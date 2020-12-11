Given that the S&P 500 has hit new 6-month highs, the odds favor further upside over the next year.

As can be seen in the following chart, it’s been a challenging few months for the market bears in the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) with the market continuing to rally.

Source: TradingView

It is my belief that the market is setting up for continued upside. Specifically, I believe that while there’s a somewhat decent chance that we’ll see the S&P 500 weaken over the next few days (and therefore benefit SH), the long-run data is supportive of further upside at this time. For this reason, I suggest that investors cut losses in SH and move on from the instrument.

About SH

Within the plethora of S&P 500-linked ETPs, SH is actually one of the most straightforward: it gives an inverse return of the S&P 500. It does not use leverage and it achieves this inverse return through holding a basket of swaps with a variety of banks. Put simply, if you’re looking for an instrument that you can buy which will in effect let you be short the S&P 500, this straightforward fund is the instrument for you.

A potential downside here to note is that it has a somewhat high expense ratio of 0.90%. This number is nearly 10 times larger than SPY, the grandfather of S&P 500 ETFs, and is pretty expensive for a product giving exposure to the market. Also, while the dividend rate on the S&P 500 is fairly low, investors must be aware of this added cost. As clearly stated in the prospectus, dividends which the index pays will be a negative impact upon the fund (as one would expect).

Put simply, SH is a straightforward ETF which allows you to hit “buy” in your brokerage to short the market. In my opinion short positions are likely better expressed through shorting or buying puts on a more liquid and active instrument like SPY, however some investors do prefer the peace of mind of buying rather than shorting an ETF (since shorting can theoretically have infinite risk). Due to the heightened expenses, I suggest that investors only maintain exposure to SH for strategic trades. And at this point, I believe that the odds really don’t favor downside in the market in the long run – as we’ll discuss in the next section.

S&P 500

To start this piece off, let me throw a bone to the market bears: I believe that in the short-term, the market is likely overbought to the upside and that we can expect a few days of selling from here.

Source: TradingView

As I read the chart, the market has been in a fairly strong trend for about a month with price breaking into new highs without seeing any sort of sustained pullback for several weeks. Unfortunately for the bulls, momentum is currently turning bearish (as seen by the MACD indicator). While no market indicator is perfect, a bearish turn in this indicator is generally associated with at least a few days of selling in the S&P 500. I believe a fair reading of the chart would be that price is likely overbought in the short-term and we can perhaps expect 1-2 weeks of selling in the market with price at minimum falling to test the level of resistance which was broken to establish this immediate trend – or abound 3580.

In the shortest of timeframes, I am bearish the market and therefore bullish SH. However, based on a few broad studies of price and market tendencies I have conducted, I believe that SH is likely headed higher over the medium to long term.

One of these metrics is seasonality.

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance data

In the above chart, I have calculated the historic probability that the S&P 500 rallied in any given month using the last 50 years of data. Put simply, while the year normally ends on a strong note (which is what we’ve seen in the past 2-3 months), the first four months of the year generally continue to see additional strength. To get an idea as per the magnitude of typical movements seen, here’s the average percent change in the S&P 500 during the year.

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance data

What this data tells me is that investors in the S&P 500 can expect to see gains through April. History very clearly shows that there’s a tendency in the market for prices to rise during this period which would mean that shorting – at least through April – is likely a bad play. To get an idea as per the returns investors have earned during this window, here are the cumulative earnings for the past few decades.

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance data

This chart shows the return an investor in the S&P 500 would earn if he or she had held only during January through April. If you decide to short SH over the first 4 months of 2021, this is the historic trend you are fighting.

If you are going to short in the first part of 2021, then the odds would suggest that your best bet is to take the trade during February. For example, here’s the cumulative return just earned by buying the market during this month.

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance data

All this said, the data very clearly shows that the edge lies in buying the market through at least April. For this reason, I suggest that holding SH at this point (unless you are a very short term trader) is not the best play.

An additional reason which I believe is bearish for shareholders in SH at this point is the clear trend of historic odds of price rising following the S&P 500 hitting new 6-month highs (which we’ve done over the past few weeks).

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance data

In the above chart, I have calculated the historic probability that the S&P 500 increased a certain number of months into the future grouped by if it has hit a new 6-month high or 6-month low. What the data essentially shows is that since we’ve hit new 6-month highs over the past few weeks, historically speaking at least, there’s about a 75-80% chance that the market will be higher 1 year from now.

There always are limits to historic analysis and the past can never perfectly inform the future, however there is a clear edge in the data that says we should be bullish the S&P 500 for the next year. For this reason, I believe that investors should avoid SH at this time.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.