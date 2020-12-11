A series of recent WASDE reports in a row have been positive for the corn market.

Corn doesn't look expensive compared to the current price of wheat or soybeans.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Source: TradingView

Seasonality

The current corn futures price is well above its five-year range. In such a situation, this suggests that the market is extremely positive.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Corn-Wheat-Soybean Spread

Corn is still relatively cheaper than wheat:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

And cheaper than soybeans:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

I want to note that corn and soybeans are highly correlated with each other:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

This correlation is even stronger than that between corn and wheat:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, corn doesn't look expensive compared to the current price of wheat or soybeans. It should also be remembered that the soybean market predominantly affects the corn market.

U.S. Export

Export rates continue to provide strong support to the market. As of the first week of December, the accumulated volume of exported corn together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 39.68 million tons:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Or 58.9% of the current USDA forecast:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Supply And Demand

The USDA report, published on December 10, generally confirmed the trend of increasing deficit in the global corn market. Indeed, the dynamics are surprising. In May, the USDA forecast assumed a surplus of 25 million tons. Now, a deficit of 14.45 million tons is expected.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

It is noteworthy that a similar situation is observed in the soybean market:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Fundamental Price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures. This relationship makes it possible to judge the fundamental state of the corn market.

And from this point of view, we can conclude that the current corn futures price is undervalued:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

If you look exclusively at the US corn market, the price also does not seem high:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Funds

Funds' current net position on corn (CBOT) remains the highest in five years:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

There are still no clear signs that they have started taking profits:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Bottom Line

Fundamentally, the corn market is undervalued. This undervaluation is constantly growing in the current marketing year. In my opinion, the November market correction failed. The market is probably still bullish. The recent rise in the oil market is positive for corn as it means higher ethanol prices (which is made from corn). Fund's record long corn position poses a risk to the market. But they are not selling yet.

So, I think the Corn ETF still has upside potential to $15 in January.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.