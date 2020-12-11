iShares Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF And Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF: Taking Profit While Remaining Invested

First, I make the case for investing in an ETF for those used to the amazing growth made possible by owning tech stocks.

However, given the incredible gains made by tech stocks during this time and other risks, there may be mixed fortunes going ahead.

Some tech investors remained invested throughout the duration of the market crash while others courageously bought the dip during the March-April lows. Six months later, depending at which point they entered the investment cycle, their capital has appreciated by 30% to 70%.

This amounts to fascinating gains and unless you are also a real estate investor, there are few options available if cashing out. Also, given current infection rate and travel restrictions in place, spending your hard-earned money on some nice vacations is not possible.

Till the restrictions are lifted, one of the ways to continue fructifying your gains is to diversify by looking at assets which are not closely correlated to the ones already owned unless you have already adopted some other strategy.

I make my point by using two ETFs, the IShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) which have both appreciated within the last year.

Figure 1: Comparing IRBO and VOT.

First, for those who as a result of having enjoyed the double to triple digits growth of their tech stocks and find it hard to switch to alternatives forms of investment, I make the case for an exchange traded fund ("ETF") as an investment tool.

You can rest assured that I am not here to preach in favor of some monotonous value stocks.

ETFs as an investment tool

ETFs are a quick and effective way to diversify a portfolio in a few simple steps without having to buy multiple shares. Most track the performance of an index and in the case of IRBO, it is the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index.

Moreover, by buying the shares of an ETF, investors have direct access (in one transaction) to all the securities of the underlying index, which is representative of the specific market.

Tech stocks, especially those with a high component of AI tools as part of their software solutions have been on a steady rise as evidenced by Pinterest (PINS), IRBO's top holding with 2.27% weight gaining 530% since March. This compares to Microstrategy's (OTC:MSTG) 440%. As for NIDEC (OTCPK:NJDCY), it is a Japanese robotic play which has appreciated by over 150% beating the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by over 50% during the last six months.

Figure 2: Comparing holdings of IRBO and VOT.

Source: etfdb.com

Looking further, the combined market cap of the IShares' ETF first ten holdings having crossed the $600 billion mark in market capitalization illustrates the enthusiasm of investors for AI and robotics.

However, there are uncertainties ahead as reflected by some episodes of "rotation from tech to value stocks", seen earlier after news pertaining to development of the COVID vaccine. Now, with the impending vaccination program and pickup in the traditional sectors of the economy, there could be pain for tech stocks, some of which have already reached lofty valuations.

Thus, it makes sense to diversify and this, at any point of the market cycle instead of waiting for a downside. Moreover, in these tough times diversification is the first rule of building or altering a portfolio to overcome possible crises.

Sector diversification and Midcap strength

First, diversification does not mean throwing fistfuls of cash into Wall Street but being choosy. The reason is that the path of the recovery remains uncertain given the high number of COVID cases and tech remains a viable option.

Therefore, one solution for holders is to reduce the 59% exposure to tech provided by IRBO to 28% offered by VOT.

Figure 3: Comparing Sectors

Source: Table built from data from SeekingAlpha

Additionally, VOT holdings should offer better prospects in this two-speed economy where the service sector is struggling while the data shows that U.S. manufacturers have made strong gains since the start of the pandemic.

This is also the case globally as manufacturing recovers and there is a rise in industrial production which was initially led by the big players and has cascaded to the mid-caps. Interestingly, industrials constitute nearly 14% of VOT's portfolio.

More importantly, it has 19.4% of exposure to healthcare companies which should bring more of a defensive balance to the Vanguard ETF's overall portfolio. Incrementally, there are vaccine developers like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and medical devices companies like Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) to offset potential revenue shortfalls as a result of disruption in normal care seen by the likes of Centene (CNC), a healthcare company. In this case, all SA analysts are bullish on Centene and one of them because of its insurance business.

In addition, with a combined weight of 20% constituted by real estate, financials, consumer defensive, basic material and energy VOT has the potential to benefit from the more traditional sectors of the economy as a vaccine-induced economic cycle kicks in.

Looking across the corporate space, there have been strengths in the earnings profiles of midcap companies compared to their smaller and larger peers during the unfolding of the coronavirus as vividly illustrated by the performance of VOT's share price. Hence, the medium capitalized companies which constitute its holdings have been more resilient to economic shocks and their revenues and earnings have increased at a faster rate than large caps. Consequently, their individual share prices have expanded rapidly resulting in double-digits performance for the ETF.

Figure 4: Mid-caps winning war against COVID-19

Source: Morningstar

According to Ross MacMillan, senior analyst, manager research at Morningstar Australasia talking about mid-caps:

Their growth profiles are overall less susceptible to macroeconomic shocks than the earnings of large-cap companies and probably less susceptible to geopolitical risks and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. They have more exposure to technology, healthcare, utilities, consumer discretionary stocks, so the growth profile of these companies is more resilient."

However, companies of all sizes continue to face potential revenue declines due to the pandemic.

It is for this reason that back in April, the Fed broadened its program of loans to small and medium-sized businesses, lowering the minimum amount of money that can be lent to them in order to allow more corporations to benefit from stimulus measures.

Initially, the aid was intended for very large companies as it was all about lending money to corporations too large to benefit from the loans put in place by the Congress as part of the plan to stimulate the American economy. But after the government program ended in August, the White House and Congress have yet to agree on a new CARES type aid plan.

Furthermore, with the second wave of the pandemic impacting on mobility, many economic sectors are still affected, such as hotels, restaurants and tourism and the initial CARES Act provisions will expire just after Christmas if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus deal.

Now, with the jump in the latest weekly jobless claims, Congress is actively working to pass a proposed COVID-19 relief bill, with the relentless support of the Treasury Secretary.

In addition to jobless benefits, the bill to be voted may also include provisions for education, aid for small businesses and pandemic-related liability protections for businesses.

Valuation and key takeaways

Therefore, investors can trim a little profit from IRBO and buy some shares of VOT, thereby constituting a small position in the mid-cap sector while still being exposed to tech. Later, after observation of the evolution of assets, some may want to increase exposure to the Vanguard ETF. Also, I have seen investors who have been plowing cash into both funds.

In this case, VOT has a much lower expense ratio of only 0.07% compared to IRBO and provides for a slightly higher dividend yield. Another advantage is that it is subject to less concentration risks given the higher number of holdings at 143.

As a matter of fact, VOT's lower beta of 1.07 shows that, while it is more volatile than the overall market as exemplified by the S&P 500 index, the degree of volatility remains less than IRBO. Also, given the relatively high average daily volume traded at 158K, the Vanguard ETF is more liquid.

Figure 5: Comparing key metrics.

Source: etfdb.com

Still, Vanguard historical share price performance is lower than IRBO while its Price to Earnings ratio is higher signifying that it has a higher valuation. Thus, as already made clear earlier on, the aim of this thesis is not to encourage investors to move completely away from tech but remain invested, while carrying part diversification.

Looking at the shorter term, VOT had a major outflow as from the last week of November resulting in a decrease of approximately 0.5% of the ETF's value. Among its largest components, Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and DocuSign Inc (DOCU) have been trending lower. The weakness has reverberated on the ETF.

Now, using the help of momentum indicators, given that the RSI is at 70.66, there could be a drop to the $190-195 levels. However, longer term indicators (200 Day SMA) point to an underlying rising trend.

Figure 6: Share price evolution and 200-Day SMA

Data by YCharts

This said, I am also positive because of stimulus measures being on their way.

To conclude, balancing risk with performance becomes more difficult when an investor has become used to the double-digit gains of the AI and Robotics ETF.

However, for those who aspire to keep those hard-earned gains over the long term, it is important to diversify at some point in time. Now, some can turn to dividend stocks but the low upsides possible can be daunting especially to the younger generation, more used to sky-high capital appreciation of tech stocks and ETFs like IRBO.

On the other hand, if you are more sensitive to possible losses but not necessarily wanting to convert to cash, the VOT ETF may be a solution for you. In this case, you will be diversifying across an asset class which also offers high performance but with added benefit of helping you improve your risk-reward profile.

