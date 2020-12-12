The long-term trend in the ETF is higher, and the trend is always your friend.

Agricultural products feed the world. Each year, the weather conditions across the fertile plains in growing regions determine if enough crops will satisfy the global demand. In 2012, corn and soybean prices rose to the highest levels in history as drought conditions caused low yields. Wheat moved to its second-highest level in 2012 after reaching a record high in 2008.

Since then, eight consecutive years of bumper crops have pushed prices lower. While farmers depend on rising prices that provide a return on their land and labor each year, many agriculture-related businesses depend on farmers for income. Companies that sell farm equipment, fertilizers, and other supplies do best when business is booming, and farmers increase their crops. Since production levels are a function of prices, higher agricultural prices flow through the industry as farmers earn profits and reinvest in their businesses.

After eight years of weakening prices and a particularly challenging 2020 because of COVID-19, grains began to rally at the end of the 2020 crop year. If the trend continues, the agribusiness could be looking at a much more profitable 2021. The VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF product (MOO) holds shares in some of the top agricultural companies that stand to profit if agriculture makes a big comeback in 2021 and beyond.

A rally in agricultural markets since the summer

On Thursday, December 10, the US Department of Agriculture released its final World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for 2020. The report is the gold standard for the markets that feed and clothe the world. Producers and consumers often use the monthly WASDE report as a fundamentals guide for business decisions.

Source: USDA Data | December USDA Supply & Demand

The chart shows that corn, soybeans, and wheat supplies mostly declined from the bullish November report to this week’s December data from the USDA. I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, including ones that follow the corn price (CORN), soybeans (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT). Sal told me:

December WASDE reports generally provide few surprises, and the last WASDE of 2020 stayed true to form with no major deviations from industry expectations revealed. But grain traders and investors should not become too complacent, this WASDE officially confirms the tightness developing in the global soybean and corn markets. U.S. soybean supplies in particular are exceptionally tight relative to historical norms, with only a 3.9 percent stocks to use ratio - an amazing 71 percent below last year’s levels. Global soybean stocks are down 10 percent from last year and Chinese demand for soybeans and corn is at record high levels. Grains are no longer in a bear market, and grain fundamentals are consistently tightening over time. There is no doubt that a fundamental shift in the underlying supply/demand balance sheet for global grains is occurring, and investors should watch carefully the upcoming January WASDE for any further signs of tightening in supplies, especially soybeans in the United States.

The bottom line is that the agricultural prices are trending. The latest WASDE report supports the current price levels, which recently rose to new multi-year highs in beans and wheat.

Source: CQG

The monthly CBOT soybean futures chart highlights the rise to a high of $12 per bushel in November, the highest price since June 2016. In post-WASDE trading, January soybean futures were sitting near the $11.60 level. A close above $11.6875 at the end of December would mark the seventh consecutive month of gains in the oilseed futures.

Source: CQG

The monthly CBOT corn futures chart illustrates that a close above $4.20 on December 31 would be the fifth straight month of gains in the coarse grain. Corn traded to a high of $4.3050 on the continuous futures contract in November, the highest price since July 2019. Corn was marginally higher after the latest WASDE report.

Source: CQG

In October, CBOT soft red winter wheat futures rose to a high of $6.3825 per bushel, the highest price for the primary ingredient in bread since December 2014. Wheat has been trending higher since 2016. The price took off on the upside after hitting a low of $4.6825 in June. After a correction from the high, the CBOT March wheat price fell to $5.6550 on December 7. On December 9, the futures contract put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart, and it followed through on the upside after the USDA reduced projections for US and global production and ending inventories.

An improving economy and demographics support the agribusiness

US agricultural are now resting after the end of the 2020 crop year. As farmers sit by the fireplace or venture to warmer climates to spend their vacation months, the prospects for the 2021 crops are looking far brighter than in the past years.

Vaccines that will create herd immunity for the virus should be available and distributed to vast areas of the US and world by the time the 2021 planting season begins in the spring. An end to the global pandemic will increase business activity and the demand for many consumer products. A return of the restaurant business should provide additional support for commodity prices. Monetary and fiscal policies have been highly inflationary, which is also bullish for raw materials. Moreover, a falling dollar makes US exports more competitive in global markets. It provides further support for US agricultural prices as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark for pricing commodities. A falling dollar tends to push raw material prices higher.

As farmers enjoy their winter months in the northern hemisphere, they have watched as corn, soybean, and wheat prices have been moving higher. Higher prices encourage more production, as producers look to take advantage of improving economics for their businesses. The last time grain and oilseed prices hit highs was in 2012. At that time, droughts create shortages. Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation has grown steadily over the past eight years. According to the US Census Bureau, the world adds approximately twenty million people to the overall population each quarter. Since 2012, there are around 640 million more mouths to feed worldwide. The demand for food is ever-increasing. The supplies depend on the weather, crop diseases, and other factors. The bottom line is that each year production must keep pace with the rising demand. When shortages occur, the price action can be explosive, as we witnessed eight years ago. Any supply problems in 2021 could push prices appreciably higher. The trend is always your best friend in markets; it is higher in grain and oilseed futures markets.

MOO holds direct investments in agriculture and pick-and-shovel plays

Higher grain and oilseed prices mean producers will plant more crops on their acreage in 2021. More crops translate to rising demand for seeds, fertilizers, farming equipment, and the other pick-and-shovel aspects of the agricultural business. The fund summary of the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF product (MOO) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The MOO ETF holds a portfolio of the leading companies that stand to benefit from increased agricultural production in 2021.

MOO is a liquid ETF product with a yield

MOO has net assets of $735.75 million, trades an average of 75,746 shares each day, and charges a 0.56% expense ratio. The ETF pays a blended dividend yield of 1.21%, meaning that MOO holders for six months cover the expense ratio with the dividends.

MOO is a liquid product, which means tight bid-offer spreads when executing buy or sell orders.

The ETF is one product that should reflect rising agricultural prices as producers will reinvest profits in businesses. Rising grain and oilseed prices are likely to cause the pick-and-shovel prices to rise as higher earnings filter through the agribusiness after eight years of weak conditions.

Meanwhile, the ETF holds over 7.5% of its net assets in Deer & Company (NYSE:DE) shares. Aside from products for the agricultural sector, DE also makes construction machinery, which would benefit from an infrastructure rebuilding program in the US, which is likely on the horizon in 2021. Addressing the economic problems creates by COVID-19 will require a substantial works project in the US. An infrastructure package would create jobs and boost economic activity as the US deals with the virus's financial legacy over the coming years.

The long-term trend in the ETF is higher, and the trend is always your friend

The MOO ETF has been trending higher since 2008. The last significant selloff in the product came in March 2020 when the global pandemic hit the stock market like a ton of bricks.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the upward bias in MOO since 2008, when the ETF dropped to a low of $20.08 during the global financial crisis. In March 2020, MOO fell to a low of $42.52 per share but recovered and reached a new all-time peak in October. The recent record high was at $76.40 on December 4, and it was trading less than $1 below that level on December 11.

The agribusiness sector of the economy is trending higher. Feeding the world’s people requires crop production to keep pace with the rising demand. Higher grain and oilseed prices will lead to more planting in 2021 and more profits. Producers will spend more to make more when it comes to seeds and fertilizers, and they will reinvest a portion of their income into products that improve efficiency and output.

MOO is a product that is likely to rise with agricultural prices. 2021 and the coming years could be a period where agriculture makes a significant comeback.

