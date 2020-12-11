This is not the end of it. Expect action from Congress, who can do much more than the executive branch. Every tech mega-cap is at risk.

The lesson of the Microsoft trial is that this will take a very long time, and the tech landscape may have drastically changed by the time it is over.

The FTC and numerous state AGs have filed an antitrust case against Facebook alleging they have used their monopoly position to take out potential competitors.

FTC v. Facebook

Stake in the Ground

The FTC complaint against Facebook, joined by 46 state Attorneys General plus D.C. and Guam, is the first real blow against big tech from the executive branch. Even California is suing one its largest corporations. The Justice Department’s case against Google (GOOG) is a much less serious thing. It is very narrow, obviously rushed for the election, and lacks the state support we see with the Facebook (FB) complaint. While the Google case may not have legs, this one certainly does.

The claim centers around two things:

Facebook used its scale to buy up apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, that posed a significant challenge to their monopoly in social networking.

Facebook used the terms for the Facebook Platform to discourage competition, and cut off oxygen to any promising competitors.

We'll talk a little more about requested remedies, but in their list, “B” was for “Bombshell”:

FTC v. Facebook

There’s more, and some of it is open-ended and potentially very impactful.

But like with the Google case, the lessons of US v. Microsoft (MSFT) apply:

This will take a very long time. US v. Microsoft was almost 6 years from first complaint to the final settlement.

There will be many twists and turns.

By the time it is over, the tech landscape may have changed to an extent that the case seems a little besides the point. Tech moves faster than the courts.

The cost to Microsoft was mostly in loss of corporate focus, and the creation of a bunker mentality.

Just a warning. I am not a lawyer, and I am not going to comment on the legal aspects of any of this. I certainly have my own opinions about what should be legal, but I have no idea if any of it "violates Section 2 of the Sherman Act and thus constitutes an unfair method of competition in violation of Section 5(NYSE:A) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(A).”

Onward.

Next-Level Silicon Valley Paranoid

It is better to buy than compete. We can likely always just buy any competitive startups. I remember your internal post about how Instagram was our threat and not Google+. You were basically right. One thing about startups though is you can often acquire them. [Instagram leaves Facebook] very behind in both functionality and brand on how one of the core use cases of Facebook will evolve in the mobile world… We might consider paying a lot of money. [Facebook] Snap might be a good first step but we’d be very behind in both functionality and brand on how one of the core use cases of Facebook will evolve in the mobile world, which is really scary and why we might want to consider paying a lot of money for this. [I]’m the most worried about messaging. WhatsApp is already ahead of us in messaging in the same way Instagram was ‘ahead’ of us in photos… I’d pay $1b for them if we could get them. Even if some new competitors spring up, buying Instagram, Path, Foursquare, etc now will give us a year or more to integrate their dynamics before anyone can get close to their scale again. Within that time, if we incorporate the social mechanics they were using, those new products won’t get much traction since we’ll already have their mechanics deployed at scale. [On Twitter (TWTR) turning down their offer] I was looking forward to the extra time that would have given us to get our product in order without having to worry about a competitor growing. If [my analytical] framework holds true, then we should expect apps like Instagram to be able to grow quite large… We should perhaps be more open to buying these companies than we currently seem to be. One business questions [sic] I’ve been thinking about recently is how much we should be willing to pay to acquire mobile app companies like Instagram and Path that are building networks that are competitive with our own. -Witness for the prosecution, Mark Zuckerberg. FTC V. Facebook

The most damning parts of the FTC complaint come straight from Mark Zuckerberg’s emails. I am very much accustomed to the paranoid style of Silicon Valley leadership, but this is some next-level stuff. The story the FTC tells for both acquisitions is the same:

This all comes at a time when Facebook was really struggling to pivot to mobile. Their mobile app was just awful.

An app at a key user access point like photos or messaging came out and was very successful. Users grew quickly.

Zuckerberg noticed before anyone else at the company, and pushed engineering to make a competing product to squelch the competition.

Zuckerberg becomes afraid that these apps will slowly add social-media features that will compete with Facebook. That they are at very common access points, photos and messages, reduces friction a lot.

They were just as afraid that Apple or Google would buy them.

The internal competitor doesn't develop fast enough for Zuckerberg’s taste, and he shifts his focus to overpaying for the company if necessary as the competitor continues to grow on mobile. As you see, he is very explicit that it is to stop a viable competitor from developing.

They do just that.

There were many people at the time who were saying these acquisitions at the prices they paid could only be understood as defensive moves. But the picture painted is even one step beyond that. My favorite detail is that on April 3, 2012, Zuckerberg sent an email to an engineer on their photo app team urging them to push up the release date. There must have been a lot of sleepless nights for the team between then and 6 days later when they announced the Instagram acquisition.

The Mark Zuckerberg depicted by the FTC is a guy whose antennae are very sensitive to competing products that could evolve into Facebook competitors, and this paranoid leadership style seeps down into the rest of the organization. They even purchased Onavo, a “free” VPN that logged and tracked all user activity, so they could keep track of what was rising in popularity. They are ready to overpay if they have to, and ready to move fast to do it. He understood that the biggest threat to Facebook would not come head on from another social network like Google+, but from one of these common access points that evolved into more. Of course, once acquired, they stopped the apps from developing in a direction that might compete with Facebook.

None of the quotes from others are like the words from Zuckerberg’s own keyboard.

Is any of this a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act? Heck if I know, but on the facts, it will be hard for Facebook to challenge any of this when the most damning stuff comes from the founder and CEO. He is very explicit. They will have to argue the law.

The Facebook Platform

The second part of the FTC complaint relates to the Facebook Platform, and this has very wide-ranging implications for other companies, pretty much anyone with an app store. That covers a lot these days, but the biggest players are Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL) and the game console makers Sony (SNE), Microsoft and Nintendo.

The FTC’s case is summed up here:

Between 2011 and 2018, Facebook made Facebook Platform, including certain commercially significant APIs, available to developers only on the condition that their apps neither competed with Facebook (including, at relevant times, by “replicating core functionality” of Facebook Blue or Facebook Messenger), nor promoted competitors. Facebook punished apps that violated these conditions by cutting off their use of commercially significant APIs, hindering their ability to develop into stronger competitive threats to Facebook Blue.

The example that sounds the worst is Path, because it links with the first set of charges. After multiple failed overtures to purchase Path, Facebook cut off their access to Facebook Platform APIs, and their growth slowed significantly. Path is no longer with us.

This is hardly a legal opinion, but I find this argument much less convincing than the acquisitions. It is one thing to squelch competition, but I’m not sure why Facebook should be required to host their competition, and actively abet them. Added to this is that Facebook ended most of the policies the FTC objects to in 2018. The complaint gets around that by rightfully pointing out that they only did it under pressure from the UK, but I’m not sure why that matters in 2020.

That’s not a legal opinion, and so I can’t tell you what a judge will decide. But I can tell you that if this part goes against Facebook, there are some big players with a lot of risk.

Apple’s App Store comes with a ton of restrictions, most of which are related to security and privacy. But Apple has always hated third party runtimes, and except for their brief AJAX flirtation, have long pushed developers hard to use their tools to develop native apps. My opinion is that this is a matter of taste — they think these runtime apps are terrible — but it’s easy to make the argument that Apple is trying to prevent competing platforms from developing on their devices.

Google Play comes with far fewer restrictions on developers, so they face much less scrutiny there.

The game console makers are probably the most at risk. These are the most heavily restricted platforms there are. If this part of the case were to go against Facebook, these platforms would be a target-rich environment for lawyers.

Remedies

In their “Prayer for Relief,” the FTC breaks out the big guns. They want Facebook to divest Instagram, Whatsapp, “and such other relief sufficient to restore the competition that would exist absent the conduct alleged in the Complaint.” That’s pretty open-ended.

Other restrictions:

Prior notice and approval of all acquisitions

Enjoining “anticompetitive conditions” on API access. That is open ended and open to a wide range of interpretations.

“Any other equitable relief necessary to restore competition and remedy the harm to competition caused by Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct described above.” That is so broad as to be almost meaningless.

The Lessons of US v. Microsoft

US v. Microsoft holds a lot of lessons for us. The facts of the case were closer to the Google suit, but the underlying story is the same for all three. A very large tech company with monopoly position in a relevant market uses that position to stop competing products from emerging.

The first lesson is that this will take a very long time. Leaving out the 1993 consent decree which was the precursor, it took almost 6 years from the first complaint to the final settlement. It spanned two administrations and by that time there was also a new Attorney General who was much less interested in the case.

The final settlement did not even address the Internet Explorer issue at the heart of the case. But that leads us to the next lesson: by the time the case was finally over, the issues that seemed so crucial in the 1990s were sort of besides the point in 2004 when it finally drew to a close.

The thing that Microsoft most feared happened. The internet became a giant platform it could not control. But Windows and Office maintained their monopoly positions.

But then two other things happened. The first was in 2007 with the launch of iPhone and the mobile revolution. Now, far more devices run on Google or Apple operating systems. That almost all PCs still ship with Windows and Microsoft’s browser is sort of besides the point.

Then in 2008, Google released Chrome. Even though Microsoft’s browser remained the default on Windows, it was surpassed by Windows Chrome by 2012, and now Chrome dominates on PCs. Additionally, the app ecosystem made the web and browsers less relevant by the same time.

So even without court action, Microsoft’s power to control software was curtailed by two types of competition. Apple changed the playing field, the kind of thing Facebook is guarding against, and Google just made a much better product that won over the market. So by the time this trial reaches its conclusion years from now, what will Facebook look like? What will the tech landscape look like? Think about the last 5-6 years, and the changes in tech seem like a lifetime. This all may be besides the point.

And that brings us to the final lesson of US v. Microsoft, and this is a counterfactual. Microsoft became all-absorbed by this case for a long period. It also changed their behavior, trying to keep a more positive public face as the trial wore on year after year. So the question is whether Microsoft would have better fought off the challenges of the late 2000s had they not been so absorbed in their case for years. It’s something to think about with Facebook, whether they can fight this off for years, and still do business they way they would like at the same time.

The Long Road

I’m not that sure that the Google case is going anywhere in a Biden administration. It was reported that the career lawyers at the Department of Justice were very much against filing now, but Attorney General Bill Barr forced them at the behest of his boss. It is obviously rushed, narrow, and internally contradictory. Not many state Attorneys General joined in.

But that’s not the case with the Facebook case, with all the Democratic state AGs on board. This will keep going in the Biden FTC. There is a very long road here, and I may burn up a few keyboards on it before it’s over. Remember also that it may go as far as 2025, and who knows who will be President then. Stay tuned.

I think the biggest risk to Facebook is not what happens at the end of that long road, but the loss of focus along the way. Their success can partially be attributed to Zuckerberg’s laser-like focus that trickles down to the entire organization. Can they keep that up? Stay tuned.

Finally, you may have noticed that in the intro I said that this was “the first real blow against big tech from the executive branch.” But that’s not where it ends. There is a growing call on both sides of the aisle in Congress to “do something about Big Tech.” Right now, no one can agree what that something should be, but should there ever be agreement, Congress can do much more than the executive branch can.

Stay tuned. This is going to be a saga, and every tech company with a large market cap has risk in one way or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.