Just over a week has passed since we wrote about Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF), casting the company as an 'Aggressive Buyer in a Sellers' Market'. We opined that Elemental Royalties is overpaying for three royalties it is purchasing from South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY). Our argument hinged mainly on our doubts regarding the quality of one of the royalties, and also on the cost of capital raised for this acquisition. Readers who haven't read this post are encouraged to do so before proceeding.

Since then we have had the opportunity to sit down with the company's CEO Mr Frederick Bell, and also with Mr Richard Evans, the company's VP Technical who had performed the DD on the three mentioned assets in Western Australia. These exchanges provided an opportunity to hear the company's take on the acquisition, and to discuss our concerns regarding the deal in more detail. As it turned out, the company is convinced that it paid a fair price for the three royalties (as opposed to what we deducted in our previous post), and it sees strategic benefits from expanding its portfolio.

We would like to share some thoughts stemming from these discussions with our readers in the following, and we will explain why we have not changed our view regarding the South32 acquisition and its implication.

Valuation - Focus Minerals' Laverton Project

Interestingly, this humble scribe was in relatively close agreement with Elemental Royalties with regards to the valuations of the Karlawinda and Western Queen royalties. However, we found significant differences when it came to putting a value on the Laverton project. Let's have a look at these differences.

Focus Minerals is an ASX-listed junior developing this project consisting of several ore sources feeding into the central Barnicoat mill. The red dots on the map below indicate the deposits to be included in the upcoming PFS; and out of these deposits Elemental is acquiring a 2% GRR on the Telegraph, Wedge, Beasley Creek, and Beasley Creek South deposits with a total indicated resource of just under 500Koz. The largest resource by far within this project is hosted by the Burtville and Karridale deposits, which are not subject to royalties in favor of Elemental Royalties.

The present value of the four royalty deposits will largely depend on what percentage of resources can be converted into reserves, and how mining is sequenced for the overall project. Assumptions regarding the conversion rate were very similar between our model and Elemental's; however, our assumptions differed when it came to the mine plan. Elemental Royalties assumed mining of the royalty pits right at the start of the mine plan due to the slightly higher grades of the associated resources; and we assumed a more drawn out schedule whereby ore from the royalty pits would be used as blending material to achieve an even grade profile throughout the mine life of the larger lower-grade pits to the South-East of the mill not covered by the royalty. Nevertheless, the different assumptions regarding the mine plan led to a difference in the respective NAVs that could be considered minor when compared to the difference that came from the consideration of the Lancefield mine which is also located on Elemental's royalty lands.

The Lancefield mine is a past-producing underground operation which still hosts a residual high-grade resource. Ore from this mine is refractory and can not be processed at the Barnicoat mill in its present state. It will therefore not be included in the upcoming PEA and we have discounted this asset for our valuation. Elemental Royalties on the other hand assigns significant value to this mine under the assumption that Focus Minerals will expand the mill to treat refractory ore and bring Lancefield to account.

We continue to view Lancefield as a very long shot. There are significant technical challenges in installing an oxidation facility to treat the ore, and the moderate size of the current resource hardly justifies such an investment in our opinion. We are not disputing the long-term potential of a Lancefield mine re-development, but contrary to Elemental Royalties we are hesitant to assign any noteworthy value to this scenario at this point.

Technical challenges and cost of the Lancefield expansion are not the only reasons for our conservative approach with regards to the Laverton project. The counterparty risk associated with Focus Minerals is also prompting us to tread cautiously in our valuation. This junior with a market cap of just A$61M is controlled by Chinese state-controlled Shandong Gold (OTC:SDGMF) (the same group is currently trying to acquire TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF)) and has been sitting on the Laverton project for close to a decade now with very little observable progress. A recent change of management has brought some movement, and we will see if more momentum develops after the release of the Laverton PFS in the near future.

Within Focus Minerals' portfolio the Laverton project is competing for capital with the Coolgardie project, and within the wider Shandong universe Focus is competing for capital with several other sites. Decision-making in general has been opaque to put it mildly, and it is still unclear whether or not Laverton will be given the go-ahead following the completion of the release of the PFS. Rising political tensions between Australia and China might well add to uncertainties in this context.

In summary, we stand by our valuation. We acknowledge the potential of the Laverton royalty, but we are also acutely aware of the risks.

The Maverix Analogy

Small royalty companies face a dilemma when financing acquisitions. The ability to raise capital with equity is often limited, and debt is a two-sided sword. The size of these companies renders them un-attractive for the larger banks, more often than not putting them at the merci of alternative capital providers. The cost of capital from these sources is often extremely high, and represents perhaps the most pertinent growth hurdle for these small-cap companies. Overcoming this particular hurdle requires ingenuity and risk taking on behalf of the many small royalty companies that have sprung up recently. In actual fact, we submit that this particular hurdle will separate the wheat from the chaff in the small-cap royalty niche.

Consider Maverix Metals (MMX) as a point in case, another royalty company which has managed to overcome this hurdle and grow to considerable size over the past few years. Back in 2017 Maverix negotiated a $20M credit facility with CEF (Capital Markets) Limited. The conditions seemed excessive at the time (8% interest rate, plus $~1M establishment fee payable in Maverix shares, plus a stand-by fee on un-drawn funds); however, in a shrewd move Maverix immediately deployed the fresh capital in a landmark deal, namely the cash flowing Karma mine royalty acquisition. This deal facilitated sufficient growth for Maverix to enter a league where the larger banks would finally take note and talk to the company. Within less than a year Maverix re-financed the CEF loan with a credit facility with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) at much more palatable conditions. The gamble had paid off: Maverix had used a loan shark to finance a transformational deal, and used its improved post-acquisition standing to switch to a sustainable financial arrangement.

Elemental Royalties seems to attempt a similar gambit with its $25M credit facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending II. The conditions are very onerous indeed, but Elemental management will look very clever if the current acquisition for which the capital is used will put the company in a position to negotiate a more palatable agreement with another lender. As much as Elemental Royalties would like to model itself against Maverix with the current acquisition, we see some important differences:

Maverix was already four times the market cap of Elemental Royalties when it took on the CEF loan; yet Elemental is asking for $25M when Maverix limited its loan to $20M. In terms of debt-equity ratios we see a modest 0.1 for Maverix; and 0.5 for Elemental Royalties.

Maverix' Karma royalty was immediately cash-flowing; whereas Elemental Royalties is using proceeds from the credit facility to purchase one royalty on a mine that is still in development (Karlawinda), another one where no construction decision has been made (Laverton), and a third royalty on an exploration project.

Maverix cash component of the interest payments amounted to less than 10% of annualized revenues; whereas Elemental will forward ~30% of next year's anticipated revenues to its lenders, and that's already assuming Karlawinda ramping up without delays.

On the positive, we note that cost of capital was close to 20% for Maverix (partly due to the hefty establishment fee and the rapid re-financing); and it will be in the order of 13% for Elemental - give or take - depending on if and when the company manages to re-finance.

Clearly, the Sprott loan comes with much higher stakes for Elemental Royalties than the CEF loan for Maverix. Elemental is much smaller than Maverix was at the time and therfore has further to go until it becomes eligible for a credit facility with a larger bank; the relative financial burden is much heavier for Elemental Royalties; and there is a significant development and counterparty risk component for Elemental Royalties which Maverix avoided.

In our view, Elemental Royalties is playing a high-stakes game with its Sprott loan. The company will look very clever if it succeeds with its apparent plan to re-finance the facility quickly; and it will be in trouble if it doesn't.

Summary & Investment Thesis

We see no reason to change our view from the previous post. Here are our main points:

Elemental Royalties is over-paying for the three royalties;

cost of capital is too expensive and associated with too much risk for our liking.

We wish Elemental Royalties all the luck they need to succeed, and we thank management for the frank discussions. And we will be happy to watch the company from the sidelines going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.