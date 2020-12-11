The earnings report could be the catalyst for new all-time highs, but even if it isn't, DRI offers good value for a leader.

The stock is looking very bullish and looks like it wants to go higher.

Restaurant conglomerate Darden (DRI) has been on a tear since the bottom early after the pandemic-fueled panic selling that took hold in March of this year. The stock has not only quadrupled, but it has managed to outperform its peer group.

Shares have been accumulated by investors (top panel) since the middle of summer, and this nearly constant buying activity has shares on the cusp of a breakout to new highs. Darden is in a group that is performing more or less in line with the market in the past couple of months, but continues to make ground against its peer group - and the market - as it churns higher.

These are the characteristics of a stock that is worth a look from the long side, despite the fact that stocks that go up in a near-straight line can often have offputting valuations. That's not the case with Darden, and I think it will go higher over the long term.

Shorter term, the stock had a gap higher back in early November that saw shares run from $89 to $126 in the space of a couple of weeks. Importantly, the stock retested the gap and prior support in the $100/$105 area quite successfully and has been riding the 20-day exponential moving average higher ever since. With shares exhibiting this behavior, which is generally consistent with institutional buying, I fully expect a retest of $125, and an eventual breakout to new highs.

With the earnings report coming up next week, that could be just the catalyst Darden needs to continue its up move in a quicker fashion.

Q2 earnings should show more progress towards normal

Darden has been a pandemic favorite among consumers and consequently, for investors. The company was able to use its financial might to invest in digital capacity, as well as the ability to pivot away from its dine-in-heavy brand offerings to a takeaway model that worked, and is working still. Darden has a history of outperforming other companies when it comes to comparable sales, and with Darden's sweet spot in the value proposition ladder for consumers, the current environment, as well as the recovery that will eventually come both suit Darden well.

Revenue is suffering this year, but the fact that we are slated to see just a ~$400 million reduction in the top line is a testament to how well Darden has reacted to unprecedented conditions, and how consumers are responding.

Revenue is expected to be higher next fiscal year than it was in fiscal 2020, or the company's all-time high set back in fiscal 2019, for that matter. Darden has proven it can adapt to the current conditions extremely well, but it also has a history of strong growth in normal conditions.

Comparable sales were higher for five consecutive years before the pandemic struck, and they weren't token increases either; gains were in the 2% to 3% area on average over that time frame. For a restaurant chain with a $15 billion valuation, that's outstanding. Fiscal 2020, which contained the worst quarter of the pandemic, saw comparable sales fall 11%. However, the rebound is expected to begin this year, with fiscal 2022 expected to produce a massive move higher back to normalized levels.

If we index comparable sales to fiscal 2019, including the decline in fiscal 2020, comparable sales at the end of fiscal 2022 will be about 107% of fiscal 2019. In other words, over a three-year period, which includes the worst pandemic for at least 100 years, Darden will have essentially matched its historical growth rate over the period.

Of course, much depends upon this occurring. Darden needs its dining rooms to be open and at full capacity. With multiple vaccines competing to solve the world's largest healthcare problem, and with some in the production stage, I don't believe we are that far away from a return to something like the normal we used to know. The good news is that Darden has proven it can adapt and thrive in an environment that is a very long way from ideal, and with so many restaurants folding up due to the pandemic - as sad as that is - it is a boon for the remaining players like Darden. Less competition should see a quicker rebound in demand, as well as pricing power.

A reasonable valuation

Darden, as you can see below, is trading for 19 times next year's earnings, and 16.5 times what I'd deem more normalized earnings for fiscal 2023. All the usual caveats apply about forecasts in that there is a lot that can happen between now and then, but Darden has proven it can execute in literally any environment, so I think the risk is a bit lower here. That's my opinion; you've got to decide for yourself.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The good news is that at this valuation, even with the run towards new highs, Darden is still fairly cheap. The stock has spent the past few years in the 20 to 24 times earnings range, so if we say 21 or 22 is a fair value estimate, Darden should be trading for $130 to $135, give or take, based upon next year's earnings.

If Darden emerges as even more of a leader than it was in the restaurant space given lower levels of post-pandemic competition - and I believe it will - it is easy for me to make the case that a higher valuation would be warranted. Even still, if we assume just a historical multiple, Darden is cheap and has meaningful upside from today's price.

Given the setup on the stock discussed in the open, I think Wall Street expects a strong report next week. Shares are churning their way back to all-time highs and it appears to me the earnings report is the catalyst that could move the needle. Either way, even if we get a post-earnings selloff, I think Darden offers compelling value for a leader in a space that has a long way to grow to get back to normal.

