We Are Selling A Few REITs

Even then, there are a few REITs that we are selling to harvest gains.

We remain buyers because patience is richly rewarded in REIT investing.

REITs have risen a lot lately, and we think that they will keep rising higher as we start the vaccinations.

Over the past month, we had a lot of great news and our patience is now being rewarded:

First off, we learned that three vaccines are >90% effective, and if everything goes according to plan, vaccinations could start very soon.

Secondly, REITs released third quarter results, which were overwhelmingly positive.

And finally, Bruce Flatt, who's commonly known as Canada's Warren Buffett, noted that REITs are the some of the very best investments you can make today.

This led REITs to rise by 11.6% in November:

That's the average performance of a REIT ETF (VNQ) that includes everything: The good, the bad, and the ugly of the REIT sector.

Our selection of undervalued REITs did materially better.

On average, our Core Portfolio appreciated by 22%, and our strongest performers rose by as much as 50%-80% in just 30 days:

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT): +77.7%

Hersha Hospitality (HT): +77.2%

Macerich (MAC): +70%

KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF): 57%

(OTCPK:KLPEF): 57% Urstadt Biddle (UBA): 54%

What now? Is it time to take gains off the table? Or should we hold patiently and buy more?

The answer is that it depends.

Generally speaking, the current environment remains very bullish and therefore, we remain buyers.

Patience is richly rewarded in REIT investing and you don't want to be the investor who sells at the first sight of gains.

However, some specific REITs have risen too much too fast, and in those cases, we are harvesting gains.

Below we discuss these three topics in greater detail:

The Bull Thesis is Intact: Low Valuations, Vaccine, 0% Interest Rate Combo

Even after the recent rally, valuations remain very attractive in the REIT sector and we think that this is just the beginning of the long-term recovery.

Based on price-to-NAV, price-to-FFO, and Treasury yield spreads, REITs are today cheaper than almost any time in the past 10 years:

P/NAV: Most REITs trade today at a 20-30% discount to NAV, with some trading at low as 80% discounts to NAV.

P/FFO: The average multiple is 13x FFO in the REIT sector, and most of the smaller REITs trade at just half of that.

Yield Spread: REIT dividend yields are today very significant relative to the 10-year Treasury yield. In fact, the spread have rarely been this large:

REIT valuations are so low because of the pandemic...

...But the pandemic will soon be "old news."

By the time you read this article, vaccinations may have already started in the US, and they already are underway in several other countries.

We believe that this will shift the narrative from:

"Avoid REITs due to COVID-19"

to

"Buy REITs for income in a yield-less world."

And as REITs begin to reprice for a sustained period of 0% interest rates, we expect their valuations to rise much higher and yields to compress much lower.

To give you an example, today you can still buy shares of W.P Carey (WPC) at a 6% dividend yield. This dividend has grown for 20 years-plus in a row, it's backed by an investment-grade balance sheet, and highly-resilient cash flow.

That's a >500 basis point spread over the 10-year Treasury, which is truly astonishing for a high-quality REIT with a sustainable and growing dividend. The yield is what it is only because the market is still fearful and investors are uncomfortable touching REITs in the midst of a pandemic.

But as we put this crisis behind, we expect companies like WPC to reprice closer to a 3%-4% dividend yield. And for WPC to reprice at a 4% yield, it would need to appreciate by 50%.

Patience is Richly Rewarded in REIT Investing

Coming out of the 2008-2009 crisis, REITs (VNQ) nearly tripled in two years and many individual REITs did even better. As an example, Macerich (MAC) was an 8-bagger. The biggest mistake you could have made is to sell at the first sight of gains:

The REIT investors who remained patient following the great financial crisis made fortunes in the recovery.

If real estate investing is all about location, location, location...

Then REIT investing should be all about patience, patience, patience...

source

While we cannot predict short-term volatility, we are confident that most of our holdings will go much higher in the coming years, and if we sold now, we think that we would regret it in a few years from now.

So we encourage you to be patient.

Think like a landlord. Focus on income. Ignore the volatility. And wait patiently for the long term appreciation.

As the CEO of Brookfield (BAM) noted in his recent interview, the anticipated repricing of real estate has not even started yet. Cap rates could be cut in half and property prices could double if we remain in a 0% interest rate world.

Our plan is to remain patient and disciplined, and we will do our best to encourage our readers to do the same. We will keep holding most of our REITs, buy more shares of many of them, and only sell a few, which we discuss below:

Selling a Few Holdings to Buy Others

The recent volatility has caused some REITs to jump too high too fast, while others have remained at near their lowest valuations in a decade.

We believe that we can take advantage of this volatility by selling a few holdings to reinvest in others that are more opportunistic.

The first two are REIT preferred shares:

Global Medical REIT Serie A preferred shares (GMRE.PA)

Global Net Lease Serie A preferred shares (GNL.PA)

At the time of our sales, they both traded at a large premium to par value, which pushed their yield-to-calls below 4%. We can do much better than that in today's market, and therefore we pocketed our gains and reinvested elsewhere.

Then after a detailed review of the industrial REIT sector, we came to the conclusion that MNR Real Estate (MNR) wasn't the best opportunity anymore. It has recovered faster than some of its peers, and as a result, it isn't the most undervalued industrial REIT anymore. We took our ~30% gain and reinvested in one of its peers.

Finally, after rising by nearly 80%, we came to the conclusion that Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) wasn't the best opportunity in the office sector anymore. We also took our gain and also reinvested elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLPEF; HT; UBA; MAC; WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.