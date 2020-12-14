Honeywell's EPS growth has not matched share price growth over the last three years, resulting in multiple expansion far above historical levels.

Investment Review: Honeywell International

Returns from investment in Honeywell International Inc.(HON) shares over the last six years have been exceptionally good for investors buying and holding through to the present. This strong performance can be largely attributed to strong share price growth since the end of 2018. However, this strong share price growth has not been matched by EPS growth at similar rates. Current P/E ratio of 29.90 is far above historical levels, and does not provide much hope for multiple expansion to drive further share price increases. That leaves only EPS growth to fuel further share price increases. A total of 16 analysts provide EPS estimates for Honeywell for SA Premium. Even the highest EPS estimates are insufficient to drive positive returns, without the benefit of excessively high multiples. Multiple contraction is a strong possibility for Honeywell, and now is possibly an optimal time to realize the very good profits from buying and holding over the last six years.

Please read on for my in-depth analysis of the past, present and potential future financial performance of Honeywell.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the Dec. 10 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 10, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 5.04% (line 41). This growth rate is lower than the target 7% return due to estimated dividends receivable. Honeywell has a current dividend yield of 1.71% (line 37). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Honeywell, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 10, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. From Part 1, it can be seen that adding projected EPS growth rate to a dividend yield can give an approximation of potential total return, subject to changes in P/E ratio and growth in the dividend yield on cost.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Honeywell, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 11.2% through end of 2022 and the 7% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decreased P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Honeywell, the share price would need to increase by $57.51 from $177.00 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $234.51 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $234.51, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Honeywell, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $177.00*(1+2.7%)^3 = $191.53

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $191.53*(1+22.4%) = $234.51

The increase of $14.53 ($191.53 minus $177.00) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase, the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $42.98 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($234.51 minus $191.53) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Honeywell's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Honeywell

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Dec. 10, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Honeywell. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Sept. 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There's are 16 analysts covering Honeywell through end of 2022.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Honeywell is conservatively indicated to return between negative (10.2)% and negative (5.2)% average per year through the end of 2022. The negative (10.2)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the negative (5.2)% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative (8.5)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Honeywell, the indicative returns range from negative (4.2)% to positive 1.0%, with consensus negative (2.4)%. These indicative returns suggest to me the shares are very much overpriced at present.

Review Of Historical Performance For Honeywell

Honeywell: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Honeywell shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been excellent for investors buying shares in Honeywell over the last six years. For all eight of the cases above, returns have been in the double digits, ranging from 15.9% to 29.3%. Based on those results, investors might well ask, what is there not to like about Honeywell? I believe this is a case where investors should heed that warning “past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.” The truth is excessive share price growth has been driving these outsize returns. Table 1 (lines 22 and 23) shows EPS growth for 2016 to 2019 was just 7.71% average per year, but share price growth over the same period averaged 16.86% per year. To earn even a meager return of 1.0% from now through end of 2022, EPS growth must be at the high end of analysts' estimates, and share price growth must continue to exceed EPS growth by a wide margin. Mispricing of stocks can continue for lengthy periods, just do not be left holding the shares when reality dawns. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Honeywell's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Honeywell Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows a decrease in Net assets used in operations of $25 million, and an increase in net debt of $606 million. This had a combined effect of a decrease in Shareholders' Equity of $631 million over the 3.75 years, Jan. 1, 2017 through end of Sept. 30, 2020. This decrease of $631 million in shareholders' funds is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Honeywell Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with Honeywell.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2020 -

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $21,074 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $28.31.

Over the 3.75 years there is a $3,201 million difference between non-GAAP and GAAP earnings. Most of the difference can be attributed to tax reform adjustments in 2017.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $2,372 million for 27.5 million shares issued to employees. The issue of these shares was more than offset by 86.6 million shares repurchased for $13,438 million. There was a significant difference between the amount of $2,372 million charged against net income, and the estimated $3,960 million market value of shares issued to staff. The difference of $1,588 million has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income. In accounting terms, this is a material difference.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported earnings of $21,074 million (EPS $28.31) has reduced to $15,825 million ($21.43 per share) net income from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

The $3,960 million value of the shares issued to staff, and $1,740 million addition to equity from spin-offs can be added to the $15,825 million from operations. That makes a net total of $21,525 million added to shareholders' equity over the 3.75 year period.

$13,438 million was expended on share repurchases, and $8,718 million was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend, a total distribution of $22,156 million. The difference of $631 million between the $21,525 million added to equity and the $22,156 million distributions equates to the reduction in equity per Table 5.1 above.

Due to numbers of shares repurchased being more than shares issued to employees, share count reduced by 59.1 million over the 3.75-year period.

Honeywell: Summary and Conclusions

It's a truism, no matter how good a business, it's possible to pay too much for the shares of that business. This is what I see with Honeywell. In Tables 1 to 3, I have modeled rate of return projections under various scenarios. My conclusion is, unless present high P/E multiples remain far above historical levels, returns will be inadequate. It may well be that this popular stock will attract high multiples far into the future. But the exposure to risk of multiple contraction is present now. It may be a case of only those first out the gate will realize the profits accumulated over many years.

