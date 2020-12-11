Proterra is a leading EV bus maker with other key EV fleet abilities including last mile delivery and is likely to be well received when it does go public.

QELL (Unowned) - Qell Acquisition Corp - An idea for consideration

Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL) is a recent SPAC IPO. Their plan is fairly simple: "invest in a high-growth business in the next generation mobility, transportation or sustainable industrial technology sectors." Our sense is that high specification EV bus maker (and more) Proterra fits that bill quite well. It's also possible they go in another direction - trucking has been mentioned by the CEO as a possibility - but Proterra would make sense for multiple reasons not the least of which being ties to management between the two firms and the fact that Proterra has all the hallmarks of company that is actually read to be a public company.

Why Proterra? Some thoughts

Qell's CEO, Barry Engle, is a well known entity with 5 years of experience at GM, last portion of which (April 2019 to August 2020) serving as President of GM North America. More on his bio here but we note Engle has mentioned the idea of Proterra as a possible target in this article.

The CFO has worked in decarbonization and sustainability investment roles both of which are core values at Proterra.

The rest of the board is full of heavy hitters in energy and transportation.

And lastly, board member Ryan Popple, who once worked at Tesla in finance, held the CEO position at Proterra for five years. And he remains on the board there.

We've tried to get in front of Proterra coming public before. We originally bought Hennessey (HCACU) with the thought that it made sense for them to bring Proterra public. HCAC instead has agreed to combine with Canoo where there will be a vote on December 21st. This combination was met with a collective market yawn. Until recently. Suddenly it's the flavor of the day with the setting of the vote date setting serving as the catalyst for the jump up in price. So we're happy with that. And we've done OK there having written up the Canoo story which we had also been following as soon as HCAC changed course.

But Proterra is still out there. We expect whatever SPAC brings them public will see a warmer initial reception.

A few basic thoughts on Proterra:

The company was founded in 2004 to design and build electric buses (primarily mass transit, airport, and school),

Their pace of growth has picked up sharply in the last couple of years: First bus delivered in 2009, 50 buses delivered by 2013, 100 buses delivered by 2015, And now over 1,000 delivered. Along the way they've also made improvements in charging (both faster charging and the way they charge), battery longevity, range, comfort, and safety.

Proterra latest bus is their 5th generation, the ZX5, and it is the longest range EV bus on the market (with one 35 seat version capable of 250 miles and a larger one at up to 329 miles).

Proterra also has a last mile delivery box truck in development in partnership with Freightliner.

Proterra is more than just an EV Bus Company

They build their own batteries and announced an expansion in battery capacity this week as they roll out their latest generation.

They have an Energy Services segment including turnkey heavy duty fleet solutions (design, build, finance, operate, maintain). See video here.

They offer Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicle electrification - EV Powertrains (drivetrain, battery packs, high voltage components). Note that one of the customers here is Daimler.

Potential Trading vehicles:

QELL - the common shares

QELLW - warrant with a 5 year to expiration (from time of combination) right to purchase a common share at $11.50 (subject to adjustment).

QELLU - units consisting of one share and one-third of a warrant.

Nutshell

We don't know that QELL will be the one to land on the Proterra but it makes some basic sense along at least a couple of thought lines. And they have at least 23 months to arrive at some sort of business combination before needing to extend. Given the recent market in transportation and sustainability our sense would be they would land on something quite a bit sooner than that. We are likely to take the common and the warrants for the ZLT soon. Warrants should provide greater upside in the event of a well received deal and we'll probably take some common to hold as a core as well for when volatility dies back. Again, we took HCAC ahead of it's target selection and that has worked out pretty well so far on a concept we see as a harder sell to the broader investing public.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.