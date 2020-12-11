We did take a shot at owning this and we tell how and why.

Production declines are rather brisk and they have put the company on a road less travelled.

While the dividend debate on Exxon Mobil (XOM) rages on, we think investors should focus on something else entirely. XOM's production numbers. While the company is being forced to curtail production, thanks to government-mandated production cuts, there is a marked deterioration beyond that. We break down the current numbers and tell you why this is an area which investors should focus on.

Q3-2020

Exxon's Q3-2020 results highlighted the ongoing saga of trying to fund an expensive dividend during low commodity prices. Over the first 9 months of 2020, XOM generated $10.6 billion in operating cash flow while investing close to a $15 billion. That $4.4 billion deficit was further amplified by paying $11.15 billion in dividends.

Source: Q3-2020 10-Q

XOM thus ran a $15.5 billion cash flow deficit during the first three quarters of 2020. What is interesting about this is that XOM ran this despite some very large operating and capex budget cuts. If you recall, in early 2020, XOM had guided for a capex spend far exceeding $33 billion. This came after spending $26.8 billion in 2019. Now, these cuts are to be expected, based on the current climate. They do, however, emphasize the problems that XOM has in keeping production flat. Even excluding the government-mandated (think OPEC) production cuts, volumes have fallen.

Source: Q3-2020 10-Q

If you add back the 139,000 barrels per day to the Q3-2020 production, you get to 3,811,000 barrels of a day of oil equivalent production. Where does that stand in the history of the company? It is definitely lower than anything we have seen in the last 15 years.

Source: Compiled by Author From XOM's 10-Ks

While this may come as a surprise to some investors, it is fitting based on XOM's old production base. While the 2020 and 2021 capex numbers are not the lowest in the company's history, they are remarkably low in an inflation-adjusted context.

Source: Compiled by Author From XOM's 10-Ks

Today, our base case is that XOM needs at least $25 billion a year in capex to keep production flat. While that may seem rather extreme to the bulls, just observe that between 2011 and 2014 XOM had an average capex of $33 billion and production declined by 10%. Yes, oil service costs have moved lower to a certain extent, but XOM's production base is also older and more challenging to develop today than it was a decade back.

Production Outlook

Based on the current capex run, we expect 2021 production numbers to mirror what we are seeing in Q3-2020. Government-mandated restrictions should ease in the back half of 2021 but natural production declines should offset that. That makes cash flow neutrality a much more problematic task. Another issue that XOM is now facing is that Natural Gas prices have pulled back sharply.

Source: DailyFx

XOM's cash flow breakeven point for oil had improved significantly on the back of strong Natural Gas prices. That reversal changes things. XOM is also struggling on the refinery margins and they are likely to be under pressure as long as a large pool of refineries competes for limited OPEC barrels.

Our outlook is thus for another year of big cash burns. We see WTI averaging $50 in 2021 with an overshoot possible after Q3-2021. Based on that forecast, XOM should burn another $8-$10 billion. Currently, XOM's net debt as defined by total debt less cash and cash equivalents, is $60 billion.

Source: Compiled by Author From XOM's 10-K's

We suspect it will end the year near $63 billion. That would put it on pace to exceed $70 billion by 2021. Currently, almost 400 of the S&P 500 companies have a market capitalization lower than $70 billion. So the debt is getting a little large for comfort, even for a company the size of XOM.

How We Played It

While we are aware of the cash flow challenges of this behemoth, the pricing had just gotten plain silly. We sold the November Cash Secured Puts on October 15, for a strong annualized yield.

Source: Author's App

We sold a second tranche on November 12, again targeting the same price.

Source: Author's App

We are happy to engage with XOM at sub $35 prices as we believe it is a compelling value down there, regardless of the cash flow issues it has. If we get a pullback, we will look to deploy more options on this company to generate strong, risk-adjusted yields.

Conclusion

The proponents of dividend sustainability are missing the key issue of the cost to maintain XOM's production base. We estimate this to be at least, and we are being conservative here, $25 billion annually. Of course, XOM does not need to spend that much in capex every single year but if it strays far below it for too long, it will show up in the numbers. This creates a requirement for oil prices well above $80/barrel to create sustainable dividend. Fortunately, for XOM those prices are on their way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have cash secured puts as noted within the article.