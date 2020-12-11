IPG has adapted to the current environment well, with a rebound in its revenue and a YoY increase in its EPS.

It's been over five months since I last visited Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) and it appears that my bullish thesis has played out. The shares have posted a price appreciation of 35% and a total return of 39% (including dividends) since I last visited the stock. This far outpaced the return of the S&P 500 (SPY), which rose by just 16% over the same time frame. While IPG is no longer a deep value bargain, I still see upside potential for this solid dividend payer. I evaluate what makes IPG a continued buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into IPG

The Interpublic Group of Companies is the fourth largest of the "Big Five" global advertising conglomerates. Its revenue mix is about evenly split between Marketing Services (i.e., public relations, brand consultancy, strategic marketing) and Advertising & Media Services, which consists of creating and advertising on TV, radio, and online. IPG has transformed itself over the years from traditional advertising into a complete solutions provider, including digital, public relations, and consulting. It is home to a good number of well-known advertising brands, such as Acxiom, Jack Morton, and McCann, and in 2019, generated $8.6B in total revenue.

As one would expect, IPG has faced a difficult operating environment during these trying times. This was reflected in its third-quarter results, with revenue decreasing by 5.2% YoY to $1.95B. However, I'm encouraged by the sequential 5.4% QoQ improvement from $1.85B in Q2'20. In addition, third-quarter EBITDA margin, before restructuring charges, rebounded sharply to 16.2%, which is a significant improvement from the second-quarter's EBITDA margin of 9.4%, before restructuring charges. This was due to tight cost management, including reduced travel and entertainment expenses due to the pandemic. Impressively, adjusted EPS grew by 8.2% YoY from $0.49 in Q3'19 to $0.53 in the latest quarter, due to the more efficient operating model.

Looking forward, I see IPG emerging from the current recession in a strong position than before. This is supported by the restructuring actions that management has taken, with the expectation of approximately $110M-$130M in permanent annual savings. Doing back-of-the-envelope math, the equates to a $0.31 per share accretion (before taxes), based on the midpoint of savings estimates ($120M) divided by 389.7M shares outstanding.

I also see IPG continuing to rebound next year. This is supported by an analysis conducted by Group M during the summer of this year, in which it expects global advertising to grow by 8.2% in 2021, excluding U.S. political spending. Plus, Group M expects the global digital advertising market to continue ramping up after a decade of double-digit growth, with many years exceeding 20% growth at the global level. Digital advertising represents 52% of media share in 2020, up from 48% in 2019, and Group M expects digital's share to grow by 1%-2% per year from here on out. As such, I see IPG as being well-positioned to ride this digital wave, given its strategic digital assets.

This is supported by Morningstar, which assigns IPG a narrow moat, given its valuable intangible assets and its brand equity. Plus, Morningstar sees IPG as being strategically positioned with its digital assets, as noted in its latest report:

"Digital direct response media buying remained in high demand. In addition, spending on brand campaigns began to increase. IPG has begun to differentiate itself with its Kinesso, Acxiom, and Matterkind offerings that represent a mix of technology, data management, and channel optimization. We continue to think that these offerings can attract advertisers seeking more flexible and real-time solutions."

Turning to valuation, I see upside potential at the current price of $23.64, with a blended P/E of 14.2, which sits below the stock's normal P/E of 16.6 over the past decade.

In addition, I wanted to calculate a "forward" PEG ratio by applying next year's EPS estimate into the formula. That's because I'm willing to give this year a mulligan, due to the black swan event of the pandemic, and also because we're close to the beginning of 2021. As such, I use the following inputs:

Price: $23.64

EPS: $1.84 (based on 2021's EPS estimate, as seen below)

Growth rate: 12% (based on a conservative, rounded-down average of 2022 and 2023 growth rates)

Based on the formula and the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.07. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally considered as fair value, I generally use a range between 1.25 and 1.75 for well-run and moat-worthy businesses. Given IPG's somewhat economically-sensitive business model, I apply a PEG ratio target of 1.25, which is at the low end of my range. As such, I see IPG as having 16.8% upside (1.25 / 1.07 - 1) from the current price, which equates to a price target of $27.62. This isn't too far off from Morningstar's fair value estimate of $26 per share.

Meanwhile, IPG continues to pay a reliable 4.3% dividend yield, with a 62% payout ratio based on TTM earnings, and a 27% payout ratio based on TTM operating cash flow. The dividend has a five-year CAGR of 19.9% and eight years of uninterrupted growth. One risk that readers should bear in mind is the uptick in the debt-to-equity ratio that the company has seen since the beginning of 2018. As seen below, the debt-to-equity ratio now stands at 0.61. This could be a threat to dividend safety if it continues to trend higher. As such, leverage is something worth monitoring for investors.

Investor Takeaway

IPG's business has rebounded with a sequential improvement in its revenue and a YoY increase in adjusted EPS. I see business continuing to improve next year, and IPG is well-positioned to reap the benefits of a continued transition to digital advertising, with its strategic assets. I also see IPG emerging from the pandemic as a leaner company, given the permanent cost savings due to management's restructuring efforts. Meanwhile, I find the 4.3% dividend yield to be attractive, especially in this low-rate environment. Lastly, I see continued upside potential for the share price, as noted in the valuation section. Buy for income and growth.

