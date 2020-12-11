JD Health International, Inc. Public Offering: Sign Of The Times

In today's world, information grows and spreads at a pace that is unbelievable, and this is why investors must stay alert.

Investors need to be aware of what is going on in this space in their own countries, but they must also pay attention to what is happening elsewhere.

But, this kind of investment is what is evolving today as technology attempts to meet the needs of the world, and enter markets that are not being well served.

Here is a new Chinese tech group coming public that operates in the area of telemedicine, a space that has not advanced that much in the rest of the world.

JD Health International Inc., one of China’s top telemedicine providers and a subsidiary of JD.com, an e-commerce group, had a public offering on Tuesday, raised $3.5 billion, and saw its stock rise by 56 percent.

JD Health began online consultations less than three years ago. JD will retain majority ownership of JD Heath and JD Health will remain a subsidiary of JD.com.

Current market value… about $44 billion. This compares with Alibaba Health Information Technology m Ltd., which has a market value of only $41 billion. Note that Ping An and Tencent, two other Chinese tech giants, are also players in this space.

Investors… take a look at the future.

The World Is Global

Whether or not we like the way China runs its government, China is a major player in the global economy. China realizes that it must play with the “big boys” if it is going to be a real leader in the world and its leaders realize, unlike leaders in Russia and elsewhere, that in order to really be a leader in this modern world, markets must be open enough so that the country is fully competitive with the rest of the world.

And, the rest of the world must accept…and deal with…a China that they must compete against.

The case of JD Health International is a perfect example of the existing situation.

“China is a perfect test bed for digital medicine,” so says the Financial Times.

The Financial Times article goes on to say that in China, public healthcare is under-resourced, the private sphere is sufficiently open, and there is a large ageing population,

And, China has the technology.

Over the past year, the application of this technology has soared due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. JD Health, along with other big tech operations in China, stepped up.

Company History

JD Health, coming from a leading e-commerce company, started out as an online healthcare product and pharmaceutical retailer.

However, it has spread its wings. As of June 2020, the company is reported as having 72.5 million annual active users. This is up from 53.5 million one year ago.

It’s market is not limited in that it sells to bother businesses and consumers. It has a 30-minute drug delivery service.

In August, the opened an online primary care channel and wants to serve 50 million Chinese families over the coming five years.

Telemedicine services are free. In the first six months of 2020, approximately 90,000 online consultations took place daily. This represents a six-fold increase from the same time quarter in 2019. Eighty percent of corporate revenues come from healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

Model For Others

This kind of a performance is not going to go unnoticed.

I write all the time about information growing and spreading. What JD Health International is doing is getting recognition. Others will follow.

Investors will also recognize this information and will also follow.

It is reported in the Wall Street Journal that individual investors placed orders for more than 420 times the stock offered them.

Institutional buyers provided more than 31 times the shares they were allotted.

Certainly, this kind of performance will not just stay in China. And, this is the whole foundation for the transformation going on around the world. This kind of information will not just remain in China.

The impact of initiatives like this are also seen in ventures like Ant Group Company Ltd. whose IPO of $35 billion just got pulled this fall. Regardless, Ant Group is touted as the world’s highest-valued FinTech company, and is helping the world change things, like in the payments area.

But, Ant’s experience with the Chinese regulators must be absorbed by companies similar to JD Health. Ant grew up as a tech company and then moved into the world of finance. As it grew and grew and grew, its impact on the financial world became recognized. Chinese regulators stopped the Ant IPO because they believe that Ant’s operations in finance had to be more closely regulated.

Many analysts are warning that JD Health and others are facing a similar oversight from the regulatory side, especially with all the success and all the money that is coming to them. And, this possibility must always be in the minds of investors. In these “new” areas where regulations and regulators have fallen behind developments, investment opportunities can always be upset as people realize what the situation is and then try and catch up with the world.

Investment Opportunities

Still, this space is an important one for investors to closely watch. This is the future. And, although it may be starting in China, it will be coming to the rest of the world…sooner or later.

Furthermore, it is important for investors to see how the pandemic has impacted what is taking place. The world is changing and it is changing much more rapidly than anyone could have imagined. And, knowledge of these changes in far-away places like China, is spreading throughout the world faster than anyone could have imagined.

The take away from this is that information is growing and spreading at a faster pace than ever,

As a consequence, investors need to be aware of initiatives like the ones being put forward by JD Health International. A lot of money is going to be made by a lot of people that keep their eyes and ears open…globally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.