I rate Lemonade as an attractive addition to a portfolio, but I would advise waiting to open or add to a position.

That strategy is based on principles and practices of advanced technology, efficiency and a customer-friendly orientation.

Its leadership is talented and has adopted a clear strategy for competing with industry giants.

Introduction: A Compelling Story

Lemonade is, first of all, a very interesting company. Its co-founders Daniel Schreiber, the CEO, and its ‘DaVinci Code’ technologist co-founder Shai Winninger, are focused on creating a very successful company based on efficiency. That efficiency is both internal and customer-facing, and assumes a digital model.

In the larger context, Lemonade (LMND) is ambitiously attempting to spearhead transformation of the insurance industry to a new, digital paradigm. Technology and ease of customer interactions with the product(S) are at the heart of this strategy.

Whatever the future of Lemonade as a company and as a stock, it is a fascinating study in the application of hi-tech paradigms to an industry that is traditional, stolid and at least partially stuck in the legacy ‘analog’ world.

Lemonade: Chronology

This synopsis of Lemonade’s rise is provided by Wikipedia.

“Lemonade Insurance Company is an American property and casualty insurance company headquartered in New York City offering renters and home insurance policies for homes, apartments, co-ops and condosin many US states in addition to content and liability policies in Germany and the Netherlands.Lemonade delivers insurance policies and handles claims through desktop and mobile apps using chatbots. Its business model includes giving underwriting profits to nonprofits of the customers’ choice.”

“Lemonade Inc. is backed by investors including Aleph, Sean Grusd, General Catalyst, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, XL, and Japanese tech investor SoftBank, having raised $120 million as of December 2017. Lemonade is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LMND.”

“Lemonade was founded by Daniel Schreiber (former president of Powermat) and Shai Wininger (co-founder of Fiverr), in April 2015. Dan Ariely joined in 2017 as the Chief Behavioral Officer at Lemonade.”

“Lemonade underwrites its own policies and is reinsured at Lloyd’s of London.[14] In 2020, Ohio-based financial analysis firm Demotech rated Lemonade’s financial stability as A-Exceptional.”

Lemonade is a recent IPO with a good chance at long-term success thanks to a solid vision, business plan and adherence to a few striking principles.

Lemonade Attempting to Blaze the Digital Trail in Insurance

The strategy of building an insurance company based on design and implementation of a digital model is fundamental to LMND. Daniel Schreiber, LMND CEO, emphasizes this change repeatedly, as we shall soon see, thanks to another incisive interview by the YouTube investment presenter David Lee.

Schreiber describes how the legacy insurance companies are caught ‘flatfooted’ as they attempt to navigate the course from the Industrial to the Digital Revolution. They are stuck in old paradigms and old technologies, and find it difficult to progress beyond them. In contrast, Daniel Schreiber says, a nimble start-up like LMND with its digital emphasis, is in a great position.

“The differences as pronounced as they are today, they’re not converging, they’re diverging.”

The ‘legacy’ companies are aware of these challenges. Daniel Schreiber has talked with certain CEOs of such companies, and while he calls them ‘fiercely impressive,’ some are as impressed by LMND. A few have even told him, “Daniel, I fancy your chances more than I fancy my own.”

None of this guarantees Lemonade’s success, given the challenges ahead, but it does imply that LMND may yet realise its ambition of leading a transformation in the insurance sector.

LMND: The Business Model

The LMND business model is both simple and powerful. It can be summarised as ‘using technology to enhance the customer experience where customer happiness is the goal of everything LMND does.’

The Wikipedia piece sets out the practical side of this strategy, which shows another way in which LMND differentiates its approach from the legacy models:

“Lemonade’s business model differs from that of typical insurance companies in that it keeps a flat 25% fee of a customer’s premium while setting aside the remaining 75% to pay claims and purchase reinsurance.Unclaimed premiums go to a nonprofit of the user’s choosing in an annual ‘Giveback.’”

"Insurers typically make money by investing your premiums (“float”) and by paying out less in claims and expenses than they took in premiums (“underwriting profit”)."

Lemonade is much more ‘interactive’ with its customers. The mixture of premium setting-aside and holding a large reserve of the premium total to pay claims and purchase reinsurance enables both 1) swift payout on claims and 2) funding of a customer’s target charity, as desired.

The business model in point-by-point terms:

A positive customer experience that establishes a long-term relationship;

Advanced technology (software) is key to building a company in concert with the Digital Revolution, which means a powerful software infrastructure mostly invisible to the user;

A resultant efficiency in customer-company interactions and of resource use for better revenues and profits;

Customer-Facing on a Digital Substrate

The technology that Lemonade incorporates in its platform is based on the idea of a digital substrate, in accord with Schreiber’s vision and that of his co-founder Shai Winninger. The latter is the technical brains behind the operation, and Winninger’s belief in a powerful, mostly invisible software infrastructure is at the heart of Lemonade interface.

This is the praise that Daniel Schreiber has for his partner in his conversation with Dave Lee. Schreiber refers to LMND’s ‘DaVinci Code’ as Shai Winninger. The LMND CEO describes how Leonardo DaVinci approached perception holistically. To DaVinci, a bird in flight was a technical marvel to be dissected and also represented artistically (and more).

Winninger fits into the DaVinci mood, Schreiber believes, a Steve Jobs-level talent. This is more than high praise, but development of the efficiency-oriented 'digital substrate' seem to justify the encomiums. [Although there was just one Leonardo DaVinci.}

Efficiency, Efficiency and More Efficiency

Before Lemonade took flight, Daniel Schreiber and Shai Winninger researched the software solutions or products that formed the basis of most insurance companies' technology. They came away unimpressed and just as determined to build a different kind of infrastructure - one that would make insurance processes much smoother.

Efficiency is an obsession at LMND. Schreiber provided an example of this focus in the conversation with Dave Lee. If a financial manager comes to him with a request for additional staff, the leadership may decide that the need is better served by hiring another engineer.

The Appeal to Investor Social Awareness

Lemonade is very aware that many customers and investors in this era are concerned about social issues. Accordingly, LMND lets users ‘send’ unclaimed premiums to a charity of their choice. Some might consider this virtue signalling, but it is also smart business to help customers participate in the larger social setting.

The Bull Case

The Lemonade bull case, as with any company’s bull case, flows from 1) a solid business model and 2) successful execution of that model, including with setbacks along the road. The third piece of the puzzle relates to both setbacks and changes in sector and market conditions. I would define this as adjusting to changed circumstance.

So does LMND’s business model make sense, is the company executing well, and does it have the flexibility to adjust to changing circumstance?

I believe that the company’s business model makes sense. It is intelligent, based on research of the insurance industry by Lemonade’s co-founders. It relies on an understanding that we live in a digital age, and customers expect clean and swift interactions with service providers. About those interactions, it appears from perusal of various review sites that customer satisfaction levels are good but not great.

The legacy companies are not nearly so nimble. Here is Schreiber again, discussing the insurance space and his surprise that not more ‘newcomers’ are challenging the giants:

“It is a prize worth fighting for but there are not many people in the fight.”

About barriers to entry that might intimidate some prospective participants, Daniel Schreiber quotes a conversation with a Fortune 50 insurance company CEO remarking that his large firm owns just 4% of total market share.

Lemonade also appears to be executing fairly well. It is clearly in a high-growth phase and enjoys the momentum of being a recent IPO and owning the image of an innovative player. Customers generally are positive on the interaction with Lemonade’s interface.

The question of how well LMND will adjust to inevitable setbacks and changing circumstance is a wildcard. Evidence so far suggests a savvy leadership with a strategic vision, a clear plan and the ability to execute that plan.

Now let’s take a look at performance metrics and risks it faces along the way.

LMND Performance Metrics

This is where things get somewhat tricky for Lemonade and its shareholders. This is likely an inherent function of being a start-up in an early growth phase. The data is generally positive with some exceptions. Some metrics are also missing for certain categories, at least on the Morningstar Lemonade analysis, which I used for additional stocks covered (AAPL, ALB, TSLA).

Currently, LMND has a market cap of just over 5 billion dollars. At about $92 per share as of this writing (10 December), it sits at an all-time high since going IPO in early July.

Note: The headings in the following sections hyper-link to the relevant Morningstar page on Lemonade.

LMND Financials

Valuation

Price/Book 8.69

Price/Cash Flow NA (Not Available)

Price/Sales 50.76

Price/Earnings NA

Growth - Three-Year Annualized

Revenue % NA

Operating Income % NA

Net Income % NA

Diluted EPS % NA

Financial Health

Quick Ratio NA

Current Ratio NA

Interest Coverage NA

Debt/Equity NA

Profitability

Return on Assets % -14.56%

Return on Equity % -21.28%

Return on Invested Capital % NA

Net Margin % -124.46%

LMND Valuation (Expanded)

Note: I like to present current and five-year valuation parameters, but since LMND is a new IPO, numbers presented are ‘current only.’

Price/Sales 50.82

Price/Earnings NA

Price/Cash Flow NA

Price/Book 8.69

Earnings Yield % -2.45

Enterprise Value (BIL) 4.37 (now just over 5)

LMND Operating Performance

As with the expanded valuation measures, these are current-only.

Return on Asserts % -14.56%

Return on Equity % -21.28%

Return on Invested Capital % NA

Net Margin % -124.46%

Fixed Asset Turnover 19.08

Total Asset Turnover 0.12

Additional Metrics (Financial Health Etc.)

• Debt/equity: NA as this measure is a historic metric compiled over time. LMND has not been public long enough to have an established rating.

• Debt/EBITDA: Also NA based on my research.

• Interest coverage: LMND currently lacks the earnings to be eligible for this reading or metric.

• Credit rating: Lemonade's financial stability is rated A — the third-highest rating — by financial analysis firm Demotech. Lemonade's financial strength is not rated by A.M. Best. Financial stability or strength ratings indicate an insurer's ability to pay claims. No Moody’s rating found.

• Dividend growth streak: NA (no dividend).

• Piotroski F-Score: NA

• Z-score 2.0: NA - This metric does not apply to insurance companies.

• Beneish M-score: NA

The incompleteness or lack of some data reflects the fact of a recent IPO. Certain measures require a longer public history.

Regarding the data that does exist, much is consistent with the reality of a new start-up that is building its resources. This is reflected in the negative Profitability numbers in that section within ‘LMND Financials’ above. While I do not see any surprises there - except perhaps in Net Margin - the distance from now to profitability is certainly something for prospective investors to consider before starting a position in LMND.

Risks

I believe that any company in the stage of life, or development, that LMND finds itself (young), carries generic risks as well as some unique to its story. Here are some likely risks:

The company may expand too quickly or without adequate planning. The challenge of every start-up, even one that has IPOed, is to build strong growth.Growing well is a tough challenge. Based on developments so far - and considering the LMND leadership, strategy and business plan, I have confidence in its ability to grow coherently.

Its competitors may be too strong.

Lemonade is certainly a small company in a field of giants. This should be an obstacle or perhaps a barrier to entry. However the existing large players have certain deficits based on a ‘legacy’ orientation, a lack of advanced technology and ingrained bureaucracy that steers the focus away from customers to policies.

Daniel Schreiber detailed in the interview with Dave Lee why Lemonade has done well to this point. The company’s digital orientation and resultant enhanced efficiency are key reasons for that success. Perhaps just as important, he left the impression of a very confident, realistic CEO that appreciates and welcomes the challenges ahead.* Customer satisfaction may flag.

Current evidence points to a generally satisfied customer base. However, some review comments suggest that the company does not interact with all customers as smoothly as it advertises. This needs to be watched by prospective or current shareholders.

Additional start-ups with a similar technological orientation may join the fray.

This might have the effect of negating Lemonade’s current status as the ‘cool’ alternative to conventional insurance. Schreiber is confident that such competition is not a threat, and in fact sounded disappointed that more start-ups did not exist.

There may be leadership changes.

If Shai Winninger were to leave, given Daniel Schreiber's effusive praise of his DaVinci like abilities, there may be impact of the negative kind. I see no signs that such changes are in the offing.

Summary

Lemonade is already a success story in many ways. Its leadership is clearly talented, driven and strategically-minded. Daniel Schreiber and Shai Winninger have verifiable track records.

Still, it is a young company that will need rapid and sound growth to establish profitability and bring current metrics to somewhat saner levels. A Price/Sales ratio of at least 50 or higher coupled with net margins well under -100% imply that the stock price has run a bit ahead of itself.

I am generally bullish on LMND but would prefer to see the price drop 15-20% before opening a position, given today's start-up fever and recent market run-up.

