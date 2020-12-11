As the general market continues to trend higher, some stocks are just really starting to fire. AT&T (T) is one of those. In late October, the stock was testing the lows from March, now it is up 20% and breaking out in a bullish fashion. The long-term concern with AT&T has always been the debt. The company is making a strong effort to get it under control by selling off non-core assets. While doing that they are looking to continue to grow cash flow, and a big part of this has to do with HBO Max. The stock is breaking out, and the light at the end of the tunnel of COVID-19 is becoming brighter as the vaccine makes its way around the world.

How Is Net Debt Coming Along?

One of the knocks on AT&T, and rightfully so is their net debt. Currently sitting at just under $150 billion, the company has begun to make moves to help reduce the burden, but they have a long way to go. So how did we get here?

(Source: TIKR.com)

Looking above, we can see that in the early 2000's everything appeared to be under control, and then Randall Stephenson came in and took the helm. The 13-year CEO wanted to see AT&T turn into a full-on media company, and to do so, he started acquiring anything he could get his hands on. You'll notice a large bump in the net debt in 2015. This is thanks to buying DirecTV for $67 billion. He wasn't done there though. In 2018, he topped that deal by paying $85.4 billion to buy Time Warner. Add a little here, and a little there, and Ta-da! The company found itself $180 billion in debt.

The company continues to sell off assets to help reduce debt. I think this is a good thing as long as they are doing it in the right areas. Just today, the rumored deal for Crunchyroll (anime streaming service) to Sony (SNE) was announced. AT&T is getting $1.175 billion in cash for the streaming service which is significant. This landed higher than the reports of $957 million, but below AT&T's rumored ask of $1.5 billion. Part of me thinks they knew they wouldn't get that and they settled at a fairly decent number at the end of the day. As per the Q3 earnings report, the company is expected to close at least $3 billion in asset sales. They will continue to look for options to sell non-core business assets to help bring the debt back down to a manageable level long term.

How Is The Movie Business?

The world continues to revolve around streaming services thanks to COVID-19. Movies have been delayed and canceled in some cases. There has no doubt been major damage across the industry. AT&T estimated that for Q3, $1.6 billion was taken away from the Warner Media segment of their business thanks to COVID-19. Which is an incredible number. HBO Max now has 38 million US-based subscribers, and 57 million worldwide. Of note, 38 million exceeds the previously announced year-end target of 36 million which is significant, and I do think this has been a benefit of COVID-19.

(Source: Google)

The challenge during this time is to continue to create and offer new content. As far as movies go, we have seen Mulan get released on Disney+, and it did not meet expectations. This shed a little bit of light on what the risk may be in a COVID world, but HBO Max is running full steam ahead with Wonder Woman on December 25th. Christmas is usually a hot spot for movies, and AT&T is betting that trend isn't going away regardless of COVID. It is going to be very interesting to see how the film performs on the subscription service. Warner Brothers Media announced last week that they would be operating a "hybrid" model for the remainder of 2020, and all of 2021. This means: "Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide while adding an exclusive one month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film's domestic release"

I think this is pretty smart given the current state. Consumers are always hungry for new content, and this is one way to give them an exclusive edge on big-name films. I am inquisitive to see how this plays out and I will be watching the Wonder Woman numbers very closely. If it flops, I would expect a change of heart in their methodology. If it's a hit, their subscriber growth should explode, and this hybrid release will be a great source of revenue for the company during 2021.

How's The Dividend?

Seeing as the company is only up about 8% from the peak in 1996, there must be another reason to hold AT&T. You're right!! It's the dividend. Looking below we can see the general scorecard.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Let me start with the yield. Currently paying out at 6.75%, even at current levels after the recent run. The bar to get into the top 25% of the market right now is 4%. It's safe to say they are in the upper echelon of dividend payers. Now, how safe is it? Usually, a high yield means a high payout ratio and due for a cut. But, looking below, we can see the payout ratio is in a good spot at 65%. As mentioned above, the debt is a slight concern, but the earnings are covering the payout at the current point. I do not expect a cut of any sort. The dividend is very safe.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The other reason the company won't cut is that they are going to increase!! And continue to increase, year after year. Just as they have done every single year for as far back as the TIKR data goes. I think any talk of a dividend cut is clickbait at this point. I would expect AT&T to take on more debt to continue to increase the dividend going forward. That's how committed I think they are to maintaining the track record outlined below.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In summary, buy this stock, tuck it away in a retirement fund, and let the dividends grow year over year. AT&T is one of the best options on the market today when it comes to a stable and reliable dividend.

What Does The Price Say?

As much as this is a dividend play, I also think it's a value play. Looking below we can see why. On a fair value basis, which uses 10-year forward-looking levered free cash flows, we can see that there is obvious room to run here. However, I do not think this stock will be at $68 any time soon. That would be an all-time high. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating has the value at B+. So if you are against "fair value", even the Quant rating sees upside in the stock from a value perspective. Let's look at where this could go.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Technically speaking, we saw a very important cross this week. The stock broke through the 200-day moving average in a big way. Looking below we can see there is typically strong support/resistance at the moving average. The next thing I will look for here is a quick little retest to confirm that there is support there. I would also like to see the 50-day moving average catch up and cross the 200-day. When both are trending higher, the stock will typically do the same thing.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Between the move above the 200-day moving average, and the breakout of the range highlighted below, things are looking very bullish for AT&T. Back when I talked about AT&T: Get Paid To Wait I highlighted the below range as a crucial focal point. Not only did we see it break to the downside and touch the March lows, but we have also now seen it come all the way back, beating some resistance on the low end, and break through the ceiling. What's to say this isn't a fake breakout and it comes right back? I can't predict the future, but I would look for this range and the 200-day moving average for support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I would be using the bottom of this range for my stop if I were holding for any purpose other than to collect yield. As for the target price, right now I am looking for $36. Same as I was back in September. Looking below we can see the history going back into the late '90s. This has been a level the stop has stumbled, or used as a launching pad for decades. I would expect nothing different when we get there again in the coming months. Could it be on this recent rally? Sure, why not? The important point is that there will likely be a bit of resistance right around $36 and it's something to look out for as some may look to take some capital gains.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

At the end of the day, the debt is still a concern for AT&T. But what isn't a concern is the dividend. Regardless of the current debt level, I fully expect AT&T to continue to increase the dividend and continue to pay it out. If you are owning AT&T simply for the dividend, then you are sitting pretty. Given the recent breakout, the yield may come down a bit, but even at 6%, it is still phenomenal guaranteed income. All eyes are on HBO Max this Christmas as Wonder Woman gets released on the platform. That performance will shape the future picture for Warner Media and will help drive cash flow over the next year as COVID-19 still poses challenges to the movie industry at this current time. Stay safe out there and collect your dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.