The market remains excessively bearish on Embraer, with the current market cap implying the defense and executive businesses are zeroed out in the valuation.

Embraer (ERJ) doesn't get quite as much attention as its aviation peers, but I think the stock might work at these levels. There are some unknowns, for instance, the Boeing (BA) arbitration, but I think the commercial and services businesses more than justify the current market cap, leaving the defense and executive businesses as free options. And with new KC-390 orders and other defense projects in the pipeline likely to boost margins as well, I see ample upside at current valuations.

Revised 10-year Outlook Outlines the Opportunities Ahead

Embraer recently outlined its 10-year (post-COVID) aviation outlook, examining passenger demand for air travel and new aircraft deliveries. Interestingly, Embraer sees the short-term impact of COVID as having long-term implications for new aircraft demand going forward. Here's a flow chart that nicely frames how Embraer is thinking of passenger behavior post-COVID:

Source: Embraer Market Outlook

It isn't all doom and gloom, though - per the report, sector trends post-COVID present new opportunities for Embraer, with the growing importance of domestic and regional airline networks the key highlight. In particular, aircraft with up to 150 seats (Embraer's main product segment) will be crucial in driving an industry-wide recovery, which bodes well for narrowbody aircraft manufacturers like Embraer. Worldwide demand is forecasted to drive 5,500 new aircraft (75% replacement demand/25% growth), equivalent to $350bn in market value.

Source: Embraer Market Outlook

Capitalizing on the Post-COVID Trends

There are some interesting numbers backing Embraer's revised market outlook as well - it expects volumes through the decade to come in ~20% lower than the prior year's outlook (see 2019 deck here), implying COVID has brought about some structural changes to volumes. But trends like right-sizing and regionalization do favor narrowbody manufacturers like Embraer, and given these trends are also favorable for turboprops, don't be surprised to see Embraer make its next strategic step into the latter segment.

Source: Embraer Market Outlook

As part of the turboprop push, management is currently looking into potential partnerships in turboprops with the likes of Saab. Expect more of the same going forward as management is primarily focused on project-led alliances and stressed that its commercial unit is not for sale as it looks to build out its leadership in the up-to-150 segment. Given it's still early days on the partnership front, though, the potential impact on the company is hard to gauge, though any favorable developments would be an upside risk.

Crisis Response Done, Now Eyeing Recovery and Growth

Embraer has done a fair bit to de-risk the balance sheet thus far, raising ~$750m in bonds, using ~$250m to refinance and extend the 2022 and 2023 maturities, as well as ~$500m to strengthen its liquidity position. This leaves the company with a $2.2bn cash position in 3Q20, which should allow the company to re-focus on growth in FY21 onward.

Source: 3Q20 Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, management has laid out a new strategy for the medium-term - while FY20 was focused on sustaining liquidity and restructuring, FY21 will be a recovery year with management looking to drive efficiencies and reap the benefits of a lower cost structure. This will then allow the company to embark on its FY22-FY25 growth plans, including increased sales efforts as well as the development of a more diversified product line via innovation and partnerships.

Source: 3Q20 Investor Presentation

Lack of Cancelations Signals Resilience

As of 3Q20, Embraer reported 28 aircraft deliveries (vs. 44 in 3Q19), comprising seven commercial jets and 21 bizjet deliveries (vs. 17 commercial and 27 bizjets in 3Q19). Unsurprisingly, the total backlog also declined $300m sequentially to $15.1bn mainly due to a lower commercial firm order backlog as Embraer reported no new orders.

3Q20 3Q19 YoY Commercial Aviation Deliveries 7 17 -59% Executive Aviation Deliveries 21 27 -22% Light Jets Deliveries 19 15 27% Large Jets Deliveries 2 4 -83% Total Deliveries 28 44 -36%

Source: Company Filings

Clearly, Embraer is feeling the pain from a sharp downturn in commercial travel, but on a more positive note, Embraer has not had any cancelations YTD. By comparison, Boeing has had 460 cancellations YTD, while Airbus has had 76 YTD. This somewhat validates what Embraer outlined in its outlook - the regional aviation segment, where Embraer primarily operates, remains resilient and is well-positioned to lead the recovery as economies reopen.

Source: 3Q20 Investor Presentation

Significant (and Free) Optionality on Offer

At current valuations, I think Embraer offers a lot of value on a sum-of-parts basis. Recall that Embraer carved out its commercial unit prior to the Boeing JV, with the deal valued by both companies at $4.2bn. Post-cancellation, though, Embraer is reintegrating the commercial division and even using fairly conservative assumptions (post-FY22 demand recovery and a structurally lower post-COVID baseline), the commercial division alone accounts for much of the current equity value.

Some of the reintegration will benefit the services segment (e.g., MRO) as well, while the executive segment should suffer an outsized impact due to COVID. That said, the defense business should remain strong, and with the KC-390 entering service, the segment should see some margin expansion going forward. Yet, the current valuation seems to discount Embraer (ex-commercial and services), implying executive and defense are essentially free call options here. For context, both segments are on track to clear ~$100m in EBIT by FY23e by my estimates.

Downside risks include FX fluctuations, price competition in key segments, weak post-COVID bizjet demand, as well as execution on the several new programs in development.

USD 'm Comments Market Cap @ 10th Dec 1,310 (-) Commercial 2,156 DCF (-) Services 1,150 15x FY22e EBITDA (+) FY22e Net Debt & Minority Interest 2,040 = Implied Equity Value (Embraer ex-Commercial & Services) 44

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.