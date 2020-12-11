The shares are up massively, but the business is up even more. The dividend is very well covered in my estimation.

Since writing my neutral piece on Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), the shares have returned just under 53%, against a gain of 17.5% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, and I think it's worth looking in on the name again. I want to try to decide whether I should buy the shares back after they were taken from me last month at a price of $30 as a result of the covered calls I wrote against them. I need to also comment on the short puts that I recommended earlier because bragging is one of my favourite pastimes. I'll try to determine whether to buy back in by looking at the recent financial history and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I imagine that you're a busy bunch, dear readers. It's Friday, and there's a weekend to plan for. For that reason, I'll come right to the point for those who missed the title of this article and who skipped past the bullet points above to land on this, the second paragraph of the article. In spite of the run up in price, Louisiana-Pacific represents excellent value at current levels. I think investors would be wise to buy at the moment. For my part, I'll be taking a smallish (⅓) position in the stock and will be selling the puts described below.

Financial Update

Given the financial history over the past nine months, it's obvious that the pandemic has so far not harmed the company financially. The following is an excerpt from the last 10-Q.

Source

The financial results are consistent with this message. On the back of an 8.75% uptick in revenue, net income grew by an eye-watering 473% from the same period a year ago. This was largely as a result of a $129 million reduction in the cost of sales, and a drop of $15 million in SG&A expenses.

There are some companies that are harmed by the pandemic (e.g. retailers and travel companies), there are some that are impacted but to only a moderate degree (e.g. railroads), and there are some that seem to be thriving in the age of the lockdown (e.g. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)). I'd suggest that Louisiana-Pacific has demonstrated that it's a member of this last group. I'll admit that I was very surprised by this performance.

Given that the company has a cash hoard that represents ~120% of long-term debt and given that there are no outstanding balances on its credit facility, I think the dividend is very safe with this company. For that reason, I'd certainly be willing to buy back in at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My regular reader-victims know what's coming. The phrase "at the right price" is my segue to talk about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I'm nothing if not unoriginal. I write about the stock as a thing apart from the business because the former often seems to act according to rules that have nothing to do with the health of the underlying business. This leads me to conclude that a great business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays. A mediocre business can be a reasonably good investment at the right price.

When I write "right" in this context, I mean "cheap." I want to buy cheap stocks because I think they have both higher return potential and lower risk potential relative to alternatives. They're lower risk because of the fact that the market is unlikely to be surprised by yet another bit of bad news from the company. Thus, the price won't drop that much because everyone just knows that this business is a disappointment. As I've written a few times, this philosophy has governed my romantic, academic, and social lives with fairly predictable results. Cheap stocks offer the potential for higher returns because of a phenomenon that I've dubbed "the Prodigal Son Effect." When a business that's offered years of bad news suddenly offers the market something positive, the shares can pop in price.

I judge whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic value, the lower will be their subsequent returns. I spent much of my previous missive on this name clutching my pearls about valuations. Specifically, at the time, the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~47.5 times. Given the company's enormous success since then, the shares are actually much cheaper on that basis in spite of the massive run up in prices, per the following.

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some economic benefit, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about a given company's long-term future. If the market is too optimistic about a given future, that's bad in my estimation. In order to try to determine this, I turn to the work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula - along with the magic of high school algebra - to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. According to this methodology, the market assumes a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~4.5% for Louisiana-Pacific. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, but not egregiously so. Based on the above, I am comfortably starting to build a position here again.

Since I'm very nervous about the overall health of the stock market, I think future prices stand a good chance of being even more attractive. For that reason, I'll buy ⅓ of a position now and will sell some puts per the following discussion.

Options Update

In my Louisiana-Pacific article before last, I recommended selling the May 2020 puts with a strike of $24. I was exercised on these and became the proud owner of 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific at a net purchase price of ~$23.20. I wrote 5 November calls with a strike of $30 for $1.30 on these shares, as I was not impressed by the valuation at the time. These were, of course, taken away last month. On that trade, my whiskey acquisition fund increased by a little over $5,000 (($31.30-23.20)*500 shares). I'm comfortable with that return, and I'm comfortable repeating the success again.

In particular, I recommend selling the May 2021 puts with a strike of $32. These are currently bid-asked at $1.80-$2.15. If the investor simply takes the bid on these and is subsequently exercised, they'll own this great business at a price ~23% below the current market price. I consider that a "win" relative to the people who simply buy the shares at the moment. If the shares remain above that strike price over the next five months, the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. I consider this to be a "win" of sorts also. Thus, I think short put options present investors with a "win-win" trade at the moment.

I hope that you're hopefully somewhat excited by the idea of short puts, dear reader, because it's that time again. It's that time when I get to indulge in my slightly sadistic tendency to dash your hopes after building them up. Life, in general, and investing in particular, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I tell myself that I'm too "risk averse" to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. That's what I tell myself. The reality is that I'm a coward. Anyway, being exercised on LP wasn't a hardship for me that it might have been for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this short discussion of risks by delving into the specifics of this recommended trade. An investor can choose to buy Louisiana-Pacific today at a price of ~$39.15. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 23% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a near 25% discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

In spite of the fact that shares are priced much higher than they were when I last looked in on the name, they are actually cheaper because of the fact that the company has managed to make so much money. The firm thrived during the pandemic, and there's little reason to suspect that they won't be able to repeat this success in future. For that reason, I'm buying a few shares immediately. Finally, the dividend is quite well covered in my estimation, given the low levels of debt relative to cash, and given the untouched credit line. The capital structure here is absolutely rock solid in my estimation.

In addition to buying some shares, I'll be selling four of the put options described above. I think these present the win-win trade that I described in tedious detail above. If I'm exercised on these, I'll be happy. If the shares remain above the strike, I'll console myself with the shares I buy today. I'm not sanguine about the health of markets generally, and I think if there is a correction, quality companies like this one will see their prices fall. That's not sufficient reason for me to avoid value when I see it, though. For that reason, I think that investors with a reasonably long time horizon should buy these shares at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying 200 shares, I'll be selling 4 of the puts described in this article.