, of course, means that it also isn't very lucrative for the publisher.

The problem with programmatic advertising is that it introduces a number of problems that are extremely difficult to troubleshoot.

The first issue is one of relevance. There are so many moving parts and variables to programmatic advertising that the chance of an ad landing in front of someone to whom it directly applies is not great. I imagine just about everyone who uses the internet regularly has seen plenty of ads that have no relevance to them personally. It is dead dollars and dead space. I have seen plenty of programmatic ads for handbags and the like, which I have no interest in and will never buy. That targeting error is a result of one or many factors.

Perhaps the algorithm was designed poorly. Even if the algorithm is spot on, perhaps nothing in the inventory of available ads aligns with the user's demographics or preferences. Worse yet, maybe the user has blocked cookies and their browser knows nothing about them, so the algorithm has literally nothing to work with. It's a shot in the dark. Given all this, it makes sense why programmatic advertising is so cheap. You get what you pay for.

The second issue is referred to as brand safety. This has to do with the type of content that an advertiser's creatives will end up next to. Especially, in our day of political correctness, brands simply can't afford to have their image and reputation tarnished because their product or service was featured in an ad alongside content that is not aligned with their professed values or message. At best, they get made fun of, at worst, they get censored and lose customers. Check out this oopsie:

Image from loomly.com

Burning jet fuel and climate change... not the content British Petroleum was hoping to have their ad aired next to. While this example isn't as sensational as others, the point is that it is challenging to ensure that advertisements don't fall next to inappropriate content such as:

Military conflict

Political opinions

Illicit drugs

Pornography

Hate speech

Terrorism

Crime

Fake News

Extremism

Conspiracy Theories

An AdColony survey from 2019 found that people change their opinion of a brand almost 50% of the time when they see that brand's advertisement next to some of the above type of content.

With direct ad sales, human negotiation is involved every step of the way. No algorithm and no bidding. That makes it a lot more expensive and it is also more expensive because it is more sure. With direct sales, the advertiser gets to specify the parameters concerning when and where and for how long their ad will be posted. They have certain guarantees that their target demographic will be exposed to the ad, and they have more discretion over what type of content their ads are aired next to.

Enthusiast can nearly promise that the brands who advertise on their platforms under a direct purchase will be safe since Enthusiast doesn't publish content that falls under any of the bad categories listed above. And even if they did have content that certain brands want to avoid, those brands can say so, and Enthusiast can offer them one of their thousands of other pages to advertise on.

Avoiding questionable content is easy with direct sales. These advantages allow publishers like Enthusiast to demand a sales premium of 10 to 20 times what would be earned from programmatic selling. Here are their own words on all this:

If you're buying a banner ad on one of our websites programmatically, historically it's been at a very, very low CPM (cost per mile, or how much money they get per one thousand impressions). It's quite a commoditized product. But if you're buying video inventory on Omnia and you're engaging directly with a customer, we have gotten north of $20 to $25 CPMs for that video inventory because it is, like I said, focused on young American gamers. And the other massive advantage that generates those higher CPMs on that video is the fact that we can guarantee brand safety, whereas if you bought video inventory on YouTube you couldn't get brand safety guarantees from Google. And the reason is that YouTube is loading 500 to 1,000 hours of content each and every minute. So, if you're Kellogg's or you're Lego, you have to satisfy yourself with the risk. It might be that your product might on go a site or might be on an influencer's channel that you don't want it to be associated with. We have a walled garden and we can guarantee the Kellogg's and the Lego's brand safety. And they're willing to pay up for that.

Enthusiast can also offer relevance, which was spoken of earlier. Most people who frequent their sites, 70%, in fact, are Gen Z or Millennial males between eight and 38 years old. The company estimates that among the United States and The United Kingdom, 43% of all males in the 18-34 age cohort visit at least one Enthusiast site a month. Given those demographics alone, what brands do you think would want to target them? Fast food, men's hygiene, fantasy betting, other gaming-related companies, and telecommunications, to name a few. These are, in fact, many of Enthusiast's current brand partners:

Image from investor presentation

Some of these companies are absolutely massive and still growing, providing partnerships that could thrive for years.

Target Audience

Many Enthusiast users are not just casual gamers. 67% of Gen Z males identify gaming as a core component of their identity. It is their lifestyle:

Image from investor presentation

I want to draw particular attention to the figure in the upper right, where 48% of the user base does not use Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). This is a fascinating statistic, one the management elaborated on in the conference call:

...an amazing 48%, almost half of our audience does not use Facebook. Think about that for a second. As a marketer, if you wanted to reach this demographic two years ago or even 12 months ago, if you advertise on Facebook you could feel confident that you were finding this important target audience. But today if you want to reach this demo, nearly half of them are not on Facebook. So, where are they? They are increasingly on the new social network that is being built every day, as we speak. This network is the video games that people play, and the ecosystem that exists around these games, like the social platform and network of communities that Enthusiast Gaming has built and continues to build.

Surely brands are aware of this data and know they need to access publishers like Enthusiast in order to get to the large group of people that don't care to use Facebook. Interestingly, I imagine Facebook is well aware of this data as well. They know that there is a large demographic that isn't using their platform and targeting those people will be key to Facebook's future success. And it just so happens that Facebook has indeed started to advertise on Enthusiast sites in order to attract these gamers and show them that Facebook has plenty of gaming content itself. Management mentioned as much in the middle of their remarks about their new direct sales agenda:

So, we started this direct sales focus in October/November 2019. And a year later, we have launched meaningful advertising and custom content campaigns with brands like Gillette, Facebook, Microsoft, SpiderTech, G-Fuel, Activision, TikTok, Pizza Hut, GoDaddy, Global Citizen, the National Hockey League, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Disney, Party Casino, GrubHub, State Farm Insurance, and the United States Air Force.

Apart from Facebook, the rest of these brands have deep pockets themselves. They know they need to reach these gamers because video games are to the future what traditional sports have been historically: integral to the lives of so many young people who have many spending years in front of them. From management:

Gen Zs and millennials spend more time consuming gaming content than they do any other form of entertainment. In fact, gaming is now twice as big as the movie and music industries combined. Gaming is (young peoples) favorite sport. Gaming is their favorite hobby. Gaming is how they spend their and their parents' money. Gaming is their method of self-expression. Gaming is their social circle. Gaming has permeated almost every facet of their lives. And additionally, according to a Pew Research Center study released last year, millennial households now earn more than young adult households did at nearly any time in the last 50 years. The Brookings Institute recently released a study indicating that 51% of the U.S. population or 166 million people are under the age of 40. Since the 1950s, companies have aggressively targeted young people because they are at the front end of their lifetime journey as consumers. This is the time for companies to appeal to young people to bring them into their fold, and to garner that lifelong brand loyalty that so many of us have for so many different products. But today, as a marketer, you need a strategy to be able to identify and speak to Gen Zs and millennials. They're not on traditional media. As we've discussed, they're not on Facebook. To do that, you need a video game strategy.

Enthusiast is front and center for all things gaming.

Subscription Segment

In the conference call, management mentioned subscriptions as "the next phase of growth". This segment consists of the following websites to which people can subscribe:

- The Sims Resource: This site provides Sims fans with a hub on which to discuss things, download custom content, read articles, and overall immerse themselves further into The Sims world. The Sims is one of the most popular games of all time across any device, and one of the best selling games on PC. Earlier this year, the franchise passed the 200-million mark for sales of the game. Owned by Electronic Arts (EA), the current version in The Sims 4 has 20 million unique players across the world.

As it relates to The Sims Resource, which is not the game itself and not officially affiliated with EA:

The Sims Resource (often referred to as simply TSR) is a Sims custom content (also known as "cc") site offering custom content for all Sims games which can be downloaded with the intent to alter and/or expand the games. The site offers a wide variety of furniture, hairstyles, clothing items, residential lots, etc. which can all be downloaded for free and installed into people's games and used in gameplay. *From Wikipedia

The site describes itself as:

TSR started August 1999 as the very first The Sims fansite. Today it's the largest The Sims community in the world. We offer more custom content than any other site!

This website is unique for a number of reasons. Perhaps most importantly, it is a key to attracting and retaining the female gamer demographic. TSR is boasted as the largest female video gaming-related website in the world, with 3 billion page views annually. It ranks #7 on a list of the top 25 websites with the highest female concentration.

Enthusiast has about 100,000 subscribers to TSR. Subscriptions cost $36 for an annual subscription and $22 for a six-month subscription. So they are making in the ballpark of $3 million a year just from TSR alone. Management is extremely optimistic about TSR growth prospects, estimating a 36% annual revenue growth rate for the next five years.

The challenge that TSR faces is that EA has their own version of a custom content site for the game called "The Sims 4 Gallery". Naturally, people may be inclined to use this resource as opposed to TSR, which is not officially part of The Sims.

- The Escapist: Born in 2005, and having gone through multiple transformations and ownership changes, The Escapist is an online magazine featuring "geek and genre entertainment". They have received a multitude of awards over the years, and Enthusiast acquired and relaunched Escapist in 2018. The Escapist has 6.5 million active monthly users, and their YouTube page has 1.19 million subscribers. Subscriptions for an ad-free experience on the site itself ranges from $30-60 a year, depending on the other perks users might be interested in. The subscription offering was launched just this year, so tracking growth in subscribers here will be an important metric.

There is one other subscription website they have called "Siliconera", but it is quite similar to The Escapist.

According to the conference call, management is working to package together a subscription product that will give buyers access to the entire Enthusiast landscape.

Esports and Entertainment Segment

This is the segment that I find most exciting, as it certainly has the most potential for explosive growth. That being said, it is also currently their weakest segment, in my opinion. The crux of the thesis is this: esports is quickly rising as the dominant competitive entertainment option. Brands are savvy to this, and some of the billions being spent on traditional sports sponsorship will shift towards esports. Luminosity Gaming, the official esports team owned by Enthusiast, is one of the largest esports organizations in the world and is positioned to take a large share of those sponsorship dollars.

Luminosity Gaming has several esports teams that compete across multiple game titles: Call of Duty, Valorant, Fortnite, Madden NFL, Apex Legends, and Overwatch. As measured by average minute audience, or AMA, which is quickly becoming the standard measurement for popularity, the most watched games in the last half of 2019 in the U.S. were as follows:

Image from streammetrics.gg

Note that Luminosity participates in three of the games listed, with two of them in the top three. Now, this is merely a snapshot and shouldn't be extrapolated too far. In fact, there has been plenty of drama about whether or not Overwatch is dying a slow death as both viewers and players seem to be abandoning the game in recent years. Nonetheless, Luminosity has some formidability here as it relates to their organization as a whole.

They would do well to prop up a League of Legends team. It is demonstrably, absolutely, definitely the most popular esports title in the world. By a longshot. The AMA for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship was 21.8 million. That dwarfed the Overwatch League, which had 1.12 million. If they expect to ever get a sizeable chunk of the growing esports sponsorship pie, they need a League of Legends team. League is huge. So huge that Chinese internet behemoth Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) bought out the company that makes League, Riot games, way back in 2011. The fandom surrounding League is massive. League events are packed with fans and vendors selling clothing, character hats and masks, cosplayers, etc. League of Legends is to gaming what soccer is to Europe. Luminosity simply needs a League team.

On a macro level, total brand spend on all esports breached the $1 billion mark in 2019. The largest portion of that was from sponsorship at about $455 million. Other slices of the pie include advertising and media rights. To put that in context, at the outset of 2020 (before the extent of the Corona Virus was considered), marketingdive.com made the following estimates for the year:

- Global spend on traditional sports sponsorships by advertisers was expected to total $48.4 billion.

- The Summer Olympics alone was expected to attract nearly $6 billion.

The World Cup in 2018 alone drew in $1.7 billion in sponsorship. These are some astronomical numbers. To think that esports has only a sliver of that makes clear how vast the runway for growth is as brands who have historically advertised through and sponsored traditional sports begin to see the opportunity in esports.

Furthermore, Enthusiast has only a tiny sliver of the esports pie, with that segment drawing in only about $6 million pro forma in the past six months, or about .6% of what was 2019 total spend industry wide. If they play their cards right, there is a wide-open world of revenue opportunities.

Also included in this segment is the several expositions that Luminosity hosts:

1) Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience (EGLX)

Boasted as the largest-gaming expo in Canada, EGLX on their own website described the 2020 event as:

....a fusion of esports, music, fashion, and lifestyle events. Join us in a 4 day extravaganza of world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions, streamed out live to millions across the globe.

Held digitally due to COVID-19, some of the events included:

- A reality competition a la American Idol in an attempt to find the next gaming superstar.

- Invitational tournaments across several gaming titles.

- A house parted hosted by the musician Zhu, a brand ambassador for Luminosity.

- A discussion with professional athletes who also play video games. Most notable is Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers, who is also an official brand ambassador for Luminosity. Other athletes include Darius Slay and the Griffin Brothers.

Note that last point. Where video games and traditional sports have long been viewed as opposed, stereotypically between jocks and geeks, there is a gradual fusion occurring, and that only bodes well for esports as it continues to work to attract brands.

EGLX 2020 was a virtual-only event and attracted 12 million viewers. The most notable sponsor of the 2020 event was ByteDance (BDNCE) owned TikTok.

2) Pocket Gamer Connects (PG Connects)

Where EGLX is on the business to consumer side (B2C), PG Connects is a business to business (B2B) event. It is a mobile games industry conference where attendees can hear talks from industry leaders, network, market themselves, and otherwise learn how to navigate the world of mobile gaming. From the PG Connects website:

The Connects series tackles the industry from two angles. On the macro scale we look at global game publishing strategies and opportunities with a focus on the most interesting markets and hottest topics (including global regulation and brand marketing). On the more micro level, our indie survival talks look at the process of game making, covering everything from creativity through production to sustainability and how you can match the games you want to make with proven business models - and establish the formula for the next billion dollar game!

Management elaborates further:

Because of its unique position at the crossroads of the mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects attracts an A list of sponsors and industry supporters including Microsoft, Facebook Gaming, and Unity to name a few. The five-day event last week welcomed over 1,500 attendees who tuned in to hear over 200 expert speakers delivering panel discussions and keynote addresses on industry trends, monetization, game development, publishing and more. Since its inception in 2014, more than 26,000 mobile games industry professionals have attended the PG Connects international conference series in places like the UK, Canada, United States, Finland, Hong Kong, Jordan, India, as well as our ongoing online series.

People, of course, pay to attend, and brands can pay to have a booth that features who they are and what they do. Check out this "media pack and sponsorship information" PDF for more detail. Exit surveys from these events show a whopping 96% of delegates that would attend a PG Connects event again, and 97% would recommend the event to colleagues. One attendee had this to say:

With a consistently superb selection of speakers and a diverse group of attendees and exhibitors, PG Connects is the place to do business, network, and learn first about the new trends within our industry. Out of all the numerous events that I attend each year, PG Connects stands out as being one that never fails to deliver excellent ROI.

As mobile gaming continues to grow, so will these events.

All in all, this segment has potential for tremendous scale. However, I believe it will also be the trickiest to execute. Selling ad placements or subscriptions on fairly popular websites is one thing. Pitching your esports teams and events as worthy of sponsorship is quite another. If management can get it done though, the rise could be near meteoric.

Talent

An important part of the Enthusiast business model is relying on popular gamers to drive traffic to their sites, which will, in turn, attract brands to advertise and sponsor them. Their roster of talent is pretty good:

- Pokimane: Twitch streamer who has the most followers of any female on the platform, with 6.6 million. Has 6.17 million followers on YouTube.

- xQc: 4.3 million followers on Twitch. Most watched Twitch streamer in 2019. He was the Overwatch MVP in 2017 and has been nominated twice as the Canadian streamer of the year.

- Muselk: 9.51 million YouTube subscribers.

- Fresh: 6.89 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.7 million on Twitch. Honored by the Shorty Awards as the Twitch Streamer of the Year in 2020.

- Nick eh 30: 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.2 million on Twitch.

- Anomaly: 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.6 on Twitch.

- Chica: 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 1 million on Twitch.

- Denis: 8.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

- Flamingo: 7.89 million subscribers on YouTube.

- Sidemen: 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Frequently, referred to as "influencers", these personalities have serious status in the gamer community. On the conference call management said:

For those of you on this call who are not gamers, these names may not mean a lot to you. But to our core Gen Z and millennial audience these are the LeBron James's, the Tom Brady's, the Sidney Crosby's of the gaming world, and they play for us.

Management also spoke about the virtuous cycle that will occur as these influencers attract brands for sponsorship or ads, which will attract bigger influencers, which will, in turn, attract bigger brands, and so on:

As the number of brand customers increases, this in turn is expected to drive more influencers to Omnia in addition to allowing Omnia to expand into additional revenue generation opportunities such as subscription-based formats and concepts. ...the more brands we can attract, the more talent we can attract. And the better a talent, the bigger brand we're going to attract.

There is a lot of big talent out there to attract. Of the many influencers Enthusiast has, only two of them are on a list of the top 100 YouTube gaming influencers, Muselk and Denis. They occupy the 81st and 89th spot. Each of them have less than 10 million subscribers. For context, the #1 spot goes to PewDiePie who has 105 million subscribers. There are a lot of very popular people in between that Enthusiast can start picking up to further the cycle spoken of above.

Valuation

It has been interesting to try and value a business that doesn't have a history of profitability or even any history at all of sufficient time span to see a trajectory for revenue, margins, etc. The main source of information here is to see what management has said about their plans for growth and measure that against where shares are currently trading.

A slide on their investor presentation is particularly informative:

Image from investor presentation

ARPU stands for average revenue per user. It is a critical metric that many media companies use to determine how much money they are getting in relation to the size of their audience. Enthusiast estimates their annual user base to be 300 million people. If we annualize last quarters pro forma revenue, we get $126.8 million in sales. Divided by the user base would result in ARPU of $.42. We see in the graphic above that has now been achieved, with the company having concluded their first phase of growth which consisted of building out their user base by acquiring a bunch of assets. Phase 2 is up next which is strictly focused on monetization. Future phases should result in higher ARPU.

In order to try and value the business, I charted out what the revenue growth will look like in each of these ARPU scenarios after five years, or year-end 2025. Then, I applied an operating margin according to what management said it will be in the next five years, which according to the conference call is "north of 30%". From that, I subtracted what I assume to be a reasonable expense for interest on their debt and then taxes (which in Canada is around 26.5%). After dividing by fully diluted shares outstanding, we get an EPS shown in Canadian dollars. After a quick exchange into U.S. dollars and multiplied by a reasonable P/E of 15, the result is where shares could be trading five years from now. Here is the spreadsheet:

Data compiled by author

Note that this all assumed that number of users remains constant at 300 million.

As you can see, even if Enthusiast only gets to $1.00 in ARPU, the stock will nearly triple from current trading levels. Here are more numbers showing the average annual return to be obtained if shares are bought at current trading levels:

Obviously, those numbers are stunning. In an effort to always protect my downside, I play with some worst-case scenarios too. Even if they only get operating margins up to 20%, the returns will still roughly match the long-term average of the stock market of 8-10% even in the $1.00 ARPU situation:

To be sure, getting margins up is going to be the most challenging aspect to execute. Rare is the company that can contain costs and still drive fantastic growth. I also want to point out that the earnings multiple I used in my example is low for a company like Enthusiast that is small and has a long runway of double-digit sales growth in front of them. Any multiple above the 15 I used is obviously going to juice returns.

For those wary of taking the plunge on Enthusiast right now since they haven't been around long and haven't proven that they can do what they say they want to, the good news is that there should still be time to wait and see before shares start trading at levels that will not provide market beating returns. Wait a few more quarters. If monetization is indeed happening, it will be obvious in the financials. Yes, the share price will go up plenty but that will not likely land it outside the buy zone. Under the $2.00 ARPU by 2025 scenario shown above, shares could double from current trading levels and buying at that point will still result in another doubling by 2025.

For retail investors, this is a potential life changer. And I have never said that about a stock. Enthusiast is small. Large institutions and money managers are going to have a hard time buying in anytime soon. They have rules about minimum market caps, liquidity, etc. Enthusiast is off-limits on those criteria alone. The smaller folks, therefore, can be nimble for the next year or so to see if the Enthusiast story is playing out and still strike before the big money can think about moving in.

If I were CEO...

I have had many musings about how I would run some of the companies in my portfolio if I were given the reigns. At Enthusiast, my focus looking forward would be strictly on monetization. If monetization happens, everything else will click into place. This is where the rubber meets the road. Management needs to prove that they have valuable assets, otherwise the entire investment thesis falls apart. Their history of improving profitability, though brief, is solid. They managed to triple their gross margin levels in just a few years time, and they intend on doing the same with recently acquired assets like Omnia:

Well, let's think about Enthusiast a couple of years ago was very similar in profile to... Omnia. It was a 15% gross margin, and in the first two quarters of 2020, it was a 45% gross margin business. We see similar potential to replicate that success with Omnia. Again, Omnia has many similarities to where Enthusiast was a couple of years ago, and the fact that most of its ads are sold programmatically.

Pulling up the margins to the 45% level will go along way towards achieving the 30% operating margin they are aiming for. According to the conference call, their third quarter was already looking good in regard to monetization with CPM's up 20% in October over September.

I also think they should rely on retained earnings exclusively to fund future growth. They need to prove that their business can stand on its own two feet and not need to tap capital markets in order to grow. No more debt. No more share issuances. Unless, of course, the shares explode and cashing in the stock price as currency would be a no-brainer. Furthermore, I believe that they should work to eliminate all debt ASAP. Their various sources of debt carry some crazy high interest rates, upwards of 9%. Fortunately, there are no pre-payment penalties on their term loan. They should pay it off. Let capital flow towards monetization efforts instead of interest payments. Get rid of debt, then fuel growth with retained earnings. The returns on invested capital will explode, and so will the share price.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, they need a League of Legends team. League is the biggest thing in esports. It has been for a while. If you are an esports franchise and you don't have a League of Legends team, are you really even trying? Now would be a good year to try and prop one up, as the pandemic has leveled out valuations. Acquiring talent or an entire existing team would be more affordable now than ever.

Conclusion

If you were to ask me to identify the one stock in my portfolio or the one stock in the world that I thought had the greatest probability to return $100 for every $1 invested, the proverbial hundred bagger, it would be Enthusiast. Without contest. Of course, there are real risks. The company doesn't have a long operating history, and management has yet to prove itself over a long time frame. They are still unprofitable. They also have tremendous concentration risk in one customer that accounted for 44% of revenue in the first three quarters of this year and 60% of trade receivables as of last quarter end. Losing that customer, or even doing 50% less business with them would be debilitating. If they can't execute in terms of monetization and diversification, this thing is going straight to zero. But given the assets they own, and perhaps, more importantly, given the rapidly rising tide of video gaming and esports, in general and the brands that are beginning to flock to them, they have plenty of power behind their business model.

I have been working on this article for about a month. In that time frame, ENGMF stock has gone from $1.33 to $2.79, a 109% increase. I have bought as low as that $1.33 and have continued buying batches as the stock has marched up. With insiders holding ~27% of outstanding shares, a large block of stock holds steady, mitigating downward pressures. The volume has seen a robust uptrend.

Data by YCharts

Enthusiast is starting to get noticed. I have bought more batches, which has brought up my cost basis. I rarely do that. But the more I learn, the more I like. I am trying to water my flowers, as it were. And this flower is growing well, and the recognition is accruing. Most recently, Enthusiast was named #7 on Forbes list of most valuable esports companies. They also crushed it on Black Friday, with 36% growth in ad revenue over 2019, a 12% increase in site views, and adding 2,000 paid subscribers. They also plan on listing on the NASDAQ soon, a considerable step up from the Toronto Stock Exchange where they are now. This will increase visibility, attract institutional interest, spread the brand more in the U.S., and potentially provide opportunities for fund raising via share issuance at attractive levels.

For right now, anything below $2.40 per share is a huge opportunity. That is the price level at which a lot of risk is mitigated, meaning that even if they only get to $1.00 in ARPU by 2025, operating margins at 20%, and at a P/E ratio of 15, I will still get my required rate of return of 12% annually. Though I planning on buying batches above that price level, I am going to try and keep my average cost basis below $2.40. It sits at about $2.25 right now. Once we get to the earnings report for this quarter we can see what has been happening on the monetization front. If they are meeting or exceeding their goals then my picture will change entirely. This is a stock I can see myself adding to many times over the years. That is way out of line with my typical value strategies where I only average down, but introducing a more aggressive "growth investing" strategy to my overall plan is healthy. And Enthusiast is the perfect vehicle with which to do that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENGMF, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.