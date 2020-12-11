A Place To Invest: Underrepresented Startups

A lot of change is taking place at this time and so much change is taking place in the area of new investment opportunities, which is good for the economy and good for the society.

Investing at this stage is basically through networks of family and friends, and now some universities and other tech centers and it's important for these networks to grow and prosper.

As investors are looking for opportunities to invest, more and more money appears to be flowing toward new companies founded and created by minority entrepreneurs.

Two major things are happening today: the first is that the disrupted economy is providing many opportunities for people to start companies, and, two, there is lots of money around.

Several months ago I wrote an article titled “We're In A Recession: Start A Company.”

The point I was trying to make was this:

In many of the major economic downturns in the past, a country like the United States seems to produce a lot of changes in the structure of the economy that comes about due to significant changes in the way “legacy” companies “do business” but also due to many new initiatives to introduce new technologies and to create “new” businesses.”

A lot of attention is being given to the start-up space these days. It seems like the intelligence, energy, and experience of particularly younger people is stepping up with new ideas and new initiatives all over.

One thing that helps this is that there is lots and lots of money around. There is evidence all over the place that the Federal Reserve and the government has seen to it that liquidity is not an issue in today’s world. Just look at all the cash that corporations are stock-piling. Furthermore, cash is spilling over into more and more other vehicles.

There is now information coming out that more money is flowing into black startup and early stage companies, something that is long over due.

Investors should be interested in these kinds of opportunities.

Innovative Activity Is Strong

As mentioned above, there is a lot of activity in the startup space these days. I, personally, have been involved in this space for quite a few years, and I find it truly remarkable the number of young (and some older) entrepreneurs that are stepping forward with new ideas and with great energy to fill in some “missing markets” that exist or that the coronavirus pandemic has revealed.

Universities and tech support centers are also reaching out and not only identifying, but also helping to fund new ideas. There are many opportunities now for people trying to get into this area to find help in working through the initiation of a new business.

More and more minority entrepreneurs are coming out of this kind of environment.

Never, in my career, have I seen as much activity going on in this space as is currently happening.

And there is another element encouraging the attention given to black and minority entrepreneurs. This is the focus that has been created because of all the attention to the events and protests that have taken place within the black and minority community.

This has caused the venture capital industry, as Christopher Mims writes in the Wall Street Journal, “to reckon with its track record of funding minority founders.”

This has resulted in companies and investors to create “diversity-focused funds.” Some of the participants in this area are SoftBank, Google, PayPay, and Andreessen Horowitz.

And, others are following the lead of these “big name” organizations.

The Start-up, Early Stage World

The difficulty that many young entrepreneurs face in starting a business is finding contacts - finding education and training. Often, one of the major paths to finding people to coach, people to sponsor, people to provide money is through personal networks, often through “family and friends.”

The world of Angel Finance and Venture Capital is very white. That is why the university programs and the programs of regional support centers are so very important. But, as the Wall Street Journal article states, there are more avenues that are being created within the minority community itself.

One example given is that of the nonprofit Transparent Collective. This organization “coaches underrepresented founders on their pitches and business models. It also helps the young entrepreneurs meet others with similar backgrounds. And, it helps them connect with potential investors.

Since 2016, the organization has produced 52 graduates, who have gone on to raise more than $42 million.

In many cases, in this space, it is the personal counseling and coaching along with a lot of encouragement that is the most important thing.

This is a networked world. It is so important for the network to be expanded to become more inclusive.

But, It’s Happening

There are more and more good stories coming from this space. And, these seem to be stories of the times.

Mr. Mims tells the story of Courtney Caldwell, co-founder of the company “Hairbnb” which uses a marketplace approach to match hairstylists with salon owners. It was a struggle to raise a pre-seed round of funding of $1.1 million in 2018.

Now, an additional $2.3 billion seed round has just closed.

The company has gone from 283 cities and several hundred stylists to 625 cities and “tens of thousands of registered stylists. It seems like a real “missing market” is being filled.

And, this is what can happen.

For the investors who are interested just in the money, these opportunities can provide a real chance an exceptional return. As Mr. Mims points out,

If an asset class, in this case businesses launched by underrepresented founders, is undervalued, pouring money into it is potentially an opportunity for outsize returns.”

But, it is also more than that. It is a chance to help level the playing field. And, leveling the playing field is a positive-sum game, a game that will leave everyone better off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.