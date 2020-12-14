It offers exposure to international stocks and bonds, in addition to US exposure.

It's selling at a -1.1% discount to NAV, vs. a three-year average premium of 5%.

Looking for some international exposure? Ironically, although the COVID-19 pandemic started in Asia, some of those nations have bounced back quicker than western ones.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) is a closed-end fund, which offers investors exposure to many other countries, including China, 6.5%, Japan, 5.7%, and Taiwan, 3.4%:

(CGO site)

Profile:

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Management uses leverage to enhance overall returns by achieving a net positive spread on investments over borrowing costs.

Fees totaled 1.6%, as of 11/30/20, including a .43% leverage fee:

(CGO site)

As with some of the other CEFs we've covered in our articles, CGO's top sector is Tech, ~20%, followed by Consumer Discretionary, at 17%. These are the leading sectors by far in 2020, with Tech up ~36%, and Consumer Discretionary up ~25%.

Following those two top sectors are Financials, which are still down ~-6%, Communication Services, up 25%, Industrials, up ~9%, and Healthcare, up ~10%. These top six sectors make up over two-thirds of CGO's holdings:

(CGO site)

Management invests in a mix of asset types, with common stock being the majority, 54.3%, as of 11/30/20, and bonds and convertibles comprising ~40%:

(CGO site)

Management invests in a mix of mostly lower-tier investment grade and upper-tier non-investment grade bonds, with 3.4% exposure to a highly speculative grade, CCC, as of 11/30/20:

(CGO site)

Why Convertibles?:

You may have wondered why some investors bother with convertible bonds. After all, if your aim is to generate steady income and safeguard your investment, why add risk by investing in convertibles?

Calamos offers this explanation of convertible bonds benefits - noting their potential upside opportunity, in addition to the usual principal repayment and fixed income of a bond.

(CGO site)

However, they note that convertibles require active management.

That's particularly true of mandatory convertible bonds, which will convert to a fixed amount of common shares at a future date. That sounds swell if the underlying stock has appreciated above the conversion price, but not so hot if it has fallen below it, which would usually cause the current price of your mandatory convertible bond to fall proportionally.

That's where the active management comes in - mandatory convertible bondholders need to steadily monitor the underlying stock for price declines. Imagine of you had a portfolio of these type of bonds in March 2020, during the COVID-19 crash - that must have been nerve rattling, to say the least. Of course, they may have declined less than everything else that plummeted then. Mandatory issuance has been more robust in recent years, supported in part by companies that have chosen the mandatory structure to raise capital for M&A activities.

Senior corporate debt, (bonds and convertible bonds), usually rank only second to bank debt in a corporate capital structure.

Convertibles are typically offered with a lower coupon than comparable non-convertible debt, so a company would be paying out less in interest payments. Companies may also favor convertible bonds because the call feature provides a ready means of shifting debt to equity. For companies that require capital to maintain their growth agenda, convertibles offer a means to control the debt/equity ratio. As the stock price increases, convertibles are called, thus converting debt to equity and cleaning up the balance sheet. Another convertible can then be issued to satisfy the need for additional capital.

(CGO site)

Holdings:

CGO's top 10 holdings form 16% of its holdings, with chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) in the top spot, at ~3%, followed by Chinese online music entertainment giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), at 2%, and Japanese industrial tech firm Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), at 1.8%, holding the top three spots:

(CGO site)

Discount Pricing:

CGO 12/10/20 closing price of $14.11 offered a -1.12% discount to its 12/10/20 closing NAV of $14.27. A -1% discount may not sound like much, but it compares favorably to CGO's past pricing, which has been averaging at a premium: 2.44% over the past year, 5.14% over the past three years, and .90% over the past five years.

Distributions:

CGO pays $.10 monthly - it should go ex-dividend next on ~12/30/20, and pay out on ~1/17/2021. It's a flat, managed distribution. At $14.11, CGO yields 8.5%:

Taxes:

As of 11/30/20, CGO's distributions were mostly comprised of ordinary income, with the November '20 $.10 payout having $.0777 in return of capital:

(CGO site)

Performance:

CGO trails the Vanguard Total Stock World Index - VT and the S&P 500 year to date in 2020, but has outperformed them both over the past month, quarter, and half year:

It has outperformed the broad Morningstar US CEF Global Allocation category in 2020, 2019, and 2017, but has lagged in these other years - 2018, and 2012 - 2015:

As with many stocks and funds, early 2020 wasn't a stellar period for CGO. Due to the Q1 '20 crash, CGO saw its price drop from ~$12.15 at 11/1/19, to ~$9.87, as of 4/30/20. Net investment Income and net realized gains totaled $3.83M, but unrealized appreciation/depreciation was -$13.997M.

They maintained the $.10 monthly payout, for a total of $5.24M in distributions, and saw a -$13.475M drop in net assets for the six-month period. CGO's fiscal year ends on 10/31, but they haven't issued a full year statement for the period ending 10/31/20 yet.

(CGO site)

Looking back further, as of 11/30/20, CGO has a 28.45% return on NAV over the past year, an 11% three-year return on NAV, an 11.6% five-year return, and a 9.12% NAV return since its inception on 10/27/05:

(CGO site)

Summary:

In a post COVID-19 world, company earnings should continue to recover, which should lend support to their stock prices, and to their corresponding convertibles. We rate CGO as a buy.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.