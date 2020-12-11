Earlier this month, BlackBerry (BB) revealed that it is developing a platform to remotely collect and manage data from cars and vehicles, code name: IVY.

The market welcomed the news favorably, especially because of a specific detail: Amazon Web Services (AMZN) is involved in this project. BB surged progressively last week and it is currently trading at a price which is over 50% higher than previously announced.

Data by YCharts

Surely, BB's patient shareholders are now wondering if this euphoria is justified. I will try to answer this question and investigate the possible future implications (for BB's business) of this interesting development.

A Long List of "Charming" Press Releases

Since the beginning of its multiyear turnaround, BlackBerry has issued an impressive series of promising press releases, mostly regarding QNX's partnerships.

Such relentless PR activity has not translated into a significant improvement in QNX business so far, although the footprint of the Canadian real-time OS in the infotainment systems has become increasingly ubiquitous in the last few years.

To be honest, BTS (the business division which owned QNX until last year) has managed to grow its top line at a double-digit pace since the beginning of 2020, exactly when the COVID-19 crisis started to hit the automotive sector worldwide. However, the numbers have never been very high there: it's fair to say that QNX's yearly run rate is not much higher than $200M, while the profitability of this segment has always been unknown. Therefore, until now, BB's reality has not matched the high expectations of its press releases.

Even the latest announcement was anticipated almost a year ago during a nearly identical release, although it just referred to a generic collaboration between BB and AWS, while, now, we have more details and, notably, a product name.

BB's communities have already been raising doubts, hinting at the fact that the company may have tried to just revive its old press release, perhaps in order to divert attention from a quarter release (out in few days) which will not be so "inspiring".

My take is that, this time, we should give some credit to BB's team. Most likely, the product development was put in standby for almost a year due to the pandemic, and it was resumed in the third quarter, bringing out promising results. In the conference call, John Chen will surely be questioned about that and the timing does not make sense if we want to believe the thesis that BB is just "recycling" old news. In that case, it would have been much better to do that soon after rather than right before Q3!

Figuring Out IVY's Perspectives

I would start by warning my readers that I am not a software engineer, therefore, some of the assumptions I am making here could be misleading, in total or in part. Moreover, we don't have a lot of information yet at our disposal to analyze the product BB is developing (with AWS).

However, I am reasonably confident by now that the picture taking shape is already clear enough to make some considerations and even to figure out some actionable investing strategies. IVY is a scalable software platform, intended to allow automakers to create personalized driver and passenger experiences and to improve the efficiency of connected vehicles. Needless to say, it's cloud-connected:

Source: Company's presentation

The picture above explains better than any words what BB (and AWS)'s strategy is here.

Because of the increasingly important role played by software in cars, there will be a demand for a reliable OS able to manage and optimize the numerous aspects and needs of vehicles' functionality and their drivers.

That could be done by the automakers themselves, which would develop their own software ambient (like Tesla (TSLA), for example), or by using a standard OS developed by a third party.

It is pretty similar to what happened with phones no more than a decade ago. At the very beginning, each phone maker developed its own OS. For example, BlackBerry or Apple (AAPL) had their own standards (Apple still has). Then, Android stepped in and everything changed: the same could happen with cars! Application developers and users will probably need a common language and software features. The automakers themselves (and, even more, OEMs) would face many more problems if every single one of them developed its own standard.

At this point, it is quite obvious that, if this opportunity looks huge, nothing will prevent a plethora of software giants from stepping in and joining the race. But, BB could have an edge here, mainly thanks to its numerous, long-term relationships with car OEMs and automakers, and thanks to its predominant position in the infotainment space. After all, QNX is probably the most utilized OS in the automotive business already, although, as a real-time OS, its capabilities are mainly centered on hardware functionality and stability.

All in all, even though there certainly are numerous hurdles on the road, BB seems to (finally) have good cards to play right now. Besides, Amazon is partnering, which means it may have already gotten a whiff of a huge opportunity ahead.

Your Takeaway

While maintaining a healthy skepticism towards BlackBerry's "announcements" and its management's execution skills, investors shouldn't ignore the interesting picture that is now shaping up for the Canadian company. The recent announcement about BB's partnership with AWS for the development of a car software platform looks intriguing and it certainly implies they are going in the right direction, strategically speaking.

Moreover, I noticed a certain change in "paradigm" for BB. Since its President, Tom Eacobacci, was appointed, the organization has looked more focused and efficient in the last few months.

Another piece of good news, for example, is that the company is now considering the partial sale of its huge portfolio of patents, which follows the same path I previously suggested.

Keep in mind that, despite its recent rally, which brought the shares to triple since its March lows, BB is still cheap, given the intrinsic value of its intangible assets.

If it manages to find a new, reliable revenue stream, the upside could be important.

However, risks are significant as the company has not found a clear edge to prevent its competitors from stepping in and eating its cake (again!).

At the moment, BB is a hold and shareholders with a large exposure to the Waterloo firm (more than 5% of personal net assets' count, so to speak) should even consider trimming down their position now that the valuation gap is narrowing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.