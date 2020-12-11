City Office REIT is attractive for secondary and tertiary markets, which have much more favorable outlooks than New York.

Paramount and SL Green are better options for exposure to New York City. Higher office exposure and greater profitability than NYC REIT make them compelling investments if you believe in a New York comeback.

COVID has decimated New York City's economy. High COVID infection rates and low office utilization rates fuel concerns about the impact of work from home on the NYC office market.

Recent IPO

After relative inactivity for the past couple of years, the REIT IPO market has experienced an uptick in activity over the past several months. New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is one of four REITs to have gone public since August. NYC's stock price has struggled tremendously because of the headwinds created by COVID. After going public at $17.60 per share, the stock price is down by more than 40%. In contrast, four other predominately NYC-focused REITs have experienced strong gains. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT), SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), and Vornado (NYSE:VNO) are up significantly off their lows.

Thesis

NYC REIT may appear attractive given it likely trades at a large discount to net asset value and has yet to experience any post-vaccine news increase in its stock price. Their discount is justifiably attributed to low rental collection rates, lack of meaningful profitability, and operational inefficiency.

NYC's lack of meaningful profitability is compounded by the fact that New York City remains an underperforming market with a poor outlook. Given COVID's potential long-term effects, uncertainty remains whether New York may be facing a long-term structural decline or if it can rebound quickly. While I happen to be in the former camp, there are much more attractive investment options than NYC REIT if you believe in a strong New York rebound.

NYC Update

New York's deteriorating economic and fiscal condition, combined with rising crime, demonstrates New York City's immense setback. Here are some statistics regarding NYC's current state of affairs:

When analyzing New York City's office market, the dynamics do not look much better. By early September, office utilization in NYC remained around 10%. In contrast, office REITs with properties in less densely-populated secondary markets have been reporting utilization rates in the range of 20-40%, per recent conference calls.

A recent report from Colliers International also reported that just 4.8 million square feet of leasing activity occurred in the third quarter in Manhattan. This is down from just over 9.5 million square feet of leasing that occurred in the third quarter of 2019. Coinciding with the decreased demand for new leases has been a record rise in subleasing activity, providing shorter-term leases for companies at discounts to market rental rates.

New York's poor conditions have culminated in a 3.3% decline in asking rent year-over-year. Given both the lower utilization rates and higher asking rent per square foot compared to other markets, there is significant concern that work from home will have an enhanced negative impact on New York City's office market, compared to other more affordable secondary and tertiary markets.

Office markets are struggling all over the country and are certainly not immune from the effects of COVID. However, New York City is struggling immensely compared to other markets. Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix office markets have all experienced modest increases in vacancy and rising subleasing activity, though asking rents remain higher year-over-year.

Portfolio Overview

New York City REIT's properties consist of a mix of office and retail.

Source- Company Q3 Financial Supplement

The company generates 76% of their rental income from office properties, and the remaining from retail, which is facing even greater setbacks than the office market. All but one of their properties is located in Manhattan. The portfolio is 88.6% occupied, has a weighted average lease-term of 7 years, and 68% of tenants are of investment grade rating.

Financial and Operating Performance

Judging by the company's most recent investor presentation, it may appear that NYC is performing better operationally compared to its peers.

Source- Q2 Financial Supplement

The company has favorable rent expirations through 2027 and more tenants operating in "stable" industries compared to other New York City-dominated REITs. Additionally, the company has the highest percentage of tenants that are investment grade.

A more in-depth examination of the company's operational and financial state demonstrates why they have been underperforming their peers significantly.

First, NYC's portfolio composition is heavily-weighted towards retail. While the office market has a more dire long-term outlook as a consequence of COVID, companies have almost universally continued to pay rent. In contrast, rental collections in the retail sector still remain low, contributing to the company's 85% rental collection rate. Low retail rental collection rates are coinciding with a wave of retail bankruptcies that has contributed to a decline in Manhattan's asking retail rent to 2011 rate levels.

Each of NYC's peer companies has collection rates in the mid-to-high 90% range, attributed to lower retail concentration.

Company Q3 Rental collection rate NYC 85% ESRT 94% SLG 93% VNO 93% PGRE 98%

Source- Company Financial Supplements

Financially, NYC is far more inefficient with regards to its expense management. This is to be expected, in part due to the fact that the company is externally-managed and much smaller compared to its peers.

Company Q3 NOI Margin G&A % revenue NYC 35.67% 18.31% ESRT 49.23% 9.90% SLG 61.40% 9.45% VNO 63.61% 8.90% PGRE 64.97% 9.51%

Source- Company Financial Supplements

As demonstrated by the chart above, NYC has a much lower NOI margin and spends a greater amount on general and administrative expenses compared to its peers. The company's highly inefficient operating performance has significantly weighed on earnings.

Company Stock price FAD through 9 months FAD annualized FAD per share P/FAD NYC 9.75 $ (2,581,000) $ (3,432,730) $ (0.27) (36.36) ESRT 9.52 $ 99,607,000 $ 132,477,310 $ 0.47 20.19 SLG 62.04 $ 360,737,000 $ 479,780,210 $ 5.99 10.36 VNO 84.84 $ 352,053,000 $ 468,230,490 $ 2.30 36.89 PGRE 9.38 $ 116,989,000 $ 155,595,370 $ 0.70 13.35

While the valuation multiples for each of its peer companies vary, each are consistently generating a strong profit and can fund a dividend. NYC pays just a $.20 annual dividend, so it may not be in jeopardy in the short term. However, the long-term sustainability of the dividend is at risk should the company continue to generate negative cash flow. Given the company's lack of cash flow generation, buying the company for returns from dividends is not valid. However, the company estimates there remains significant upside in the value of their assets.

Net Asset Value

Prior to the company's IPO, management released estimates for their net asset value, which were apparently estimated by a third-party advisory firm, Duff & Phelps.

Source- Q2 Investor Presentation

The company's NAV was estimated to be at just over $49 per share, meaning that NYC should be trading at roughly 20% of their net asset value, a massive discount.

Assumptions related to net operating income and cap rates are not given. However, the company's current stock price valuation is much more indicative of the company's value than the NAV estimates given prior to IPO.

NOI 31,000 Cap rate 0.05 Property value 620,000 Cash 48,788 Total assets 668,788 Liabilities 408,509 NAV 260,279 Total shares 12,800 NAV per share 20.33

A basic, back of the envelope NAV model for the company gets an estimate much closer to the share price than the company's actual value given from the estimates. While the company generated just over $6 million in net operating income for the third quarter, my estimates assume this number is a little higher on an annualized basis. At a 5% cap rate, the company attains a NAV just over $20 per share, much closer to the stock price and the presentation. If the true value of NYC's portfolio was $49 per share, then it is baffling why they would go public around $17 per share.

The gap in NAV and share price will likely persist due to NYC's external management, small size, and most of all, lack of sufficient cash flow generation to make an investment appealing.

An Alternative Small Cap Office REIT

Given the immense headwinds facing New York City, I am not very bullish on a strong comeback. There are much more favorable investment opportunities in secondary and tertiary markets that are experiencing strong population and job growth with business relocations. Additionally, these markets have much lower rents, lower population density, lower cost of living, and a rebound in office utilization. Smaller markets are much less likely to be negatively affected by work from home over the long term.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is well-positioned to benefit from the migration to secondary and tertiary markets, given its primarily suburban class of office property. The company trades at a P/AFFO multiple of just under 11 and has a well-covered 6.3% dividend yield. There is a lot to like about the company, as they are internally managed with an efficient operating structure and recently completed very attractive share issuance and buybacks.

Conclusion

Despite the massive drop in its stock price since the IPO and the recent positive news regarding COVID vaccines, NYC remains a highly unattractive investment. The company operates inefficiently financially, contributing to a lack of cash flow generation. Consequently, the company is very hard to value relative to its peers, which are all cash flow positive. Due to the company's inefficiency and lack of cash flow generation for dividend distributions, they should continue to trade at a significant discount to net asset value.

If you're bullish on a New York City comeback and believe the concerns regarding work from home are overblown, Paramount or SL Green Realty represent much better values at current prices. There are also potentially attractive REITs with less exposure to New York that operate in many gateway markets, like Columbia Office Properties, which continue to trade at large discounts to pre-COVID levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.