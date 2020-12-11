Based on my DCF analysis and historical and forward analysis, I think the stock can trade between a range of $120 - $150.

AbbVie stock has surged since my last post, gaining 28% to trade at $107 at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

When I last covered AbbVie (ABBV) back in October and ahead of its Q320 results, the company's shares traded at $83.50 and were in a downtrend, having lost 15% of their value over the past three months. As I predicted at the time, things are very different now, with the share price buoyant at $106 - albeit still some way short of the $145 long-term price target I set.

Share price performance of big Pharmas ABBV, PFE, LLY, MRK, JNJ - past three months. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above, AbbVie's share price growth in the past three months has been second only to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE), and I'm forecasting further growth for this young, well managed, and very large company, as I will explain below. The trick with AbbVie, as I have said before, is to buy for the $5.2 per annum dividend and stay for the sales performance.

That might sound bizarre when the company's biggest asset - the immunology treatment Humira - will fall off a patent cliff in 2023, putting 37% of the company's total revenues in jeopardy, but in 5-10 year's time, I believe Humira will be seen as a staging post in the progress of a company that remains dominant in immunology and also in aesthetic medicine, hematological oncology, and, through its work with multiple development partners, some breakthrough new areas of medicine also.

Overview and Update - AbbVie's 4 Challenges / Opportunities

I suggested in October that the company's depressed share price implied the market was losing faith in management's ability to negotiate the company through a tricky period in its development that sees it facing challenges on four fronts, in my view.

Firstly, the imminent loss of exclusivity ("LOE") in the US of Humira - the world's best-selling drug (treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis Crohn's disease and many other conditions affecting the immune system), which earned AbbVie $18.4bn, $19.9bn and $19.2bn in FY17, FY18 and FY19 respectively, and $14.7bn in the first nine months of 2020. Humira will go off patent in 2023, and has already done so in Europe, where the drug's sales declined by nearly 30% year-on-year between FY18 and FY19.

Secondly, the company's $63bn acquisition of Allergan - the marketer and seller of cosmetic treatments Botox and Juvederm that also operates neuroscience, gastrointestinal, eye care, and women's health divisions - which AbbVie believes could be worth as much as $15.7bn per annum in revenues by 2025. Allergan's assets can therefore theoretically replace the eventual loss of Humira revenues, but integrating this loss-making company into its existing business may not be straightforward, as evidenced by the $739m loss AbbVie posted in Q220 - the first time it had reported as a combined company. Net income in the three quarters prior (AbbVie businesses only) was $1.9bn, $2.8bn and $3bn.

Thirdly, the substantial debt burden the company has taken on in order to pay for its Allergan acquisition. In Q320, the company reported a long-term debt position of $82.3bn and total long-term liabilities of $110.2bn, netted off on the balance sheet by $42.8bn of Goodwill & Intangibles, and $74.6bn of intangible assets. AbbVie management say the goal is to reduce total net-debt-to-EBITDA - which currently stands at ~4.7x, to 2.5x by the end of 2021, paying off $15bn - $18bn of company debt by the end of next year.

And fourthly, the management of the company's recently commercialized and pipeline assets. The most important of these are the interleukin-23 ("IL-23") inhibitor Skyrizi, and JAK-inhibitor Rinvoq - approved in April and August 2019 respectively, and earmarked as the long-term replacements for Humira, since they have the potential to treat the same range of indications as the mega-blockbuster. Although both have made stellar progress since launch - growing revenues year-on-year by 378% to $435m, and by >1,400% to $215m, in Q320, and contributing $1.51bn of revenues in the first 9 months of 2020, management's target is a combined $11bn per annum by 2025 - or in a best-case scenario, as much as $20bn.

Also of importance are AbbVie's hematological oncology assets Imbruvica and Venclexta - worth $4.8bn in revenues across the first three quarters of 2020, plus pipeline oncology assets targeting prostate and non-small cell lung cancer, and Myelofibrosis, and development partnerships with Genmab (GMAB) - for three hematological oncology bi-specific candidates, and Frontier Medicines - to develop small molecules against difficult-to-drug protein targets.

AbbVie is a young company, having been spun out of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2012, in order to separate out the company's pharmaceutical assets from its medical devices, diagnostics and nutrition segments. Abbott is renowned for its good stewardship, and AbbVie's recent financial results - returning to profit in Q320 with a net income of $2.3bn (including Allergan assets and OPEX) and progress around its pipeline - suggest that AbbVie management may soon enjoy a similar reputation, and have sent the company's share price soaring to $107.5 at the time of writing.

AbbVie's stock currently trades at its highest price since March 2018, when Humira's LOE was a distant prospect and the company's shares had done little but grow (from a price of $33 in early 2013) since the company was formed. It helps that AbbVie pays the most generous dividend in its sector - and across most other sectors also - and that management announced on its Q320 earnings call that it would be increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 10.2%, from $1.18, to $1.3 per share from February 2021.

Having successfully convinced the market that its fortunes are on an uptrend, and made significant strides toward tackling the four major challenges (maybe opportunities is a better word?) highlighted above, the question is where is AbbVie's share price headed going into 2021 and beyond?

In this article I will use research and analysis to try to answer this question by evaluating recent progress, assessing the Humira LOE, Allergan, debt and pipeline questions, and presenting some DCF analysis.

AbbVie management has been reluctant to provide any financial forecasts past 2023 and the Humira LOE - a subject which was broached by a Wolfe Research analyst on the Q320 earnings call, with AbbVie CEO Rick Gonzalez echoing the sentiments I expressed in my last article - that when the market sees things from management's perspective, they will view the company's long-term growth prospects as "robust".

Interestingly, the same analyst asked CEO Gonzalez why management was not looking at making further acquisitions, pointing out that, despite its $74bn acquisition of Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has spent a further $13.3bn acquiring cardiovascular drug developer Myokardia.

In my view, however, more acquisitions would be not a wise move by the company - which have had some high profile failures in the past - notably the $9.8bn acquisition of Stemcentryx in 2016, which was subject to an impairment charge of $4bn after lead candidate Rova-T - indicated for lung cancer - failed to perform in clinical trials. The development strategy being pursued with Genmab and Frontier is a cheaper and more far-sighted approach to R&D, while the focus on finding new indications for newly commercialized drugs - as I will discuss - appears to be paying off handsomely.

In my last note I suggested that AbbVie was facing its first major challenge as a major pharma with the Humira LOE, and that the scale of the task could be as big as any faced by a large pharma at the present time, but as I argued before, I believe that by keeping faith with management, taking advantage of the dividend, and remaining patient, investors ought to benefit from further share price growth. After factoring in Q3 results, FY20 forecasts and assessing the growth prospects for the company's portfolio, my revised long-term price target for AbbVie would be $150.

Big pharmas operate in a constant state of flux, owing to the pressure to keep delivering new and better drugs, and the risk is that AbbVie management have too big a task on their hands to compensate for falling Humira sales after 2023, and to successfully turn around Allergan's business and ensure its new assets become profitable, and that the company may find its debt burden too onerous.

There are encouraging signs to suggest that won't be the case, however. Net profit margin in Q320 was 18%, and my analysis suggests that the FY20 margin will be >16.5%, and could grow >20% by 2025. I'm backing management to create a more mature entity that's less reliant on a single asset to support its $187bn market cap valuation, and within the next six months - based on what I expect to be strong FY20 results - I think AbbVie's market cap will exceed $200bn, which implies its shares ought to trade ~$115. Add in the high and growing dividend, and the bull case for AbbVie continues to outweigh the bear, in my view.

Recent Performance

The headline news from AbbVie's Q320 results was the return to overall profitability - from a $739m loss in Q220 to a $2.3bn profit (EPS of $1.29) in Q3, thanks to a 52% year-on-year increase in revenues to $12.9bn and a reduction in OPEX from 93% of revenues in Q2, to 75% in Q3.

Humira revenues in the US continue to grow, reaching $5.14bn in Q3, up 4.4% year-on-year - although this is likely due to management's decision to incrementally raise the price of the drug rather than higher sales volumes, and the decline of Humira sales in Europe was also less pronounced - down 9.3% year-on-year to $951.

All eyes also were on the performance of Skyrizi and Rinvoq - the long-term Humira replacements I discussed at length in my last post - and again, the performance was encouraging, defying analysts' skepticism. Skyrizi has earned $1.1bn of revenues in 2020 to Q3, and management's forecast for the full year is $1.5bn, while Rinvoq revenues over the same period are $450m, with $700m expected in the full year.

AbbVie Q320 results - Immunology division. Source: my table using company data from Q320 10Q submission.

Whilst $2.2bn of sales in FY20 is impressive, it's not much more than 10% of Humira's projected revenues for the year (~$19.8bn), so there's a long way to go, but when we consider that the Allergan deal was originally intended to replace Humira sales, the emergence of Skyrizi and Rinvoq can be considered a real bonus for the company.

Management has said they are hopeful the two treatments can earn >$11bn between them by 2025 (at a 34% CAGR for Skyrizi, and 45% for Rinvoq), and by my calculation, based on a 20%-30% annual decline in US Humira sales from 2023, and 15% in Europe, that would ensure the company's immunology division can still deliver sales >$19bn in 2025, making the Allergan acquisition a bolt-on that's complementary to AbbVie's business, rather than a compensatory one designed to make up for lost revenues.

Yesterday, AbbVie revealed that data from its head-to-head trial evaluating Rinvoq against Sanofi (SNY) / Regeneron's (REGN) rival treatment Dupixent in the treatment of patients with Atopic Dermatitis showed that Rinvoq appeared to be the superior treatment. 71% of patients using Rinvoq achieved a 75% or greater improvement in eczema severity at week 16 of the trail, compared to 61% of Dupixent patients. Additionally, Rinvoq outperformed on all key secondary endpoints. And two days ago, the company revealed the drug had met all of its primary endpoints in a Phase 2b/3 study in Ulcerative Colitis, with 26% of patients achieving remission by the eight-week mark, vs. just 5% in the placebo arm.

Its vital for AbbVie that these two drugs are able to cover off all of the same indications as Humira within the next couple of years, and capture a similar market share as the blockbuster, and both Rinvoq and Skyrizi appear to be delivering in RA and psoriasis, as CEO Gonzalez discussed on the earnings call:

The in-play share for RINVOQ in RA, which includes both new and switching patients remains strong at approximately 16% and has now reached parity with our market leading Humira. In psoriasis, SKYRIZI has already achieved the leading in-play market share at 33%. This level of share capture at this stage of the launch is unprecedented, and if sustained, will ultimately lead to total market share well in excess of what was contemplated when we communicated our expectations for 2025 sales.

Rinvoq is expected to garner approvals in Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Atopic Dermatitis early in the New Year, and both Skyrizi and Rinvoq will aim to secure approvals in inflammatory bowel disease - a $20bn market, to go alongside Rheumatology - a $40bn market, management estimate. In short, AbbVie has no intention to cede any ground to rivals in the markets that have turned it into one of the world's largest Pharma concerns, and given the control it exerts over sales and marketing, relations with physicians, insurance reimbursement, etc., the barriers to entry for any challenger are high.

AbbVie Q320 results - Hematological Oncology division. Source: my table using company data from Q320 10Q submission.

The Hematology Oncology division had a good quarter. Imbruvica - indicated primarily for chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL") and small lymphocytic lymphoma ("SLL") - revenues increased by 9% year-on-year, and 15.2% over the 9m to September, to $3.38bn, while Venclexta - developed with Roche for the same indications as Imbruvica increased revenues by 59% year-on-year in Q320, and by 80%, to $972, over the 9m period. Management's FY forecast is for the two to earn a combined $6.6bn.

AbbVie's newly acquired Aesthetics division has been a concern for the company in 2020 owing to the pandemic and wide-scale cancellation of non-essential surgeries, but Botox, Juvederm and the rest of the franchise delivered just shy of $1bn of sales in Q3, and $1.5bn over the first nine months of the year, up 70% sequentially, which speaks to the comeback the treatments have made in Q3.

Neuroscience is another Allergan division for which management has high hopes, with antipsychotic Vraylar posting $358m of revenues, which suggests it will meet expectations for blockbuster (>$1bn) sales, and newly-launched Ubrelvy ($38m of sales) is seen as a complement to Botox in its other indication - migraine treatment - where the famous brand delivered close to $500m of sales in Q3.

It's possibly too early to judge the newly-acquired Eye Care (~$950m of sales in Q3), and Women's Health ($240m) divisions, while Hepatitis C treatment Mavyret sales sank by 40% to $414m, which management ascribed to pandemic pressures, and Prostate cancer hormone therapy Lupron sales slipped 42% to $133m.

Looking Ahead - Valuation and Fair Value Price Calculation

AbbVie revenue forecasts by product . franchise to 2025. Source: my table and assumptions using company data (sales to Q320) and mgmt. guidance.

AbbVie raised its guidance for FY20 revenues on its Q3 earnings call, with revenues now forecast to be ~$45.75, GAAP EPS $4.12 to $4.22, and adjusted EPS $10.47 to $10.49. As discussed, however, management will not be drawn on revenue forecasts beyond 2023 and the Humira LOE, so I have mocked up the above table to try to provide some ballpark guidance that supports DCF analysis and the calculation of a fair value price for the company's shares.

Starting with Humira, I have assumed that sales in the US remain steady in 2021 and 2022, and that European sales continue to decline at 15% per annum. With generics circling, after 2023 I have reduced Humira sales in the US by 30% in 2023 and 20% in 2024 and 2025 (to $7.1bn in FY25). That gives me an overall CAGR of -15% (bearing in mind in the first two full years Humira sales do not decline).

For Skyrizi and Rinvoq, I'am using management and analyst consensus estimate of $11bn combined by 2025, and for Imbruvica and Venclexta I have used a 15% (based on 2020 growth) and 10% (much lower than 2020 growth but I assume sales will eventually plateau post-approval) CAGR (also supported by management guidance) for FY20 sales.

For Aesthetics I have used a forecast from an early presentation on the Allergan acquisition of ~$4.3bn (CAGR of 15% per annum), which I have also used for neuroscience, although I have increased the figure from $1.2bn to $2bn based on the promise of Ubrelvy / Botox. For Women's Health, Eye Care and Gastrointestinal I'm using a blend of management forecasts and recent growth trends (these figures are available to view in more detail at my Marketplace channel Haggerston BioHealth). For the remaining products, I have used an approximation of current growth rates.

So, as the mega-blockbuster Humira's sales decline, I forecast that the remainder of AbbVie's drugs sales are likely to grow, and I have assumed a 10% growth rate in the "other section" as I expect more new products to be approved (I have discussed the pre-approval pipeline in more detail in my previous posts). Plugging these figures into an income statement I get the following.

AbbVie forward revenue and income projections. Source: my table and estimates based on company historical performance / forward guidance.

As you can see, despite the LOE, my revenue volumes increase in each year, and so does my net income. I'm assuming OPEX to be 77% of revenues in FY20, declining to 75% over time, and that gives me an accurate EPS of $4.3 in FY20, which grows to $7.0 by 2025.

For my free cash flow estimates, I have used income before tax as opposed to EBIT to account for what I estimate will be interest expense of ~$2bn in FY20 owing to the company's $82bn of long term debt, which gradually decreases over time as cash flows are used to pay down debt to 2.5x EBITDA. Depreciation of 1.4% of revenues, capex of $552m, and change in working capital of -$765m are all based on 2019 figures (in fairness, the impact of Allergan may increase all three somewhat, although management have promised $600m of cost synergies in FY20 and up to $2bn by 2023).

AbbVie Free Cash Flow Forecast. Source: my table and estimates based on company historical performance / forward guidance.

AbbVie fair value price forecast. Source: my table and estimates based on company historical performance / forward guidance.

Finally, I use a WACC of 7.1%, based on the debt to equity split, beta of 1, expected market return of 8.5%, and risk free rate of 1.6%, to get a firm valuation and fair value share price.

This long-term forecast using DCF calculates a firm value of $267bn - a 42% premium to current market cap, and fair value price of $151.4.

Conclusion

Of course, I cannot assure investors that the above forecasts are guaranteed, but I think they serve to illustrate that AbbVie - based on its portfolio, pipeline, historical performance, and dominant sales and marketing operations in its core markets, has the potential to grow even as its biggest asset starts to enter a period of long-term decline.

Perhaps management's good stewardship can the help the company deliver such a scenario, even while increasing the size of the most generous dividend in Pharma, and drive the share price toward $150. Whether such a scenario is possible, or probable, is up to the individual investor to decide, and as I have argued before, a lot will have to go right for the company in order for the share price to break beyond $120, and the market cap above $200bn, let alone $150, and >$250bn.

It's often said that AbbVie has a cult-like following, and as I have also discussed, its parent Abbott Laboratories is often thought of as a showpiece of a company - well ordered, progressive, and guided by excellent stewardship.

In moderation, I don't think there's much wrong with that, and it could be great news for Allergan's businesses which were failing to reach their full potential under previous management. Like Allergan, AbbVie is domiciled in Ireland and therefore subject to a more generous corporate tax regime of 11%.

As I did in my last post, I continue to rate AbbVie among my top three large pharmaceutical investments going into 2020, despite its recent share price gains, which have been second only to Pfizer, whose upside has been underpinned by the success of its COVID-19 vaccine.

I intend to discuss Pfizer and three other pharmas I'm recommending going into 2021 next week to provide further context in relation to AbbVie. I would like to see AbbVie expand its oncology portfolio (which it seems as though the company is trying to do) and explore more of the new treatment technologies that are in development (RNAi, MRNA, CAR-T, Precision oncology, etc.) but that's one of the few criticisms I would level at the company at this time. In my view, it's not hard to find reasons to invest in AbbVie.

