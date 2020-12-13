Co-produced with PendragonY

Whether you liked him or his proposed policies, or not, Joe Biden looks to be on course to be the next president of the United States. He ran on a platform of raising taxes, at least for some groups. Mostly this would be the result of rolling back tax cuts passed under Trump. But not entirely.

With the Democrats losing seats in the House (right now it looks like Nancy Pelosi might only have four extra votes) and at best a 50-50 tie in the Senate, Biden's ability to raise taxes will likely be limited. And the economy is still weak from COVID-19 (and might get worse if COVID-19 has a big resurgence).

But it is a fact that higher taxes on individuals, even if they are just on higher-income individuals, and corporations are likely to have an impact on the market. The prudent investor looks to position to mitigate the damage that foreseeable events might have on a portfolio and to position to take advantage of any opportunities that might arise.

How Utilities Might Benefit

One thing to understand about a utility company is that it doesn't pay taxes. Instead, it collects taxes from its customers, its employees, and its shareholders and passes the collected taxes on to the government. For shareholders, we are interested in what taxes the company will collect from us (or rather take out of what it might pay us). Utilities have an advantage over many other companies as they can pass on tax increases entirely to their customers.

This ability to pass tax changes on to their customers has an odd and often counter-intuitive effect on regulated utilities. This is because while they can pass the increase in taxes on to customers, they also have to pass the benefits of a tax cut on to customers as well. As we can see back in 2017, when corporate tax rates were cut substantially, utilities had to cut prices. Importantly, utilities collect revenues based on book tax expense, but actual cash taxes paid tends to be lower than book tax expenses. The difference between these numbers is usually smaller when tax rates are lower and bigger when tax rates are higher. So in many ways, higher corporate tax rates benefit utility stocks by increasing their earning power.

With today's weakened economy, most aren't predicting a big boost in rates. And Biden hasn't proposed returning rates to those levied earlier in the decade. But any increase in rates, since they can all be passed on to customers, will help both revenue and credit metrics for utilities.

Biden also is proposing getting rid of the Trump tax cuts. With the weak position Democrats seem to have in Congress, he isn't likely to get all he wants. But it's quite plausible that he will be able to raise the rate for the top bracket. Other attractive dividend investments tend to get taxed as ordinary income, so that will make utilities and their qualified dividends more attractive.

Utility Stocks: A Good Bet on Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Spending

The transition to clean energy also is boosting utility stocks, and more power companies are going to have to get on board. This transition will provide more sustainable and renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and is happening. It's more economically viable.

Under a Biden presidency, we can expect significant changes in how the U.S meets its energy needs. This will require big investments in infrastructure, as renewable technologies are best located in areas other than where most people currently live and work. For instance, Texas is a very good place for wind farms and already produces more wind energy than it has the infrastructure to send elsewhere.

Utilities Lagging the General Market

While utilities have lagged the general market so far this year, this is in contrast to the longer-term trend. Regulated utilities are very good investments. They have a reliable customer base that has few if any alternatives. Capital investments almost always turn out to be profitable. Yes, maximum profits tend to be limited by regulators, but then so are the minimums. One of the few ways they can get into trouble is by grossly mismanaging big projects. Ordinary levels of mismanagement aren't enough as regulators typically allow the utilities to recapture their costs in full and often at a profit in all but the worst cases. This leads to share prices that are fairly stable and also more stable dividends.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the chart above, from the year 2000 until COVID-19 reared its ugly head this year, the total return on the utility sector ETF XLU (XLU) outperformed SPY.

Data by YCharts

Since the start of the year, however, SPY has done much better than the utility sector. Since we want to buy low, this offers us an opportunity.

Two funds well positioned

Data by YCharts

We tend to like the active management offered by CEFs. In the utility sector, we like two funds Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE:UTF) and Reaves Utility Income (NYSE:UTG). Over the last year, UTF has returned a bit more than XLU, while UTG has returned a bit less. We think both are at a good price.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the past three years, we see that both UTF and UTG did better than XLU. We think that offers us an opportunity.

For UTF: The current price just below $26 is a good buy. Yes, it's at a modest premium to NAV (about 3%), but it's about 12% below the 52-week high NAV of $29.08. Given the current yield of 7.3% and a solid outlook, it's quite attractive. We have been recommending this since May of 2018, and even though the returns are more than 35% since, it still offers great value. For UTG: The current price of just under $33 also is a good buy. It also has a very modest premium to NAV, but the share price is still some $6 below the 52-week high for NAV. Given the current yield of 6.5% and our outlook for the utility sector, it's an attractive price for the shares. We have recommended UTG since May of 2020, and even though the returns are 15%, we still think the current price is attractive.

Recession Resiliency

Utility stocks tend to perform well during recessions because of their predictable revenues. Even during recessions, people need to have electricity, heat, water and Internet, etc. So demand for utilities tends to be fairly inelastic. Also, governments often use infrastructure spending to help the economy when it's struggling. This has historically boded well for both UTF and UTG. During the last recession, UTG did not reduce its distribution, and even paid a special distribution. UTF did even better and increased its distribution. Share prices might pull back, but significantly less than the general markets. Utility stocks also tend to recover much sooner once the worst of the recession is over. This presents a good opportunity given the reliability of the distribution.

Final Thoughts

Every retirement portfolios should include utility stocks because this sector is a defensive one by nature. We all need power water, Internet, heating, etc. This sector also offers good prospects for growth under the policies advocated by the incoming Biden administration.

UTF and UTG are two CEFs that offer immediate diversification into this sector. They have lagged the overall market in the past year as investors have been chasing growth stocks rather than value stocks, resulting in relative undervaluation. For income investors, these two funds offer high yields that have proven to be very reliable during their 15-plus years in existence, including during the great financial crisis. UTF currently yields 7.3% and UTG yields 6.5%. They are "buy and forget" CEFs. As an added bonus, the dividends are paid on a monthly basis.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.