In this article, I make the case that you should own TD stock if you like yield and growth.

TD faces some risks because of the COVID-19 situation, but they are not enough to damage the bullish thesis on the stock.

What an incredible year The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has had in 2020. After seeing its earnings decline 51% in the Spring, the company delivered stellar fourth-quarter earnings, with EPS up year over year.

As of this writing, TD stock yielded 4.18%. That's a juicy yield that any dividend investor should pay attention to. But it's not the only reason to own Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. As I will argue in this article, TD offers a winning combination of growth and value, making it a solid dividend growth play. To get things started, let's look at the bank's competitive landscape.

North American Financial Landscape

The competitive dynamics in TD Bank's markets contribute to the thesis that the bank is a solid dividend growth play. To see how, we need to look at the two main markets TD operates in.

They are:

Canada, where it competes with the other "Big Six" banks on a full gamut of financial services: retail banking, brokerage, insurance and investment banking.

The United States, where it's mainly active in retail banking and discount brokerage services.

TD is well positioned in both markets.

First, let's look at Canada.

The Bank of Canada - Canada's central bank - describes Canadian banking as being in monopolistic competition. That is, a market with a large number of producers selling highly differentiated services. In Canadian retail banking, TD differentiates itself on customer experience - for example, by offering longer branch hours than the other "Big Six" banks. This makes TD a strong competitor in the retail banking segment of Canadian financials. By contrast, its biggest competitor Royal Bank of Canada (RY) focuses more on insurance.

This differentiation gives Canadian banks plenty of room to dominate a specific service area. TD is not without competition in Canadian retail banking, but it's a leader in that market segment. In 2019, it was ranked #1 or #2 for most Canadian retail products. That's a strong base to operate from, and TD has significant brand recognition to go along with its high market share.

Now, let's look at TD's position in the U.S.

In the United States, TD is mainly active in retail banking and brokerage services. It entered the U.S. market in 2004 by buying a New England bank for $3.8 billion; by 2019, TD's U.S. retail banking business was doing $900 million in annual net income. TD is today a top 10 retail bank in the U.S.

As the pie chart below shows, about 31% of TD's 2019 total revenue came from U.S. retail banking. If you add TD Ameritrade's earnings in there, then you get 40% of its total revenue coming from the United States last year.

TD's main edge in the U.S. lies in brokerage services. After selling TD Ameritrade to Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), TD Bank now owns 13.5% of the world's largest brokerage company.

This type of consolidation tends to help companies by reducing competitive pressure. When companies' share of the market is more stable, their earnings tend to be more stable as well.

According to research by Morgan Stanley (MS), Charles Schwab now has a 70% share of the custody market, thanks to the TD Ameritrade acquisition. TD is a partner in this market leading company, which will contribute to TD's own earnings and cash flow. That bodes well for its future ability to pay and raise dividends. To illustrate that fact, we can take a look at TD's fourth-quarter earnings.

TD's Fourth-Quarter Beat

Ultimately, a bank's ability to pay dividends comes from its earnings and cash flow. Therefore, to evaluate our thesis that TD Bank is a solid dividend growth play, we need to look at its recent earnings.

As it turns out, they have been quite good.

In the fourth quarter, the Toronto-Dominion Bank beat expectations by $0.26, with EPS up 80% on a reported basis, and 1% on an adjusted basis.

To say that's a great result for a bank in the COVID-19 era would be an understatement. Not only did TD beat analyst estimates, it nearly doubled its earnings on a reported basis!

Of course, there's an obvious reason for that huge earnings spike.

On October 6, TD completed the aforementioned sale of TD Ameritrade to Charles Schwab. That resulted in a massive one-time C$2.3 billion gain. A non-recurring factor like that shouldn't inform your opinion about TD's long-term earnings trend. You can only sell a subsidiary once. But keep two things in mind:

Even with the Schwab deal out of the equation, TD posted positive adjusted earnings growth of 1%.

From this point forward, TD will own a 13.5% share in Charles Schwab, which will contribute to its own earnings.

Taken as a whole, all this shows us that the Toronto-Dominion Bank is prepared to grow in partnership with Charles Schwab. As Schwab's dominance in brokerage services increases, so will TD's earnings. So the sale of TD Ameritrade to Charles Schwab may end up having been a huge positive for TD itself.

Dividend Growth

For any stock to be a good dividend play, its dividend needs to be dependable. A "high yield" today means nothing if the dividend is cut tomorrow. When you buy a dividend stock, you want the dividend at least maintained, and ideally raised.

As far as maintaining dividends goes, TD Bank has one of the best and longest track records of any company in the world. It has paid its dividend for 163 uninterrupted years and counting. It has reduced its dividend before, but never outright eliminated it. So on the whole, a very good dividend track record.

Now let's look at the growth. On its website, TD declares that it has a five-year CAGR dividend growth rate of 9.3%. That's true for Canadian investors who already owned the stock in October. For U.S. investors buying the stock now, we have to go off of the next dividend, and account for currency fluctuations. By that calculation we get a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.9% annualized.

If that continues, and you buy the stock today, then your yield-on-cost will grow continuously into the future. At a 7.9% annual dividend growth rate, it takes nine years and one month for your dividend to double. That's not a terribly long time, all things considered. And if you reinvest your dividends, you could accelerate the growth.

Valuation

When you're looking at a dividend growth stock, it's crucial to take valuation into account. TD's historical growth has been modestly good, but it is not at a level that would justify a premium price tag. So valuation is critical to the thesis that TD is a good dividend play.

Fortunately, almost all of TD's valuation metrics are looking good. Its GAAP P/E ratio is just 11.7. Its adjusted P/E ratio is 13.9. Its price-to-cash flow ratio - 0.59 - is world class. The one ratio that is slightly concerning is the PEG ratio, which is fairly high at 4.06. However, TD's growth metrics should improve as COVID-19 risk factors fade. Analysts broadly do expect these risks to fade, as indicated by the 78% expected earnings growth for next year's second quarter.

Overall, Seeking Alpha gives TD Bank a solid "B" on valuation, beating giants like Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, TD Bank stock has a strong dividend history, is backed by solid earnings, and has plenty of growth potential. Things are looking good so far, but no analysis would be complete without looking at the risks and challenges facing the company.

Broadly, these fall into three main categories:

Credit risk. Market risk. Liquidity risk.

Let's briefly review each of these.

Credit risk. TD's credit risk increased significantly because of COVID-19. As a result of the pandemic, the bank took various forms of damage, including:

51% lower earnings in the second quarter.

A $2.56 billion increase in Provisions for Credit Losses (PCL).

500,000 combined loan concessions, insurance premium reductions and mortgage payment deferrals.

As TD said in its second-quarter report, the mortgage deferrals, loan concessions and insurance premium breaks were to help customers through COVID-19. Similarly, the huge jump in PCL was due to higher-than-expected loan losses because of the pandemic, which closed businesses and put people out of work.

So, the pandemic undeniably increased TD's credit risk. It wouldn't have had to offer breaks on loans if it didn't think the borrowers were at risk, and PCLs by definition are a response to perceived credit risk.

All that being said, we're already seeing signs that TD's credit risk factors are beginning to abate. First off, the bank now expects fewer losses, as it lowered its PCL to $917 million in the fourth quarter. Second, the risk of mortgage defaults is being eased by a number of financial relief programs in Canada - such as a $500 a week floor on EI and various $2,000 monthly "recovery benefits" for out-of-work Canadians.

Market risk. TD, like all banks, faces significant market risk. Lower interest rates - like those we've seen this year - result in margin compression on new loans. That includes all of TD's mortgages, lines of credit and business loans. Likewise, TD is vulnerable to foreign exchange risk. The bank earns 40% of its profit in the United States. If the Canadian dollar gains against the U.S. dollar, then TD's reported U.S. revenue and profit will be lower than expected. Either of these risk factors could result in lower future earnings for TD, but neither is an existential threat.

Liquidity risk. Liquidity risk is the risk that a bank will run out of the cash needed to fund its obligations. Depositors frequently take their cash out of the bank, and banks need enough cash on hand to meet this and other obligations. This ability is partly measured by the CET1 ratio, which is the ratio of capital to risk weighted assets. As of November 3, TD's CET1 ratio was 12.5%. That's well ahead of the required 7% minimum and second only to one other Canadian financial institution - the privately held Desjardins.

Bottom Line: The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a Great Dividend Growth Play

The big picture story here is that TD Bank is a great dividend growth play. With a 4.18% yield and 7.9% annualized dividend growth, it has the potential to reward you handsomely into the future. Sure, a sustained hit to the bank's earnings could interrupt its dividend growth track record. But as we saw in the fourth quarter, the bank is well equipped to survive the worst risk factors facing it right now. A strong buy for any "growth at a reasonable price" investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.