The stock is a buy on weakness due to growth in other 5G-adjacent product areas.

Qualcomm should still obtain royalty rates for the handsets considering the FTC case was dismissed.

Anybody invested in Qualcomm (QCOM) after this rally to decade highs above $150 has to worry about Apple (AAPL) developing their own 5G modems. This risk has always existed considering Apple bought the modem unit from Intel (INTC). My investment thesis remains bullish on the long-term prospects of Qualcomm while realizing the iPhone maker could become a thorn in the side of the wireless technology giant in the near future.

Apple Deal

Back in mid-2019, Apple signed a licensing and chip deal with Qualcomm to end years of litigation. The direct license agreement covers six years while the chipset deal was listed as a multi-year agreement.

The license deal started on April 1, 2019 so the deal runs until March 31, 2025. The multi-year chip deal is less certain, but the deal really didn't start until recently with the launch of the 5G iPhone using Snapdragon modems.

Prior versions of the iPhone use Intel modems. The failure of Intel to make competitive 5G modems caused the chip company to exit the business and sell the division with 2,200 employees and 17,000 wireless technology patents to Apple last year for only $1 billion.

The key aspect for Qualcomm shareholders of the Apple deal was the projection of a $2 boost to EPS from this deal. The primary benefit is the license deal estimates to cover up to $1.50 of the benefit and this part of the deal appears solid.

At the time, the biggest worry to investors was the likelihood that Apple would develop competitive 5G modems by 2025 matching the license deal term. The new reports from a couple of weeks ago had the technology giant using 5G modems in either iPhones or iPads or both by 2021.

Apple Risk

In theory, the risk to Qualcomm is low due to the license agreement and legal standards. The FTC had their case thrown out of court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to reconsider the decision. The court decision is important since Apple settled with Qualcomm and agreed to make a $4.7 billion catchup payment.

Apple can develop their own modems, but the technology would almost certainly utilize patents from Qualcomm triggering the ongoing license payment. The technology giant would save paying the wireless giant for modems, but Apple would still be stuck with the royalty fee which is a big part of why Intel chose to exit the sector. The company couldn't generate decent margins with the royalty costs.

The biggest risk to Qualcomm is Apple pulling back on paying royalties again. The stock is down over $10 today on news of Johny Srouji, Senior V.P. of Hardware Technologies, pointing out the company had kicked off the development of an internal cellular modem.

As pointed above, this news isn't exactly unexpected. Apple bought the Intel modem unit last year for this very reason. The company has even regularly hired Qualcomm employees to pursue creating internal modems. In addition, Apple just replaced Intel chips in Macs suggesting again that the technology giant is serious about internal chip development to remove reliance and cost from external suppliers.

The biggest question is whether Apple can actually build a better modem than Qualcomm. Intel long struggled to achieve this goal.

Qualcomm is quickly moving beyond a reliance on chips for smartphones. Cowen Analyst Matthew Ramsay is bullish on 5G-adjacent products reaching sales of $4.1 billion this year after the wireless technology company reported sales of only $3.0 billion in just ended FY20.

In addition, Automotive is becoming a key sector with FY24 sales target of $1.5 billion, up from only $0.64 billion last fiscal year. Revenues from these categories will help offset any lost revenue from Apple handsets.

My EPS target tops $8 and losing Apple handset modem sales in FY21 isn't a huge loss. As long as the licensing part remains solid, the stock will rally from these levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple remains problematic. The company appears to have no case for avoiding licensing fees considering the end of the FTC case and the license agreement with Qualcomm. The stock is a buy on weakness due to growth in IoT and Automotive while the market is too focused on Apple.

