Energy's Outperformance To Tech Is One For The History Books

As some of the historic data indicate to us, the cycle has already turned. And as we said in our "Don't Miss the Forest for the Trees" article, investors should always remember that the energy sector is a cyclical business and that cycle has turned. So while the outperformance has been a historic one by all accounts, it will continue.

Our biased view (derived from our fundamental understanding of the oil cycle we are in) is that energy will continue to outperform tech. Historic valuations and justified trading multiples in earnings 10-15 years out should scream bubble, but the anatomy of a bubble is that participants in the bubble don't believe they are in a bubble.

And as the legendary David Einhorn said in his Q3 letter, "Bubbles tend to topple under their own weight."

The fundamental reasons for why energy stocks and energy prices should continue to improve are well explained. So it's the process in which this plays out that we want to-figure-out.

There's an awful lot of similarities between the way energy is outperforming tech compared to that of 2000.

Welcome to the outperformance edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Energy stocks staged the largest one-month rally in history following Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 vaccine announcement. At the end of October, we noted at the time that one of the strangest things happened between energy and tech:

Clearly, at the time of the tweet, the dataset is extremely short, so there was no way of knowing what was to follow. But there's definitely a bit of a rhyming thing going on between tech and energy.

Fast forwarding a month later:

And the resemblances are getting eerily similar. The underperformance we saw in tech vs. energy in both months following the October data point was -18.26% vs. -19.55%.

This time around, we also have much of the same bubble mania frenzy in "work from home" names, food delivery companies, and electric vehicle companies. While there's never an exact corollary, the music sounds awfully similar.

From our viewpoint (and biased), the outperformance in energy versus tech is only the beginning. There are a host of fundamental reasons to start with but rather than focusing on the things people already know like:

No more non-OPEC production growth.

US shale entering an era of inability to access capital and constrained growth.

Insufficient spare capacity on the horizon as demand continues to climb (note Asian oil demand already higher y-o-y despite COVID).

Or just the fact that there's been no capex investment leading to peak oil supply far faster than peak oil demand. (See Rystad Piece Here)

We will instead focus on the technical aspects of things.

Now, before some of you scream chart crime, take a look at the overlay between the build-up of the outperformance in tech vs. energy in 2000 vs. 2020.

Source: Stockcharts.com, HFI Research

While the overlay will never be exact and should never be exact (because of different price points and eras), the trend should be broadly the same.

Just purely from a chart perspective, the bursting of this "bubble" still has a long way to go before reaching a normal point. Like all bubbles, there's always a hint of truth in there to start the momentum. The Tech sector has gone through fundamental and structural changes since 2000. With large mega-cap tech names dominating sectors and generating an enormous amount of free cash flow, the outperformance between tech and energy was sustainable at first.

But like all bubbles, the narrative gets blown completely out of proportion, and the end result is where people start making up stories to justify the means. Buying something on 2035 earnings is not a sound investment, especially after the events of 2020 has proven to all economic and financial forecasters.

And so like all bubbles, the price action has to first turn before people start questioning their sanity. Then, momentum begets momentum, and so on and so forth. As David Einhorn wrote in his Q3 letter on the mechanics of a bubble:

What matters in a bubble is market psychology, not valuation. Valuation is irrelevant; that's what makes it a bubble. Jeremy Grantham has done some of the best work on bubbles and by his criteria, this one is a "Real McCoy." The question at hand is where are we in the psychology of this bubble? On March 10, 2000, nobody knew that it was the top. Even by September 2000, it wasn't clear. There was no obvious event that marked the top. Only in hindsight do people try to back fit an explanation. Bubbles tend to topple under their own weight. Everybody is in. The last short has covered. The last buyer has bought (or bought massive amounts of weekly calls). The decline starts and the psychology shifts from greed to complacency to worry to panic. Our working hypothesis, which might be disproven, is that September 2, 2020 was the top and the bubble has already popped. If so, investor sentiment is in the process of shifting from greed to complacency. We have adjusted our short book accordingly including adding a fresh bubble basket of mostly second-tier companies and recent IPOs trading at remarkable valuations.

And this chart probably lays it out the best. So the road ahead won't be a direct straight line down. You need a ferocious rally first in tech vs. energy to "draw" the investors in believing that a return to normal is upon us only to fall severely once again. You can also see this in our 2000 tech vs. energy chart as well.

Conclusion

Our biased view (derived from our fundamental understanding of the oil cycle we are in) is that energy will continue to outperform tech. Historic valuations and justified trading multiples in earnings 10-15 years out should scream bubble, but the anatomy of a bubble is that participants in the bubble don't believe they are in a bubble.

As some of the historic data indicate to us, the cycle has already turned. And as we said in our "Don't Miss the Forest for the Trees" article, investors should always remember that the energy sector is a cyclical business and that cycle has turned. So while the outperformance has been a historic one by all accounts, it will continue.

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIST OF ENERGY STOCKS NOT DISCUSSED IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.