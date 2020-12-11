Profitable corporations that generate excess cash frequently put that cash into buying back shares, arguably a more tax-efficient way of returning capital to shareholders than dividends and a good capital allocation tool for companies with truly undervalued shares. At the other end of the spectrum, we see companies issuing meaningless press releases. It does not take a lot of due diligence to figure out which category the recent buyback press release from LIVX falls into. All you have to do is briefly peruse their most recent 10-Q, or if you are really lazy just hit CTRL + F and search for the words “going concern” where you will find the following item (bolded text our emphasis):

Going Concern and Liquidity The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates continuity of operations, realization of assets, and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company’s principal sources of liquidity have historically been its debt and equity issuances and its cash and cash equivalents (which cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $21.0 million as of September 30, 2020). As reflected in its condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere herein, the Company has a history of losses, and incurred a net loss of $10.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and had a working capital deficiency of $11.8 million as of September 30, 2020. These factors, among others, raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year from the date that these financial statements are filed. The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. The Company is currently seeking additional funds, primarily through the issuance of equity and/or debt securities for cash to operate its business. The Company filed a universal shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 which became effective in February 2019 to raise up to $150.0 million in cash from the sale of equity, debt and/or other financial instruments (the “Shelf S-3”). In July 2020, the Company (i) sold 1,820,000 registered shares of its common stock under the Shelf S-3 to a current institutional investor and another investor for proceeds of $7.1 million, net of $0.4 million of issuance costs (see Note 16 – Stockholders’ Equity) and ((ii)) issued 2,415,459 registered shares of its common stock under the Shelf S-3 to partially satisfy a $10.0 million vendor payment obligation, subject to adjustment…….

LIVX has a working capital deficit, a history of net losses and needs to issue debt and equity securities to survive. Its auditor has substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern and needed to append this warning to its publicly filed financial statements, an ignominy reserved for bankruptcy candidates. LIVX recently issued both debt and equity securities, and paid one of its vendors in stock, yet still has a working capital deficit and going concern warning. And we are supposed to believe they are about to buy back stock? Give us a break. We don’t expect more than a minuscule portion of this buyback to be executed. It is not our place as to speculate as to why management issued this press release at this time. Readers can come to their own conclusions but should certainly at least glance at the most recent 10-Q filing. We believe that the capital raise alluded to in the 10-Q may be difficult at the current time due to a contractual dispute with its largest music streaming customer which caused it to miss the most recent quarterly result and report a decline in subscription services revenue. We also believe that the flurry of acquisitions over the last year make little sense outside of a desperation to diversify outside of the core music streaming service, and there were serious errors in the MD&A section of the same Q we linked to, but that is a story for another day.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LIVX.