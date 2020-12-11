Why? Despite solid progress on its LNG projects, New Fortress has been bundled into the 'clean energy' stocks. Time for Golar to get similar recognition?

On a YTD basis, GLNG is down 35% while New Fortress is up by almost 200%.

Even though both Golar and New Fortress focus on LNG, New Fortress also announced it is entering the green hydrogen space.

Golar LNG (GLNG) has been under tremendous pressure due to the scandal relating to the former CEO of its joint venture subsidiary Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (HYGO), of which Golar owns 50% and was about to IPO in September 2020, looking to raise more than $550m. The news broke out right before the IPO and, as a result, it was withdrawn. It is important to note that the allegations against the former CEO pre-date his work at HYGO (previously known as Golar Power). The failed IPO had a major impact on GLNG's share price, which crashed by ~60% before somewhat rebounding:

Immediately after the failed IPO, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was engaged for an internal review of the allegations. The timeline thereafter is as follows:

On 12th October, Paul Hanrahan was appointed as the new CEO of HYGO, with the mandate to expand HYGO's global footprint and put HYGO in a position to complete the IPO

On 28th October, HYGO's board announced the results of their internal review. The review was conducted by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP with the assistance from the Brazilian law firm Demarest Advogados and forensic accountants at FTI Consulting. In Golar's words:

The review has not identified evidence establishing bribery or other corrupt conduct involving Hygo and confirms solid corporate governance and compliance.

What did the review entail? Among other things:

forensic accounting work

review of certain contracts

interviews with company personnel and representatives

review of internal audit material, corporate card expenses and anti-corruption policies

Following the positive outcome of the review, Golar's chairman Tor Olav Troim "remains committed" to the IPO of HYGO. Source: TradeWinds

The IPO of HYGO is an important milestone to unlock value for GLNG, as HYGO is considered a crown-jewel asset, assisting the transition to clean energy. To put things into perspective, the IPO roadshow was launched with targeted pre-money valuation of $1.8-$2.1 billion. Since Golar owns 50% of HYGO, this means equity value (at GLNG's share) at least as much as GLNG's current market cap!

Scandal aside, there is valid optimism for the IPO of HYGO, especially when compared to its peer New Fortress Energy (NFE). The graph below says it all:

On a YTD basis, GLNG is down by ~35% while NFE is up by almost 200%! Is this massive difference justifiable? After all, both NFE and GLNG focus on LNG, which is the cleanest fossil fuel, but still a fossil fuel. In my view, it's all about perception. NFE has been bundled into the 'clean energy stocks', especially following the announcement in March 2020 that NFE is planning for a hydrogen fuelled future by becoming a hydrogen supplier within the next decade, to achieve net-zero emissions. Since then, NFE has skyrocketed. Making good on this commitment, in October 2020 NFE announced that it has made an investment in H2Pro, an Israel-based company developing a novel, efficient and low-cost green hydrogen production technology.

For months I have been arguing that Golar should do the same. Optics matter. HYGO needs to be viewed as a clean energy play. Only then can HYGO become an exciting growth story and achieve a valuation comparable to NFE. The good news is that HYGO is heading in that direction too. On 19 November 2020, Golar announced a collaboration in the field of floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and hydrogen. This is great news, paving the way for HYGO to join the 'green energy club'. Golar participated in the Fearnley Securities Renewables Seminar, preparing some new slides on this new initiative:

Source: Fearnley Renewables Presentation, slide 10

Source: Fearnley Renewables Presentation, slide 11

Focusing on blue ammonia, hydrogen and sustainability/ESG is clearly what investors want to see. Just look at the YTD performance of Nikola (NKLA), NFE and other renewable plays, as evidenced by the S&P Global Clean Energy Index:

With this new 'green strategy', GLNG gets the best from both worlds. It gets the upside from LNG (fastest growing energy source after Renewables) and at the same time (hopefully) a premium valuation, more in line with clean energy companies.

Source: Fearnley Renewables Presentation, slide 2

This initiative will naturally gain recognition from the media over time:

Source: TradeWinds

Has the catalyst arrived for investors to go 'crazy' about Golar/HYGO, just like they did with NFE? I think so, provided that the HYGO IPO goes ahead. Also, it is important to note that GLNG just raised ~$100M in a surprise equity offering. To be honest, it did catch me by surprise, as I expected an equity offering to take place at much, much higher prices, once the HYGO IPO issue has been addressed. The good news with this offering is that GLNG can now focus on the more substantive long-term issues, rather than short-term financing/liquidity headaches, many of which I outlined in my previous article. So far, investors have reacted well to this offering:

With around 10% dilution, GLNG gets to repay the Margin Loan Facility in full and partially repay the Term Loan facility, among other things. Overall, this is a step in the right direction. Also, the dilution is not so big if one looks at the progress made over the past 5 years. Prior to the offering, GLNG had less shares outstanding compared to 2016, despite having embarked upon a massive growth program (note GLNG also completed share buybacks relating to the TRS (Total Return Swap)). Going for aggressive growth, funded by debt, was a mistake, as it put unnecessary pressure on GLNG's balance sheet, especially as it relates to short-term liabilities. This offering addresses this issue, with minimal dilution compared to 2016, especially given all the growth prospects.

In closing, GLNG has a bright future through HYGO. However, the IPO needs to take place first and then we need to see solid progress on replicating the Brazil LNG business model in other countries, as well as somehow kickstart the clean energy process just like New Fortress did. If all of the above happen, I have no doubt in my mind that GLNG and HYGO will be hot stocks to own. Investors who buy today stand to benefit tremendously. I added to my position following the equity offering and will continue to add at prices below $10. Time for a new chapter in Golar's story.

