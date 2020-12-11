As a result of this recovery, the stock has become overvalued and currently trades above where i would buy the company.

Ameriprise financial was one of my favorite COVID-19 buys when the company dropped to extremely appealing valuation levels.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) had an excellent run since it dropped to pandemic valuations, as specified in my initial article on the company. Since that time, the returns have been very appealing indeed.

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Ameriprise Financial)

Nearly tripling the S&P500 during that time certainly isn't bad for an investment-graded, class-1 defensive financial stock. It proves, to me, the type of companies we should look for when the market does what it does during a crash.

Let's look at what the company offers today and why I'm changing my stance after nearly 230 days.

Ameriprise Financial - How has the company been doing?

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

Since the crisis, the company's performance has been predictably excellent. Excluding a $2.8/share impact and net GAAP impact related to credit spreads, derivative volatility, and lower interest rates, the company reported a GAAP loss of $1.14 per share, but a YTD GAAP profit of $10.73 per share.

Otherwise, quarter-specific trends were relatively excellent. Operating income was basically flat due to interest rate pressure (excluding interest impacts, results were up 3%), and general SG&A was down 5% YoY due to strong cash management and savings. AUM increased by $1 Trillion during the period, showcasing the confidence in the company's management of investments, and things like Global asset management followed more general market trends in growing - in this case, $1.7B during the quarter.

In addition and like most companies in the segment and globally, AMP has managed to build up a large war chest/cash excess, around $1.7B during the quarter, and FCF margins were around 90% of operating earnings (excluding unlock), demonstrating both the company's strong fundamentals and ability to withstand troubles. AMP continued to repurchase shares at the 3Q20 pricing, with 2.1M repurchases, with another $2.5B in authorized repurchases at current levels through September of 2020.

Segment-specific operating results were impressive, and we must remember that the company has completely flipped its business and income mix over the past 8 years.

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

The company's Advice & Wealth management arm managed impressive results and a nearly 20% income margin despite margin pressures and COVID-19. Net revenues were almost flat. The best that can be said for the segment is that the company managed not to decline far in the face of an unprecedented interest rate environment. The results from the segment are nonetheless excellent, especially considering what customers are saying.

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

When looking at the company's Asset management arm, the company actually improved operating margins by more than 5% YoY, reduced expenses by 10%, and increased pre-tax earnings by 14% YoY. The outperformance reflected improved flows, well-managed expenses, and market appreciation overall, as well as $18 lower performance fees overall.

Retirement Solutions managed an excellent, 14% increase in operating results if we exclude unlocking, with net revenues more or less flat. Unlocking expenses came to around $295M for the quarter, up almost $280M YoY.

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

On the whole of it, the company's unlocking expenses characterized earnings, and less these expenses things would have been "fine", in that there wouldn't have been a substantial decline YoY despite massive interest rate changes. As it stands, results are down, in line with the overall expected EPS decline for the company's full-year results.

The company's fundamentals however remain incredibly strong. The company is outperforming peers in nearly every respect...

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

...and some of the company's segments continue to generate increasing FCF despite taking lower overall risks, which is of course very desirable. As it stands, Ameriprise financial is one of the leading asset managers that have improved their dynamics and business significantly over the past few years. These improvements are set to continue. I mentioned in my initial article that if I had access to the company's services, I no doubt would use them personally and through my businesses to some degree. As it stands, I'm outside, looking in - and what I see impresses me.

I seek companies that deliver long-term positive returns in all manner of market environments, and that, regardless of development, can adapt to new technologies and new challenges. Ameriprise Financial isn't the strongest company in its peers in terms of the strongest margins generated. That honor goes to Blackrock (BLK) and T.Rowe (TROW), but neither of these has the fully integrated services that AMP offers that, as I see it, is worth a few bps in lower margins. The company's RoE is higher than 90% of the S&P 500 Financial peers, and the company has managed continuous FCF generation of around 90% or higher while managing higher growth with lower volatility.

This is what we're looking for.

The company is also incredibly shareholder-friendly.

(Source: Ameriprise Financial - Financial Update November 2020)

In the end, it makes this one of the primary companies in the field to own, as i see it. Ameriprise financial has incredible fundamentals and an excellent history, making it a class-1 financial stock with a good future.

Let's look at the flip side of that coin - valuation.

Ameriprise Financial - What's the valuation?

Unfortunately, here things get dimmer.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Ameriprise Financial is an A- rated financial company with a typical trading P/E range of around 13X. The company now firmly exceeds that, reaching around 14X based on 2020E and 13.7X on an average weighted basis. We combine this with some significant growth expectations for the next two years, which in all fairness are based on some pretty strong analyst accuracy.

What this means concretely is that the company, despite trading above its historical discount valuation, still is forecasted to earn some impressive earnings based on a fairly excellent EPS growth rate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

On the face of it, this looks quite appealing. However, if you read my articles, you'll know that I prefer conservative valuations when looking at investments, particularly financials. If you look at historical valuation trends, you'll see a common theme for the past few years - that AMP has traded significantly below the 12.5X P/E range, reaching as low as 6-8X during COVID-19. They've certainly recovered, but can they actually hit the targets they have set for themselves?

The forecast accuracy speaks for itself. The forecasts from others aside from FactSet, such as S&P global, don't agree here. S&P Global forecasts an EPS of around 16.87 for 2021, which would bring the company on par with 2019 results. It would also mean that returns would look more like this...

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

...based on trading in range with its historical discount, as well as current estimates and S&P Global numbers. Suddenly, the upside isn't all that appealing anymore.

Buying a company above a well-established historical discount rate is always something that needs to be considered with care. This is especially true for a financial stock. It's especially true if the general market environment is very unfavorable to the stock, such as for example record-low interest rates. These things impact a company's ability to generate above-expected profits.

I don't argue that Ameriprise Financial is at heart a very appealing sort of company to invest in. It most certainly is. But here it's approaching valuations that we don't necessarily want to engage in. Another point against AMP is the current yield. My YoC is well over 3%. The current yield is 2.16%. This isn't just low for the sector, it's approaching record lows for the stock.

So what I argue is that there's an inherent, fundamental uncertainty to the stock's earnings forecasts due to an unfavorable interest environment coupled with an already-excessive valuation, well above its historical discount.

It won't be surprising to you that not everyone agrees with this. S&P Global has the following price targets for Ameriprise Financial.

Of course, less than 8 months ago, very few of them considered AMP to be worth more than $110-$130, with a mean at least $40 below the current one. I consider these targets too exuberant. My own target is largely unchanged from my previous one. Even with these challenges, I'd still pay $172/share for Ameriprise Financial, and be happy to own the company at such an upside. Even under my far more conservative expectations, that would bring in around 8-11% with conservative targets, which is what I look for.

However, as things currently look, that means I consider Ameriprise Financial to be a "HOLD" at around 10.8% overvaluation.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Ameriprise Financial is one of the better financial companies out there - and my position is over 1% of my portfolio at an excellent cost and yield basis. Unfortunately, if you missed the opportunity over the past few months, I must say that I don't see the company as warranting this sort of price.

The reasoning here is the upside the company will need to deliver good returns, as well as some peers (albeit not direct peers) which trade at appealing valuations. The financial sector has a massive opportunity in certain companies still, and it seems foolish to waste this investing in an overvalued stock - even if that overvalued stock has excellent fundamentals.

I'm changing my stance here, from a Buy to a firm "HOLD" at ~11% overvaluation. Ameriprise Financial is buyable at prices of below $172/share.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.