Because the EV as well as the renewable electricity stories are both still mostly dependent on government policies, there is a risk that lithium demand could take a policy shift hit going forward.

Albemarle's financial performance this year, as well as last year, shows that it can be profitable despite the weakness in the lithium market in the past few years.

I bought Albemarle (ALB) stock some years ago, as a way to indirectly gain exposure to the EV growth trend. My entry point was admittedly uninspired, given that I invested shortly before a report came out warning of a sizable lithium supply glut on the global market. As is always the case, however, if one gets the longer-term fundamentals of an industry right and the company one invests in is solid and set to perform well compared with peers, fundamentals will prevail in the end. Albemarle is definitely one of the companies that provide strong company-specific performance, with the added benefit of its diverse product lineup, while the lithium industry overall is set to perform well going forward.

Lithium production growth is set to slow within one or two years, while demand may surprise to the upside

The decline in lithium prices in the past few years has been brutal for many producers. As a result, there has been some cancelation of capital spending, which is forecast to lead to a flattening out of the production growth curve by 2022.

Source: S&P Global.

Lithium supplies are set to triple from 2019 levels by 2025. Most of the increase however is set to happen by 2022, after which supplies will grow very slowly. At that point, the market is set to tighten, given that demand is likely to increase exponentially as well, mostly driven by EV sales.

Source: Bloomberg.

As we can see, lithium demand is not forecast to reach or exceed 1.5 million metric tons until about 2028, while supply is set to reach that level by 2025. The one factor that I feel forecasters are underestimating is the demand for EV range. In other words, the city car market for EVs with shorter range is somewhat limited. Drivers want to have the freedom to travel whenever and wherever they feel like, not be constrained by a short EV range. The trend will therefore shift towards larger batteries, which will lead to higher lithium demand.

I also think that there is an underestimation of growth in demand for electricity storage. Lithium will play a growing role in this regard as countries such as Germany are looking at expanding their wind and solar electricity production beyond levels that can be sustained without adding significant storage capacity to the grid. Germany currently forecasts a 50-fold increase in storage capacity. I believe they need a lot more. This is especially the case given their imminent decommissioning of nuclear power plants. Many other countries are already at the limits of approaching the point where, the absence of backup generation capacity, as well as storage capacity, is now endangering their ability to keep their power grids from failing given the unreliable nature of wind and solar power generation. Just recently the new EU climate goal was adopted by all member states, which envisions a drop in emissions by 55% from 1990 levels, by 2030. This means there will be far more aggressive investments in solar and wind power, which can only be sustained with the help of electricity storage facilities. More storage will be needed than it is currently envisioned, even though it remains very expensive. For these reasons, I believe that the lithium market will achieve a supply/demand balance within a few years.

Albemarle is profitable and its activities are diverse enough to shield it from lithium market volatility

As I pointed out on other occasions in the past, I like Albemarle as a lithium investment, because its activities are more diverse, with two additional viable sectors complementing its lithium business.

Source: Albemarle.

While its growth profile is mostly due to its lithium side of the business, its Bromine and Catalysts side of the business remains steady, which would cushion any temporary financial blow that may come from the lithium side. It is also true that financial results will not be as impressive when lithium will see a significant upswing in prices because well over 60% of Albemarle's revenues still come from its other two sectors.

For the latest quarter, Albemarle registered a net income of $98 million. It remains to be seen what the full year will look like, but in previous years Albemarle continued to register healthy profits, despite the weak lithium price environment. In 2018 it had net earnings of $694 million and in 2019 it declined to $533 million, in large part due to the decline in lithium prices, but it was still a healthy profit. Assuming that the lithium market most likely bottomed and it will see an improvement from this point on, it is increasingly clear that Albemarle is not in any danger of becoming a money loser, no matter what the lithium market looks like.

The debt situation is by no means ideal, but it is nowhere near a dangerous point either. Interest on debt took up about 2.4% of revenue in the first nine months of this year. Total long-term debt is $2.94 billion and it increased by $80 million so far this year. As far as its debt servicing cost goes, I generally tend to classify any situation where a mining company uses less than 5% of its revenues to cover interest expenses as a decent position. Anything in the 10% range measured in any given quarter needs to be seen as a sign that it may lead to bankruptcy, especially within the context of a tough industry-wide environment. The total amount of debt is about 80% of total revenue last year. It is a little bit high, but it is less than a full year's worth of revenues, which I find to be a decent situation.

With Albemarle's financial performance continuing to be strong, the only thing that needs to happen now is for the lithium market to start showing some strength. Recent forecasts, such as the one made by Citi in regards to some lithium market tightening by the middle of next year suggest that we should see an improvement in the lithium market, therefore in Albemarle's financial performance next year. The recent upswing in its stock price is an indication that the market is taking notice of the fact that its financial performance was strong throughout the difficult period the lithium miners went through in the past few years. Now that the overall outlook for the industry is starting to improve, Albemarle's stock should continue to do well for the next few years and perhaps for the rest of the decade, driven by the EV story that continues to unfold as well as other large scale battery needs, such as electricity storage.

There are of course some potential pitfalls. One of them is the ever-present danger that the global EV market will stall out. EV sales are currently still heavily subsidized by governments. In the event that such subsidies would disappear, it is hard to determine what impact that would have on EV sales. My guess is that it would hit cheaper EV sales particularly hard because the price is less of an issue for those who tend to purchase higher-end longer-range EVs. If the EV market were to stall for whatever reason, lithium demand would take a hit, which would have a negative impact on Albemarle's bottom line as well.

As I pointed out in the article, I expect electrical grid storage to become a huge demand factor for lithium, given the need to provide electricity supply stability in the face of growing intermittent supplies such as wind & solar, which feed into the grid. Europe is a likely candidate for an early boom in this regard. The fiscal strain we are seeing as a result of not only the recent crisis but decades of the continent's economic evolution may put a brake on investment in giant lithium batteries. At this moment, many EU governments, including that of Italy or Greece and others are essentially borrowing for free given the historic low interest rates, which in theory would suggest that government investment in such infrastructure is more than doable. If those interest rates will start rising for any reason, I don't see how they will be able to afford it in the coming years, given the huge pile of debt that has been accumulated.

While there are some risks to the lithium story, especially on the demand side, where much depends on government policies moving forward, I do think that things will continue to head in the right direction for lithium miners. In the longer term, EVs will be crucial to the world economy, not so much because of climate issues, but rather because there is simply not enough oil in the ground to continue increasing production indefinitely. Conventional crude production peaked in 2005. We bought 15 years with the growth in unconventional sources such as shale, which turned out to be mostly unprofitable. With the shale boom probably past its prime, it will be necessary to have a growing volume of EV car sales. There simply won't be enough oil production growth to support a constantly expanding global economy, which means constantly growing transport needs.

Albemarle stock has seen a huge upswing of more than 160% since the bottom it reached in the spring. It is at an all-time high price and I think it will continue on its way up. While I do expect continued stock price volatility, the overall trend should be up in the coming years. It all comes down to a simple formula. The world needs a lot of battery power in coming years and decades, and Albemarle is currently producing the material needed, with almost a fifth of the world's supply currently to its name and it is set to remain a top producer for many years to come.

Source: Statista.

While other lithium producers are set to also perform well going forward due to the overall positive outlook for lithium demand, Albemarle's more diversified business model and its solid financial position will ensure that its stock price will continue to appreciate, while downside risks are limited by its diverse business model. I find Albemarle to be one of the most exciting stocks in my current portfolio, in terms of long-term upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.