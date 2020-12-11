Marketplace Fastest Climbers - November 2020

We have a new service atop the list and several services that continue to make the top 20.

~ By Tim Murphy

My apologies for the late post here - I was on holiday last week and had a busy week back. Despite the drawn-out election results process that had many of us glued to Twitter, CNN, Fox News and other media outlets, the markets continued their ascent. The Dow Jones which had its strongest month since January 1987 - that was more than 400 months ago! Back then The Bangles' song Walk Like An Egyptian was being played in Sony Walkmans, Platoon was getting ready to win the Oscar for Best Picture, and parents already were getting tired of Teddy Ruxpin's annoying recorded stories, the hottest toy from Christmas 1986.

December has proven to be a bit uneven market wise and there's no shortage of narratives that bring both pessimism and optimism to the end of 2020 - including the increase in COVID-19 cases in several countries, more lockdowns, the vaccine approvals and rollouts, and the possible U.S. stimulus package.

November proved to be the best month for Marketplace in a while. Several authors added a significant number of new subscribers. A shout out to our Customer Service team who helps manage inquiries from dozens and dozens of subscribers a day and our dev team that keep the tech side of things, especially Chat, going for the thousands of subscribers. As per usual, here's our list of fastest climbers, as ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

A few mentions:

Andres Cardenal, CFA takes the yellow jersey for the first time since I’ve been tracking in April - Felicidades Andres!

Stock Waves, From Growth to Value, Avi Gilburt, JD Henning, and Jussi Askola are not willing to give up their repeated positions in the top 10+1.

Welcome to QUAD 7 Capital and their service BAD BEAT Investing for making the list for the first time.

The Dividend Kings had their best showing since April.

Great to see Chris deMuth Jr. , Chris Lau , Michael Boyd , and Shareholders Unite rejoin the list.

The Gold Edge by SomaBull impressively makes the list for the fifth time out of the past seven months.

Louis Stevens continues to demonstrate remarkable consistency - his service, Beating the Market , is now a top 30 earner for Marketplace, after only launching six months ago.

And finally, a quick shout out to Special Situation Report by Bram de Haas and Systematic Income by ADS Analytics for making it into the top 30.

It's holiday season for most of you - from the entire Marketplace team, we wish you the safest, healthiest, and happiest holidays with your loved ones. See you all next year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.