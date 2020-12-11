However, the adjusted loss was quite small, which I think indicates the worst is behind it.

Shoe retailer Designer Brands (DBI) has had a rough 2020. The stock began the year in the mid-teens but pandemic-fueled shutdowns rather quickly caused the stock to lose nearly all of its value earlier this year. DBI has shown some resiliency since then and shares are back in the $7 area, but investors are clearly not betting on a return to normal for the company anytime soon.

Shares more than doubled from late October to early December, which coincided with the period leading up to the Q3 earnings report. The report was pretty ugly, as everyone expected, but quite interestingly, shares soared up to the mid-$9s pre-market following the release but have done nothing but go down since. Shares are now a very long way from the mid-$9s, and while DBI has a lot of work to do, I still think it is cheap.

Relative strength remains pretty awful, to be honest, as the company's peer group has been making up ground against the S&P 500 in recent weeks, outperforming by about 10% since the end of October, while DBI languishes. Given the level of underperformance from DBI earlier this year, you'd want to see some of that unwind, but it simply isn't happening. That's not putting me off from the value case, however, as I'll explain below.

Q3 results show a path forward

Expectations for DBI for this year are extremely low, and rightfully so because the company was hit extremely hard by the pandemic. DBI's moat before the pandemic wasn't really a factor anyway given it retails shoes just like countless other places both digitally and physically. In addition, DBI has built its model around physical retail, not digital, and stocks that lack a strong digital presence have been hammered this year. Still, DBI's business has value, and progress is being made.

Total revenue in Q3 was off by 30% year-over-year, which was due to a similarly-sized decline in comparable sales. DBI's comparable sales have never really been that good in the first place, spending most of the past several years oscillating around zero, so this kind of decline is going to be challenging to rebound from. I think DBI will see traffic start to return next year as schools are open and people eventually go back to the office, but I have to stress this is very much up in the air pending what happens with the virus, so DBI is not a low-risk situation by any means.

Gross profit tumbled from $273 million to $166 million year-over-year as not only did revenue plummet but gross profit as a percentage of revenue also fell sharply as well, from 29.3% to 25.4%. DBI continued its heavy markdown and promotional activity we saw in Q2 for all the same reasons as were present in Q2; DBI is just trying to move merchandise to limit the damage it has sustained. This cycle is one we've seen countless retailers suffer through in recent years, and DBI has to find a way to preserve pricing power if it is to return to normal. There are no signs of that yet, but you'd expect that weakness in a quarter where comparable sales fell by nearly a third.

DBI has managed to reduce operating expenses a bit, but only by 9%, which is far lower than the reduction rate of revenue and gross profit, so operating leverage was highly negative again in Q3. The good news is that even under these near-doomsday conditions, the company's reported adjusted loss was only $19 million or $0.26 per share. Considering the decline in comparable sales and margins, this could have been much worse, so when revenue does return, I think DBI is set up well to capitalize.

Part of that is because DBI has done a good job of right-sizing its inventory position for its new, lower revenue base, ending the quarter with $546 million in inventory, down 19% year-over-year. This should help with markdown activity as DBI won't feel the need to unload excess inventory, simply because there isn't as much of it as there was. This should help preserve margins and soften the downturn while allowing for pricing power when revenue does return. In short, DBI is doing exactly what it should be doing to position itself for an eventual rebound in revenue.

A quick look at estimates in light of Q3 results

I always like to ground myself against impartial analyst estimates for stocks I evaluate, and in DBI's case, I think these estimates support the bullish value case.

Revenue is expected to see a strong rebound into next year, although even if this comes to fruition, it is worth noting that fiscal 2022 will be nowhere close to normalized levels. This means that expectations are low for DBI into next year, which is the friend of the value investor. Low expectations mean disappointment is more difficult, and upside surprises are easier to achieve.

The gain into next year will need to be fueled essentially entirely by a rebound in comparable sales, which we can see below.

DBI's history with comparable sales isn't that great, so once we get a rebound, I expect the company to settle back into comparable sales that just oscillate around zero. However, given the current valuation, that is good enough.

Speaking of the valuation, DBI is still extremely cheap on normalized earnings.

This year is going to produce a huge loss, obviously, but I do think the very small loss reported in Q3 shows DBI has seen the worst and is well on its way to getting back to normal. If we look out to fiscal 2023, which is two years from now, the stock is less than 7 times that level of earnings. I get we are talking two years from now, and a lot can happen in that time. However, with a lean inventory position and the decent likelihood of the return of foot traffic, these estimates seem achievable.

How am I confident? Let's take a look at earnings revisions, which show just how far DBI has fallen, and how small the rebound is expected to be.

DBI was originally supposed to earn in excess of $2 next year, and about that amount for fiscal 2023. Estimates have come way down from those levels, so DBI is expected to only hit about half of normalized earnings in fiscal 2023. This isn't a situation where the company is expected to rebound next year like the pandemic never happened; these are very low expectations.

DBI is not a world-class business by any means; its growth has never been that good, but it was stable pre-pandemic, which also afforded it a strong dividend yield. However, even businesses that aren't superstars become attractive at certain valuations, and DBI is there. If you want a value-oriented retail stock, I think you can do worse than DBI.

