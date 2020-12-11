We have a five-year price target of $72 for the stock and hold a position in my Emerging Growth portfolio.

No one customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenues in Q3 2020. Cohu continues to see broad-based growth from both a customer and geographic standpoint.

Cohu is benefiting from the worldwide shift to 5G. Expect these tailwinds to persist well into the first half of the decade.

While scouring the market for names that fit our "pick-and-shovel" approach to the worldwide adoption of next-generation technologies, I rediscovered Cohu (COHU). Headquartered just outside of San Diego, where I cut my teeth as an analyst, COHU has been in the semiconductor testing and inspection business for more than 50 years. This is an experienced company that has seen its share of technological innovation, making some of their own along the way. Today, COHU is playing an integral role in the worldwide 5G rollout as carriers and device manufacturers ramp up deployment.

As the pace of 5G adoption picks up worldwide, so does the demand for device upgrades. COHU's line of RF testing instrumentation helps manufacturers reap the 5G network benefits of improving data speeds and reliable connectivity. The mobility vertical continues to drive the company's revenues higher. Management highlighted the opportunity set during the Q3 2020 earnings release and most recently at their analyst day. Both events were highlighted by COHU's sequential upward guidance to initial revenue expectations.

COHU has plenty of room to grow alongside the 5G adoption cycle. With only 16% of current smartphones capable of 5G, the replacement cycle is just beginning. The 2018 acquisition of Xcerra Corporation is beginning to prove its worth, as focus shifts to the mobility segment.

As exciting as the 5G adoption cycle is, an underappreciated area of growth stems from the global recovery in GDP to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. We view the positive correlation to improving worldwide industrial production as a catalyst for future upward EPS/revenue revisions. The green chutes of GDP growth have been particularly strong in COHU's automotive segment. CEO Luis Müller's comments on the Q3 earnings call:

"...We started seeing a recovery in volume orders from automotive and industrial semiconductor customers. This ramp is happening sooner than anticipated and led to a near threefold increase quarter-over-quarter in automotive system bookings and twofold increase in the industrial segment."

These thoughts were reiterated by COHU at their analyst day. leading to a second upward revision to management's guidance in a little more than a month. The company now expects Q4 2020 revenues to be in the $195M-200M range. The upward revision implies both a +39% in revenues over Q3 2020 and over Q4 2019. We see this level of growth continuing well into the first half of the decade and is reflected in our five-year annual growth rate of 35%.

Customer segmentation and re-occurring orders are highlighted data points I tend to focus on when handicapping a company's prospects for growth, particularly when trying to avoid downside surprises. As with portfolio construction, diversification plays a key roll in maintaining long-term growth for companies operating on a going concern basis.

Downside risks can include losing a very large customer, having an over concentration of customers in a particular geographic region, or customer sales are mostly transactional, etc.

Cohu, Inc.'s Q3 2020 results were very positive when gauging "sustainability." No single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenue in the quarter, while 40% of sales were recurring. The nature of revenue is important, and broad-based growth reduces variability when modeling future outcomes.

Reducing variability and increasing the "sustainability" of revenues/earnings growth increases the confidence interval around my 35% growth forecast. Additionally, from a valuation standpoint, there's also plenty of room for PE expansion, indicated by the attractive PEG ratio of 0.43. I see plenty of room to run for the shares before long-term valuation ceilings begin to appear.

Fundamental analysis provides the framework for what a stock is worth, given a certain set of growth assumptions. Momentum and other technical analysis tools provide a way to gauge the market's recognition of a company's growth prospects. For any price target to be achieved, other investors also must come to a similar conclusion. Charts reveal rising analyst/investor expectations and the presence of modeled catalysts becoming reality.

Since 2012, Cohu has outperformed the S&P 500 in six out of the last nine years, most recently beating the S&P 500 by 71.9% over the last 12-months (88.8% to 16.9%) and by 44.7% in 2020 (58.4% to 13.7%). When adjusted for the current Beta measure of 1.74, COHU continues to make a compelling alpha generation argument for inclusion in aggressive portfolio allocations. We currently hold the shares in the Gunderson Emerging Growth portfolio.

When we observe the one-year chart for COHU, we can see that the stock was off to a good start at the beginning of 2020. And then the COVID-19 pandemic reality took hold. Once the stock recovered from the lows of March and April, the stock largely remained range-bound from June to October. COHU rose sharply with the release of Q3 2020 earnings, continuing to push higher after their analyst day was highlighted by management's upward revision to revenue guidance.

A certain level of caution should be taken when opening a position in COHU. Given a Beta measure of 1.74, an aggressive portfolio is the best home for holding the stock at the moment. The stock has pushed far above the previous resistance level of $20 and has not put in a constructive support level, since the late October climb. We view any near-term weakness as a buying opportunity for the shares of COHU, with more variability expected until a new visible support level is formed.

Blending both fundamental and technical analysis, my rankings assign weightings to factors from each school of thought. Historically, as an industry, financial analysts have looked at fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. I find that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and “high fliers” with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

COHU has rocketed up my rankings over the last three months as revenue growth expectations continue to mount and management continues to guide higher. The stock is currently ranked at #167, higher than 97% of the securities in my Best Stocks Now database. I'm “Very Bullish” on COHU with a five-year price target of $72.

Cohu continues to see near-term and long-term demand driven by the 5G adoption wave, with long-term demand expected to persist well into the first half of the decade. COHU's 2018 acquisition of Xcerra Corporation is beginning to reap visible benefits in the mobility vertical.

In addition to the blustering 5G tailwind, COHU's positive correlation to the global recovery in GDP provides potential for upside earnings surprises. As industrial production rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, so does demand for COHU's products and services.

With two visible paths for sustainable EPS, Cohu is positioned for out-sized growth in 2021 and beyond.

