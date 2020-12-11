This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

FDVV strategy and performance

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index℠, which is a strategy following systematic rules. The SEC Yield of FDVV is currently 3.29%.

As described on Fidelity website:

The Fidelity High Dividend Index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.

Since inception (09/12/2016), FDVV has underperformed SPY in total return. It also shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly return ("volatility").

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FDVV 47.87% 9.67% -38.32% 0.5 17.34% SPY 87.93% 16.05% -32.05% 0.91 15.81%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in FDVV and SPY since FDVV inception.

Comparing FDVV with simple strategies

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares FDVV since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score. Subsets are rebalanced quarterly.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FDVV 47.87% 9.67% -38.32% 0.5 17.34% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 64.22% 12.42% -37.72% 0.64 18.16% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 68.70% 13.13% -36.27% 0.66 18.81% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 49.89% 10.02% -38.32% 0.52 17.98%

The three subsets beat FDVV in return and risk-adjusted performance. However, FDVV performance is real and the subsets are hypothetical.

Scanning FDVV with quality metrics

FDVV has a bit more than 100 holdings. Its largest sector weights are in technology (22%), financials (17.5%) and consumer staples (14.7%). Its capital-weighted average ROA is a bit higher than the capital-weighted average of S&P 500 stocks: 5.9% vs. 5.6%. The capital-weighted average Piotroski F-score is almost the same as for the broad index: 5.3 (the maximum and best value is 9).

According to my calculations, FDVV holds 32 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 11 stocks with a negative ROA, 23 stocks with an unsustainable payout ratio (above 100%) and 30 stocks with a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. Eight holdings combine three of these red flags.

As an example, International Paper Co (IP) is in distress zone according to the Altman Z-score, has a bad Piotroski F-score (3 of 9) and a payout ratio of 163%. Among the highest payout ratios of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is over 800% and Corning (GLW) over 300%, raising some questions about the fund's definition of "companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends". Both are rated badly for dividend safety in Seeking Alpha's multi-factor dividend score.

Conclusion

FDVV is a good instrument for passive dividend investing. It has outperformed a number of other dividend equity ETFs (not detailed in this article). It doesn't outperform the benchmark SPY since inception (2016), but this is not a deal breaker: most dividend-oriented strategies have lagged for four years and more. The average quality measured in ROA and Piotroski F-score is a bit better than SPY and significantly above some dividend funds like DHS (reviewed here) and FDL (reviewed here).

However, passivity and diversification have drawbacks. The quality of a significant weight of the portfolio is a concern. FDVV holds many stocks that don't pass basic quality filters. The return on assets is a very significant ratio. The Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score are time-tested criteria. The payout ratio is a condition of dividend sustainability. All these metrics are key factors of my STABILITY dividend portfolio.

